Tuesday’s boys roundup: Rocky River upsets Independence

Elevator
↑Rocky River: Rallied from 19 points down to upset Sweet 16 No. 8 Independence 54-53 Tuesday. Independence (17-6, 11-2 Southwestern 4A) fell into a three-way tie with Butler (18-5, 11-2) and Myers Park (17-6, 11-2) with one game remaining. Independence plays Myers Park Friday. Rocky River, which lost 65-24 to Independence Jan. 18, improved to 12-10, 5-8.
↑Metrolina Christian: beat North Raleigh Christian in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools playoffs. Tate Johnson had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and Stephen Clark had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Metrolina won its school-record 21st game.
↑North Mecklenburg: beat Vance Tuesday to improve to 19-3 overall, 12-1 in the I-MECK and clinch a share of the league title. In the past six seasons, the Vikings are 80-11 in league play.
↑Olympic: Trojans, No. 10 in the Sweet 16, blitzed No. 11 Ardrey Kell, to wrap up the SoMeck championship. Josh Banks had 32 points for the Trojans.
Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: 33 points in a 76-53 win over Watauga and broke the school’s all-time career scoring record.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: 42 points, four assists in a 106-64 win over Cherryville. Gabriel made 11-of-26 3-point attempts and now is two made 3-pointers away from the state career record.
Jibril McCormick, Hough: on Senior Night, McCormick had 20 points and seven rebounds in a 69-67 double overtime win over Mallard Creek. Teammate Nathan Chambers, a junior, added 16 points, 18 rebounds.
Narique Smith, Rocky River: game-high 20 points in Independence upset, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.
LT Thomas, North Gaston: sophomore had a career-high 28 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter of a 60-56 upset win over Gastonia Ashbrook. North Gaston scored 31 points in the first three quarters and 29 in the fourth. North Gaston (11-12, 7-6 Big South 3A) has won four straight games.
