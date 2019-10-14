Gaston County team gets mega-upset, rejoins Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

SHARE COPY LINK

Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High School is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The Huskies return after upsetting Kings Mountain 21-16 Friday. Kings Mountain was the No. 1 ranked team in the Associated Press N.C. 3A poll.

Huss has won four straight game since a 35-0 loss to Vance on Sept. 6.

Here is the new ranking:

Rk. School (class) Rec. Prvs 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 6-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 7-0 2 3. Richmond Sr. (4A) 7-0 4 4. Vance (4A) 5-1 3 5. Weddington (3A) 7-0 5 6. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 7-0 7 7. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 7-0 9 8. Clover, SC (5A) 7-0 12 9. Kings Mountain (3A) 7-1 6 10. Shelby (2A) 6-1 10 11. Chester, SC (3A) 7-1 11 12. Statesville (3A) 7-0 13 13. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A) 6-1 14 14. Ardrey Kell (4A) 6-1 15 15. Butler (4A) 4-3 8 16. Gastonia Huss (3A) 5-1 NR

Dropped Out: Providence Day (IND, 5-2). Also receiving votes: Olympic (4A, 6-2); Boone Watauga (3A, 7-1); Boiling Springs Crest (3A 6-2); West Stanly (2A, 6-0); Lawndale Burns (2A, 6-1); North Lincoln (2A, 6-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 6-1); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 7-0); Charlotte Latin (IND, 7-0); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 7-1).