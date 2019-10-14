High School Sports
Gaston County team gets mega-upset, rejoins Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll
Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High School is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
The Huskies return after upsetting Kings Mountain 21-16 Friday. Kings Mountain was the No. 1 ranked team in the Associated Press N.C. 3A poll.
Huss has won four straight game since a 35-0 loss to Vance on Sept. 6.
Here is the new ranking:
Vote Observer football player of the week
Vote Observer athlete of the week
See Observer football games of the week, full schedule
|Rk.
|School (class)
|Rec.
|Prvs
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|6-0-1
|1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|7-0
|2
|3.
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|7-0
|4
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|5-1
|3
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|7-0
|5
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|7-0
|7
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|7-0
|9
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|7-0
|12
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|7-1
|6
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|6-1
|10
|11.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|7-1
|11
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|7-0
|13
|13.
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)
|6-1
|14
|14.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|6-1
|15
|15.
|Butler (4A)
|4-3
|8
|16.
|Gastonia Huss (3A)
|5-1
|NR
Dropped Out: Providence Day (IND, 5-2). Also receiving votes: Olympic (4A, 6-2); Boone Watauga (3A, 7-1); Boiling Springs Crest (3A 6-2); West Stanly (2A, 6-0); Lawndale Burns (2A, 6-1); North Lincoln (2A, 6-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 6-1); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 7-0); Charlotte Latin (IND, 7-0); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 7-1).
Comments