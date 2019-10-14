High School Sports

Gaston County team gets mega-upset, rejoins Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High School is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The Huskies return after upsetting Kings Mountain 21-16 Friday. Kings Mountain was the No. 1 ranked team in the Associated Press N.C. 3A poll.

Huss has won four straight game since a 35-0 loss to Vance on Sept. 6.

Here is the new ranking:

Rk.School (class)Rec.Prvs
1.Mallard Creek (4A)6-0-11
2.Myers Park (4A)7-02
3.Richmond Sr. (4A)7-04
4.Vance (4A)5-13
5.Weddington (3A)7-05
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)7-07
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)7-09
8.Clover, SC (5A)7-012
9.Kings Mountain (3A)7-16
10.Shelby (2A)6-110
11.Chester, SC (3A)7-111
12.Statesville (3A)7-013
13.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)6-114
14.Ardrey Kell (4A)6-115
15. Butler (4A)4-38
16.Gastonia Huss (3A)5-1NR

Dropped Out: Providence Day (IND, 5-2). Also receiving votes: Olympic (4A, 6-2); Boone Watauga (3A, 7-1); Boiling Springs Crest (3A 6-2); West Stanly (2A, 6-0); Lawndale Burns (2A, 6-1); North Lincoln (2A, 6-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 6-1); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 7-0); Charlotte Latin (IND, 7-0); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 7-1).

