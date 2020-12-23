Which area players made the 2020 All-Observer high school football team?

It’s been a different year.

High school football season has been split in two by the coronavirus pandemic. Private schools played this fall and public schools are set to begin in February.

So in the 2020-21 school year, there will be two All-Observer high school football teams named. That’s a first.

Here’s the fall, private school version, led by offensive player of the year Henry Rutledge, defensive player of the year Jay Brandon Jones and coach of the year Jason Estep.

Rutledge was the first winner of the High School Heisman on the Observer’s streaming show, “Talking Preps.” Charlotte Christian’s Rutledge ran for 1,098 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. He had 251 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

The defensive player of the year is Jay Brandon Jones of Providence Day.

Jones helped Providence Day make a quick statewide impact in his and rookie head coach Chad Grier’s first year at the school. In October, the Chargers upset Charlotte Christian and briefly became the No. 1 team in the state. Providence Day had not beaten Charlotte Christian in nine years.

Jones had 60 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

Jones and Rutledge were named all-state.

Estep led Charlotte Christian to a fourth straight state championship. His team avenged its loss to Providence Day in the Big South 4A conference tournament championship game and then beat Rabun Gap in the state final.

2020 All-Charlotte Observer Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian, 5-10, 175, Sr., RB.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Brandon Jones, II, 5-10, 215, Sr., LB.

Coach of the Year: Jason Estep, Charlotte Christian.

ALL-OBSERVER OFFENSE

QB – Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day, 6-3, 200, Sr.: All-state performer passed for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed for 468 yards and seven more scores.

RB – Nickel Fields, Providence Day, 5-10, 190, Sr.: All-state running back averaged nine yards per carry, rushing for 654 yards and five touchdowns this season.

RB – Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian, 5-10, 175, Sr.: All-state pick, Big South Conference player of the year rushed for 1,098 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 251 yards and three touchdowns in the NCISAA Division I state championship game.

WR – Thomas Flynn, Providence Day, 6-4, 200, Sr.: Chargers’ all-state wideout had 35 catches for 602 yards and nine touchdowns in six games.

WR – Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, 190, Jr.: Hawks’ all-state wide receiver was their top offensive weapon with 35 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

WR – Max Riley, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-2, 150, Fr.: Cougars’ freshman had a breakout season with 29 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns.

OL – Eddie Cassells, Charlotte Country Day, 6-0 225, Sr.: Bucs’ all-state pick anchored the Country Day line from his center position.

OL – Mason Diel, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 255, Sr.: All-state center has started every game in the past three years for the Knights.

OL – Jack Flowers, Charlotte Country Day, 6-2, 240, Sr.: 2nd-team all-state pick was a key player to the Bucs’ offense.

OL – Zach Lohavichan, Providence Day, 6-3, 255, Sr.: Wake Forest commit was a 1st-team all-conference pick.

OL – Cameron Nichols, Providence Day, 6-1, 285, Jr.: All-state pick anchored a Chargers’ offense that averaged nearly 500 yards and 36 points per game.

OL – Andrew Threatt, Metrolina Christian, 6-4, 250, Sr.: Navy signee and two-time all-state pick had 17 pancake blocks, while not allowing a sack this season.

ATH – Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-2, 170, Fr.: Freshman signal-called led the state with 1,595 yards passing to go with 12 touchdowns, while leading the Warriors to the NCISAA Division II semifinals.

ATH – Jordan Erwin, Charlotte Country Day, 6-3, 175, Sr.: Bucs’ co-captain contributed in all three phases, including 19 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

ALL OBSERVER DEFENSE

DL – Connor Glosson, Providence Day, 6-1, 210, Jr.: 2nd-team all-state selection was the Chargers’ highest-graded defensive lineman; played every snap.

DL – Sam Hedrick, Charlotte Country Day, 6-3, 245, Sr.: The University of Richmond commit and all-state selection had 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

DL – Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 250, Jr.: Knights’ all-state pick was dominant with 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.

DL – Jack Schultz, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-2, 205, So.: The Warriors’ freshman impressed with eight sacks (led state), eight quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries this season.

LB – Jimmy Bailey, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 225, Sr.: Knights’ middle linebacker and all-state pick had 30 tackles and 11 quarterback hurries this season.

LB – Jay Brandon Jones, II, Providence Day, 5-10, 215, Sr.: All-state linebacker made plays all over the field, recording 60 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

LB – Colton Fitch, Metrolina Christian, 6-1, 215, Sr.: Warriors’ standout led his team with 46 tackles; third-team all-state pick.

LB – Chase Montgomery, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, 200, Sr.: 2nd-team all-state pick was a key piece of the Hawks’ defense.

LB – Kevin Sangmuah, Providence Day, 5-10, 195, Sr.: Chargers’ standout played every snap on both sides of the ball, with 51 tackles on defense, while subbing in at left and right tackles when his teammates went down with injuries.

DB – James Chan, Providence Day, 5-11, 160, Jr.: Chargers’ all-state selection had 16 tackles, 11 passes defended, an interception and two fumble recoveries for an opportunistic defense.

DB – Carson Chow, Charlotte Christian, 5-10, 175, Sr.: All-state defensive back had 40 tackles and an interception.

DB – Will Farrell, Charlotte Christian, 5-11, 180, Sr.: Knights’ all-state defensive back had 55 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

DB – Cameron Ray, Charlotte Country Day, 5-7, 150, Sr.: Bucs’ second-team all-state performer and all-conference pick was a key for the Bucs’ offense and defense.

ATH – Chip Kasay, Charlotte Christian, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Knights’ second-team pick had two interceptions in the NCISAA Division I state championship game.

ALL-OBSERVER SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Tyler Swinehart, Charlotte Country Day, 6-1, 155, Sr.: Bucs’ second-team all-state kicker had eight touchbacks, and four successful onside kicks this season.

P – Bryce McPherson, Metrolina Christian, 6-1, 180, Jr.: Wake Forest commit is ranked the No. 1 punter in the country, according to Chris Sailer Kicking and Kohl’s Kick; averaged 39.9 yards per punt this season.

KR/PR – Chris Peal, Providence Day, 6-2, 171, So.: All-state returner is dangerous every time he touches the ball; had a 95-yard touchdown return this season.

LS – Ben Anderson, Charlotte Latin, 6-5, 235, Jr.: Hawks’ standout rated one of the top snappers in the country in the class of 2022, according to Latin football coach Justin Hardin.