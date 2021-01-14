High School Sports
Thursday’s Prep Rewind: thoughts on CMS swimming, hoops; basketball scores, #BIG5 stars
A few thoughts about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools postponing athletics until Feb. 15.
▪ The district put most sports on hold due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. On the surface it’s understandable. Health officials say the next three weeks are especially precarious, with a deluge of infections and hospitalizations expected in the aftermath of ill-advised holiday gatherings. Projections show Mecklenburg’s caseload will remain high through mid-February.
CMS decided to allow volleyball and cross-country teams to keep playing because they’ve already started the postseason.
With conference tournaments scheduled to begin Friday -- which is technically postseason -- I would’ve allowed the swimmers to finish out, too.
▪ I think the benched athletes will still seek to work out with their teammates, particularly as they look around and see almost all other N.C. schools playing. We saw it in the summer. I think their chances of contracting the virus may be increased in so doing versus being on campus in a more controlled environment.
▪ Coaches and athletic directors say they feel frustrated because they don’t feel they have a role in play-or-no-play decisions. That should change, if true. Those are the folks on the ground.
▪ For basketball teams, the news is tough. There will be one week left in an already shortened regular-season on Feb. 15, when teams come back. At best, teams will play six games. For those that qualify for the playoffs there will be more.
In most years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association doesn’t let teams play after their seasons end. The swimming state championships end Feb. 13.
But here’s an idea: ask the NCHSAA for a waiver and host a county swimming championship tournament for CMS teams due to these special circumstances. Let the teams have a city championship competition with trophies and medals for the winners. Have a qualifying regional and a final.
For basketball, host a similar tournament for non-playoff teams, perhaps offering play-ins for teams that lose in one of the first two rounds of the NCHSAA playoffs. This could be a two-week tournament with a loser’s bracket, so teams get more games.
Give the winner the Harris/Hamilton Cup, named for the two best athletic directors CMS has had -- the late Dave Harris and Vicki Hamilton.
(Some athletes may not be able to play because they play another sport, but I’m guessing the vast majority of basketball players and swimmers won’t be in that situation.)
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Blaine St. Clair, Davidson Day: 26 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots in a 67-60 overtime win over Concord Academy.
Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian: 6-11 center had 21 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a 67-60 win over Calvary Day.
Camden Johnson, Gaston Christian: 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists in a 69-61 win over Metrolina Christian.
Jahiem Taylor, Princeton: 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists in a 71-59 win over Clayton.
Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman girls: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks -- a triple-double -- in a 63-22 win over Mooresville.
Thursday’s Boys Boxscores
DAVIDSON DAY 67, CONCORD ACADEMY 60 (OT)
DDS - 18 10 10 17 12= 67
CA- 16 14 17 8 5= 60
DDS: Prunty 3, Atwell 8, Horton 8, Howard 14, St. Clair 26, Watson 8
CA: Cannady 7, Perry 3, Benham 18, Fearne 8, Threat 19, Mircic 4
RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 9-2, Concord Academy Eagles: 10-5
Game Stats: Senior Blane St. Clair had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots to lead Davidson Day. Freshman guard Quay Watson hit a 3 pointer at the end regulation to send the game into overtime. Sophomore Trey Horton had 8 points and 7 rebounds, while freshman Jaxon Prunty chipped in with 7 assists.
Notes: Davidson Day hosts HA Prep (Durham) on Saturday (1/16/21).
GASTON CHRISTIAN 69, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 61
MCA: Johnson 17, Maul 13, Deluca 10, Crumbie 5, Wilson Jr. 5, Harold 5
GCS:Metrolina - Sr. Camden Johnson 17pts, 8rbs, 2asts, 1stl; Jr. Caleb Maul 13pts, 4rbs, 3stls, 2asts; Fr. Dylan Deluca 10pts, 5rbs, 2asts
Notes: Metrolina Christian 7-6 (2-2) hosts Cabarrus Charter on January 15th at 7pm.
LAKE NORMAN 69, MOORESVILLE 53
Lake Norman 18 16 19 16
Mooresville 10 12 9 22
Lake Norman Weatherford 2, Hodges 5, Dryden 2, Christian Taylor 10, J Gruber 2, Kepley 9, Mekhi Goree 10, Davis Wagner 14, Seth Aeschliman 15
Mooresville Shaw 18, Ezhlian 6, Herring 2, Stewart 2, Broadway 10, Jackson 4, Bellamy 4, Smith 4, K Howell 3
PRINCETON 71, CLAYTON 59
Princeton 17 16 19 19 -- 71
Clayton 28 6 16 9 --59
Princeton -- Jaheim Taylor 22, Tyrese Whitley 14, Ethan Potts 12
Aden Taylor 9, Hunter Bailey 8, Zion McPhatter 6
Clayton -- Owen Woznachek 18, Justin Bell 15, Long 8, Nunley 7, Collins 5, Shepard 3, Powell 3
Notable: Jahiem Taylor also added 7 rebound, 6 assists; Tyrese Whitley 8 rebound, Aden Taylor 7 rebounds and 7 assists
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 67, CALVARY DAY 60
SouthLake 15 21 19 12 67
Calvary Day 21 17 8 12 60
SouthLake Moore 4, Duguid 5, Micah Handlogten 21, JR Proctor 20, Stubbs 6, Christian Monroe 11
Calvary Day Wilkins 26, Gibson 17, Robison 5, Johnson 4, Gulledge 2, Burton 1, Rodella 5
Notable: SouthLake increased its record to 7-4 with a non conference win. Micah Handlogten had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. JR Proctor added 20.
Thursday’s Girls Boxscores
CENTRAL ACADEMY 44, CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 23
CATA. 9 12 12 11 -- 44
CC. 4. 5. 6. 8 -- 23
CATA. Zoie Jordan 15, Shannon Student 13, Smith 9, Gamble 6
CC Miranda Lambert 10, Svenson 9, B. Svenson 2 Britt 2
CONCORD ACADEMY 75, DAVIDSON DAY 72
Davidson Day 13 20 17 14 -- 62
Concord Academy 27 14 16 18 -- 75
Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 29, Jessie Wiles 18, , Juliana Park 9, Callie Pestana 3, Schuyler Moore 3.
Concord Academy -- Z. Ward 22, M. Taylor 16, R. Dickens 16, Z. Benjamin 10, R. Lexander 9, J. Watts 2
EAST CHAPEL HILL 45, CARRBORO 32
Carrboro 3 8 10 11
ECHS 16 11 8 10
LAKE NORMAN 63, MOORESVILLE 22
Lake Norman 24 15 11 13 -- 63
Mooresville 8 6 2 6 -- 22
Lake Norman 63 – Madison Saunders 16, Aly Wadkovsky triple-double 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks, Leigh Marks 12, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 8, Jade Lowe 8, Kendall Robinson 3, Bella Harwood 2
Mooresville 22 – L Davis 9, S Davis 5, Callejas 2, Rockness 2, Harris 2, Piper 1, Stahl 1
Notes: Aly Wadkovsky triple double
WEST CABARRUS 56, CENTRAL CABARRUS 37
West Cabarrus 15 11 13 17 56
Central Cabarrus 12 9 8 8 37
West Cabarrus Ashlee Shaw 27, Jade Clowney 13, Burgess3, Elder 4, Fields 7, Hicks 2
Central Cabarrus Mariah Barrie 20, Webb 3, Knight 8, Stanley 2, Ferrell 2, Lewis 2
Notables: West Cabarrus followed freshman Ashlee Shaw with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals. Point guard Jade Clowney filled the stat. sheet with 13 points 5 assists and 4 steals.
Mecklenburg County-area Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Jan. 15
I-Meck 4A
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Lumberton (girls)
Scotland County at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at South Caldwell
McDowell at Alexander Central
Watauga at St. Stephens
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Crest at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Statesville at North Iredell
West Rowan at South Iredell
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Piedmont
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Monroe at Sun Valley
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Gaston Day
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
West Stanly at Central Academy
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Lexington
East Davidson at South Rowan
Ledford at West Davidson
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Salisbury at Thomasville
South Fork 2A
Bandys at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Southwestern 2A
Burns at Shelby
Chase at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Elkin
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mitchell County at C.D. Owen
Mountain Heritage at Avery County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter
Chatham Central at South Stanly
Gray Stone Day at North Stanly
North Moore at North Rowan
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)
Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian
Carmel Christian at Durham Academy
Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian
Forestview at Hickory
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori
Liberty Heights at Comenius
Lincoln Charter at Northwest Guilford
South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 16
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian, 2
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
Concord at Cox Mill
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Cox Mill at Concord
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)
Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian
Combine Academy at Quality Education
Covenant Day at Ravenscroft School, 1:30
Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys), 3
HA Prep at Davidson Day, 2
Lake Norman Christian at Shining Light Academy, 3:30
Wake County-area Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Southeast Raleigh at Broughton
Triangle Independent Schools
St. Mary’s School at North Raleigh Christian (girls)
Big 8 3A
Carrboro at East Chapel Hill
Nonconference
Cary Academy at Trinity Academy
Community Christian at Wake Christian (girls)
Quality Education at The Burlington School
Raleigh Christian at Fellowship Baptist
Southside Christian at Lee Christian
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook
Enloe at Southeast Raleigh
Leesville Road at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs at Apex
Middle Creek at South Garner
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex at Holly Springs
Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Middle Creek
Triangle 4A
Cary at Athens Drive
Green Level at Panther Creek
Jordan at Hillside
Riverside at Green Hope
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham
Chapel Hill at Southern Durham
Orange at Northwood
Triangle Independent Schools
Wake Christian at Cary Academy
Eastern Plains 3A
Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Triangle-Triad Athletic
Salem Baptist at Burlington Christian
Trinity Academy at O’Neal School
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Graham
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Neuse Charter
Rosewood at North Duplin
Union at Lakewood
Central Tar Heel 1A
Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Henderson Collegiate
Oxford Prep at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
Carmel Christian at Durham Academy
East Wake at Knightdale
Garner at Wakefield (girls’ game at Garner)
Harnett Central at Smithfield-Selma
Mount Zion Academy at Winston-Salem Christian
North Johnston at Fike
Raleigh Christian at Wilmington Christian
St. Thomas More at St. David’s School
Sanderson at Rolesville
Triton at South Johnston
Wake Forest at Cleveland
West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill
Saturday, Jan. 16
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Northwood
Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill
Nonconference
Bunn at Wake Forest (girls, 2:30 p.m.; boys, 4)
The Burlington School at Greensboro Day (girls, 3:30 p.m.; boys, 5)
Carrboro at Forsyth Country Day
Covenant Day at Ravenscroft School (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Staff writer ALISON KUZNITZ contributed
