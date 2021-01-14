Thursday’s Prep Rewind: thoughts on CMS swimming, hoops; basketball scores, #BIG5 stars

A few thoughts about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools postponing athletics until Feb. 15.

▪ The district put most sports on hold due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. On the surface it’s understandable. Health officials say the next three weeks are especially precarious, with a deluge of infections and hospitalizations expected in the aftermath of ill-advised holiday gatherings. Projections show Mecklenburg’s caseload will remain high through mid-February.

CMS decided to allow volleyball and cross-country teams to keep playing because they’ve already started the postseason.

With conference tournaments scheduled to begin Friday -- which is technically postseason -- I would’ve allowed the swimmers to finish out, too.

▪ I think the benched athletes will still seek to work out with their teammates, particularly as they look around and see almost all other N.C. schools playing. We saw it in the summer. I think their chances of contracting the virus may be increased in so doing versus being on campus in a more controlled environment.

▪ Coaches and athletic directors say they feel frustrated because they don’t feel they have a role in play-or-no-play decisions. That should change, if true. Those are the folks on the ground.

▪ For basketball teams, the news is tough. There will be one week left in an already shortened regular-season on Feb. 15, when teams come back. At best, teams will play six games. For those that qualify for the playoffs there will be more.

In most years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association doesn’t let teams play after their seasons end. The swimming state championships end Feb. 13.

But here’s an idea: ask the NCHSAA for a waiver and host a county swimming championship tournament for CMS teams due to these special circumstances. Let the teams have a city championship competition with trophies and medals for the winners. Have a qualifying regional and a final.

For basketball, host a similar tournament for non-playoff teams, perhaps offering play-ins for teams that lose in one of the first two rounds of the NCHSAA playoffs. This could be a two-week tournament with a loser’s bracket, so teams get more games.

Give the winner the Harris/Hamilton Cup, named for the two best athletic directors CMS has had -- the late Dave Harris and Vicki Hamilton.

(Some athletes may not be able to play because they play another sport, but I’m guessing the vast majority of basketball players and swimmers won’t be in that situation.)

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Blaine St. Clair, Davidson Day: 26 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots in a 67-60 overtime win over Concord Academy.

Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian: 6-11 center had 21 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a 67-60 win over Calvary Day.

Camden Johnson, Gaston Christian: 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists in a 69-61 win over Metrolina Christian.

Jahiem Taylor, Princeton: 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists in a 71-59 win over Clayton.

Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman girls: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks -- a triple-double -- in a 63-22 win over Mooresville.

Thursday’s Boys Boxscores

DAVIDSON DAY 67, CONCORD ACADEMY 60 (OT)

DDS - 18 10 10 17 12= 67

CA- 16 14 17 8 5= 60

DDS: Prunty 3, Atwell 8, Horton 8, Howard 14, St. Clair 26, Watson 8

CA: Cannady 7, Perry 3, Benham 18, Fearne 8, Threat 19, Mircic 4

RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 9-2, Concord Academy Eagles: 10-5

Game Stats: Senior Blane St. Clair had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots to lead Davidson Day. Freshman guard Quay Watson hit a 3 pointer at the end regulation to send the game into overtime. Sophomore Trey Horton had 8 points and 7 rebounds, while freshman Jaxon Prunty chipped in with 7 assists.

Notes: Davidson Day hosts HA Prep (Durham) on Saturday (1/16/21).

GASTON CHRISTIAN 69, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 61

MCA: Johnson 17, Maul 13, Deluca 10, Crumbie 5, Wilson Jr. 5, Harold 5

GCS:Metrolina - Sr. Camden Johnson 17pts, 8rbs, 2asts, 1stl; Jr. Caleb Maul 13pts, 4rbs, 3stls, 2asts; Fr. Dylan Deluca 10pts, 5rbs, 2asts

Notes: Metrolina Christian 7-6 (2-2) hosts Cabarrus Charter on January 15th at 7pm.

LAKE NORMAN 69, MOORESVILLE 53

Lake Norman 18 16 19 16

Mooresville 10 12 9 22

Lake Norman Weatherford 2, Hodges 5, Dryden 2, Christian Taylor 10, J Gruber 2, Kepley 9, Mekhi Goree 10, Davis Wagner 14, Seth Aeschliman 15

Mooresville Shaw 18, Ezhlian 6, Herring 2, Stewart 2, Broadway 10, Jackson 4, Bellamy 4, Smith 4, K Howell 3

PRINCETON 71, CLAYTON 59

Princeton 17 16 19 19 -- 71

Clayton 28 6 16 9 --59

Princeton -- Jaheim Taylor 22, Tyrese Whitley 14, Ethan Potts 12

Aden Taylor 9, Hunter Bailey 8, Zion McPhatter 6

Clayton -- Owen Woznachek 18, Justin Bell 15, Long 8, Nunley 7, Collins 5, Shepard 3, Powell 3

Notable: Jahiem Taylor also added 7 rebound, 6 assists; Tyrese Whitley 8 rebound, Aden Taylor 7 rebounds and 7 assists

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 67, CALVARY DAY 60

SouthLake 15 21 19 12 67

Calvary Day 21 17 8 12 60

SouthLake Moore 4, Duguid 5, Micah Handlogten 21, JR Proctor 20, Stubbs 6, Christian Monroe 11

Calvary Day Wilkins 26, Gibson 17, Robison 5, Johnson 4, Gulledge 2, Burton 1, Rodella 5

Notable: SouthLake increased its record to 7-4 with a non conference win. Micah Handlogten had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. JR Proctor added 20.

Thursday’s Girls Boxscores

CENTRAL ACADEMY 44, CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 23

CATA. 9 12 12 11 -- 44

CC. 4. 5. 6. 8 -- 23

CATA. Zoie Jordan 15, Shannon Student 13, Smith 9, Gamble 6

CC Miranda Lambert 10, Svenson 9, B. Svenson 2 Britt 2

CONCORD ACADEMY 75, DAVIDSON DAY 72

Davidson Day 13 20 17 14 -- 62

Concord Academy 27 14 16 18 -- 75

Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 29, Jessie Wiles 18, , Juliana Park 9, Callie Pestana 3, Schuyler Moore 3.

Concord Academy -- Z. Ward 22, M. Taylor 16, R. Dickens 16, Z. Benjamin 10, R. Lexander 9, J. Watts 2

EAST CHAPEL HILL 45, CARRBORO 32

Carrboro 3 8 10 11

ECHS 16 11 8 10

LAKE NORMAN 63, MOORESVILLE 22

Lake Norman 24 15 11 13 -- 63

Mooresville 8 6 2 6 -- 22

Lake Norman 63 – Madison Saunders 16, Aly Wadkovsky triple-double 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks, Leigh Marks 12, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 8, Jade Lowe 8, Kendall Robinson 3, Bella Harwood 2

Mooresville 22 – L Davis 9, S Davis 5, Callejas 2, Rockness 2, Harris 2, Piper 1, Stahl 1

Notes: Aly Wadkovsky triple double

WEST CABARRUS 56, CENTRAL CABARRUS 37

West Cabarrus 15 11 13 17 56

Central Cabarrus 12 9 8 8 37

West Cabarrus Ashlee Shaw 27, Jade Clowney 13, Burgess3, Elder 4, Fields 7, Hicks 2

Central Cabarrus Mariah Barrie 20, Webb 3, Knight 8, Stanley 2, Ferrell 2, Lewis 2

Notables: West Cabarrus followed freshman Ashlee Shaw with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals. Point guard Jade Clowney filled the stat. sheet with 13 points 5 assists and 4 steals.

Mecklenburg County-area Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Jan. 15

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Lumberton (girls)

Scotland County at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at South Caldwell

McDowell at Alexander Central

Watauga at St. Stephens

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Crest at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A

Statesville at North Iredell

West Rowan at South Iredell

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Piedmont

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Monroe at Sun Valley

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Gaston Day

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

West Stanly at Central Academy

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Lexington

East Davidson at South Rowan

Ledford at West Davidson

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Salisbury at Thomasville

South Fork 2A

Bandys at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A

Burns at Shelby

Chase at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Elkin

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Mitchell County at C.D. Owen

Mountain Heritage at Avery County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter

Chatham Central at South Stanly

Gray Stone Day at North Stanly

North Moore at North Rowan

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)

Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian

Carmel Christian at Durham Academy

Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian

Forestview at Hickory

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori

Liberty Heights at Comenius

Lincoln Charter at Northwest Guilford

South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)

Saturday, Jan. 16

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian, 2

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Concord at Cox Mill

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Cox Mill at Concord

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)

Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian

Combine Academy at Quality Education

Covenant Day at Ravenscroft School, 1:30

Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys), 3

HA Prep at Davidson Day, 2

Lake Norman Christian at Shining Light Academy, 3:30

Wake County-area Upcoming Schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Southeast Raleigh at Broughton

Triangle Independent Schools

St. Mary’s School at North Raleigh Christian (girls)

Big 8 3A

Carrboro at East Chapel Hill

Nonconference

Cary Academy at Trinity Academy

Community Christian at Wake Christian (girls)

Quality Education at The Burlington School

Raleigh Christian at Fellowship Baptist

Southside Christian at Lee Christian

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook

Enloe at Southeast Raleigh

Leesville Road at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina

Holly Springs at Apex

Middle Creek at South Garner

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex at Holly Springs

Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Middle Creek

Triangle 4A

Cary at Athens Drive

Green Level at Panther Creek

Jordan at Hillside

Riverside at Green Hope

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham

Chapel Hill at Southern Durham

Orange at Northwood

Triangle Independent Schools

Wake Christian at Cary Academy

Eastern Plains 3A

Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference

Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Triangle-Triad Athletic

Salem Baptist at Burlington Christian

Trinity Academy at O’Neal School

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Graham

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Neuse Charter

Rosewood at North Duplin

Union at Lakewood

Central Tar Heel 1A

Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at Henderson Collegiate

Oxford Prep at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Durham Academy

East Wake at Knightdale

Garner at Wakefield (girls’ game at Garner)

Harnett Central at Smithfield-Selma

Mount Zion Academy at Winston-Salem Christian

North Johnston at Fike

Raleigh Christian at Wilmington Christian

St. Thomas More at St. David’s School

Sanderson at Rolesville

Triton at South Johnston

Wake Forest at Cleveland

West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill

Saturday, Jan. 16

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Northwood

Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill

Nonconference

Bunn at Wake Forest (girls, 2:30 p.m.; boys, 4)

The Burlington School at Greensboro Day (girls, 3:30 p.m.; boys, 5)

Carrboro at Forsyth Country Day

Covenant Day at Ravenscroft School (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Staff writer ALISON KUZNITZ contributed