Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule, standings. Local team to quarantine

Providence Day School’s boys basketball team will not play against until at least Feb. 8 after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The player tested positive over the weekend.

Providence Day had played its first game Friday, a win at Covenant Day, after school officials -- along with those at Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day -- had taken a voluntary 10-day pause do to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Covenant Day officials told the Observer that its team was affected and was working through next steps

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are paused until Feb. 15, though no other public school district in North Carolina is doing the same.

Last fall, Charlotte Country Day’s football team was unable to play its state semifinal game at Charlotte Christian due to contact tracing from a positive case.

Earlier this month, Myers Park missed its first two games after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Providence Day had three games scheduled this week: at Charlotte Christian Tuesday, at home against Cannon School Thursday and at Charlotte Latin Saturday.

The Chargers were scheduled to play three more games next week.

When the team returns Feb. 8, there will be eight days before the NCISAA playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 16.

Boys Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

I-Meck 4A





League W-L All W-L North Mecklenburg (a) 3-0 3-0 Vance (a) 3-0 3-0 Hough (a) 2-1 2-1 West Charlotte (a) 2-1 2-1 Hopewell (a) 1-2 1-2 Lake Norman 0-2 1-4 Mallard Creek (a) 0-2 0-2 Mooresville 0-3 0-4

– season suspended

SoMeck 7 4A





League W-L All W-L Ardrey Kell (a) 3-0 3-0 Harding (a) 1-1 1-1 South Mecklenburg (a) 1-1 1-1 West Mecklenburg (a) 1-1 1-1 Olympic (a) 1-2 1-2 Berry Academy (a) 0-1 1-1 Providence (a) 0-1 0-1

– season suspended

Southwestern 4A





League W-L All W-L Independence (a) 3-0 3-0 Rocky River (a) 2-0 2-0 Porter Ridge 2-1 3-1 Butler (a) 1-2 1-2 East Mecklenburg (a) 1-2 1-2 Hickory Ridge 1-3 2-3 Myers Park (a) 0-1 0-1 Garinger (a) 0-2 0-2

– season suspended

Sandhills 4A





League W-L All W-L Scotland County 2-0 2-0 Hoke County 1-0 1-0 Richmond Senior 1-0 1-0 Pinecrest 1-0 3-1 Fayetteville Britt 0-1 0-1 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-2 0-2 Purnell Swett 0-2 0-2 Lumberton 0-0 2-0

Northwestern 3A-4A





League W-L All W-L Alexander Central (3A) 3-1 4-1 Hickory (3A) 2-1 3-1 McDowell (4A) 3-2 3-2 St. Stephens (3A) 2-2 2-3 South Caldwell (4A) 2-2 2-3 Freedom (3A) 1-2 1-3 Watauga (3A) 1-4 1-4

Big South 3A





League W-L All W-L Crest 5-0 5-1 Kings Mountain 4-0 5-0 Hunter Huss 3-2 4-2 Ashbrook 2-3 2-4 North Gaston 2-4 2-4 Forestview 1-3 1-3 Stuart Cramer 0-5 0-5

North Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L West Rowan 4-0 6-0 East Rowan 3-1 4-2 North Iredell 2-1 3-1 Statesville 2-1 2-1 Jesse Carson 0-4 1-5 North Iredell 0-4 0-5

South Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Cox Mill 4-0 4-0 Central Cabarrus 3-0 3-0 A.L. Brown 2-2 2-2 Concord 2-3 2-3 Jay M. Robinson 2-4 2-4 West Cabarrus 2-4 2-4 Northwest Cabarrus 0-2 0-2

Southern Carolina 3A





League W-L All W-L Weddington 6-0 6-0 Charlotte Catholic 5-1 5-1 Cuthbertson 3-2 3-2 Monroe 3-2 3-2 Piedmont 1-2 1-2 Marvin Ridge 1-3 1-3 Sun Valley 1-4 1-4 Parkwood 0-6 0-6

Rocky River 2A-3A





League W-L All W-L West Stanly (2A) 4-0 6-0 Forest Hills (2A) 3-1 5-1 Anson County (2A) 3-1 3-1 Mount Pleasant (2A) 2-2 3-2 Central Academy (2A) 1-4 1-5 Montgomery Central (3A) 0-4 1-4

Central Carolina 2A





League W-L All W-L Ledford 3-0 5-0 Salisbury 3-0 3-3 North Davidson 1-0 4-0 Central Davidson 2-1 4-2 South Rowan 1-1 2-3 West Davidson 1-2 3-2 Lexington 1-2 2-3 Oak Grove 1-2 1-3 East Davidson 0-2 0-5 Thomasville 0-3 0-4

Foothills 2A





League W-L All W-L East Burke 2-0 2-0 Patton 2-0 2-0 Hibriten 2-1 2-1 West Caldwell 2-1 2-1 Bunker Hill 2-2 2-2 West Iredell 1-2 1-2 Fred T. Foard 0-2 0-2 Draughn 0-3 0-3

South Fork 2A





League W-L All W-L North Lincoln 3-0 3-0 East Lincoln 5-1 5-1 Lincolnton 3-1 3-1 Maiden 3-2 3-2 Newton-Conover 3-3 3-3 Lake Norman Charter 2-2 2-2 Bandys 1-5 1-5 West Lincoln 0-6 0-6

Southwestern 2A





League W-L All W-L Shelby 5-0 6-0 R-S Central 4-1 5-1 South Point 3-2 3-2 Burns 3-2 3-3 East Rutherford 2-3 2-4 East Gaston 1-5 1-5 Chase 0-5 0-6

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Ashe County (2A) 5-0 5-0 Alleghany (1A) 2-1 2-1 Elkin (1A) 2-1 2-1 North Wilkes (2A) 2-2 2-2 Wilkes Central (2A) 2-2 2-2 East Wilkes (1A) 1-3 1-3 West Wilkes (2A) 1-3 1-3 Starmount (1A) 0-3 0-3

Western Highlands 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Mountain Heritage (2A) 3-0 4-0 Polk County (1A) 3-0 4-0 Mitchell County (1A) 1-2 2-4 C.D. Owen (2A) 1-2 1-4 Madison County (2A) 1-2 1-4 Avery County (1A) 0-3 0-5

PAC 1A





League W-L All W-L Pine Lake Prep 4-0 4-0 Mtn. Island Charter 4-1 4-1 Queens Grant Charter 2-1 2-1 Carolina International 1-1 1-1 Comm. School of Davidson 1-2 1-2 Union Academy 0-2 0-2 Bradford Prep 0-1 0-1 Langtree Charter 0-4 0-4

Southern Piedmont 1A





League W-L All W-L Lincoln Charter 4-0 5-0 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 2-1 4-1 Bessemer City 3-2 3-2 Christ the King 1-1 2-1 Piedmont Comm. Charter 0-1 1-1 Highland Tech 0-2 0-2 Cherryville 0-3 1-3

Yadkin Valley 1A





League W-L All W-L Chatham Central 3-0 4-0 Uwharrie Charter 3-0 4-1 North Stanly 2-0 2-2 North Moore 1-0 1-1 Albemarle 0-1 1-1 South Davidson 0-1 0-4 Gray Stone Day 0-2 0-2 South Stanly 0-2 0-4 North Rowan 0-3 0-4

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Cannon School 3-0 17-4 Charlotte Latin 1-0 9-3 Charlotte Christian 1-1 7-3 Providence Day 1-1 5-10 Charlotte Country Day 0-1 1-9 Covenant Day 0-3 5-7

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Concord Academy 2-0 14-5 Northside Christian 5-1 14-5 Westminster Catawba 2-1 9-1 Metrolina Christian 4-3 11-7 SouthLake Christian 4-4 9-5 Gaston Christian 3-4 5-12 Gaston Day 2-3 7-7 Hickory Grove Christian 0-6 4-9

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 2-0 13-2 Statesville Christian 2-0 7-6 Hickory Christian 0-2 1-5 University Christian 0-2 0-4

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Lake Norman Christian 2-1 13-4 Victory Christian 2-1 16-5 United Faith Christian 1-1 12-3 Woodlawn School 0-1 4-3 North Hills Christian 0-2 0-9

Other N.C.





All W-L Carmel Christian 18-1 Liberty Heights 11-1 Combine Academy 17-3 Moravian Prep 19-6 Cabarrus Charter 3-1 Charlotte Elite Academy 5-4 Phoenix Montessori 3-3 Elevation Prep 9-10 Corvian Community 1-3 Arborbrook Christian 1-10 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0

Girls Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

I-Meck 4A





League W-L All W-L Vance (a) 3-0 3-0 Lake Norman 2-0 4-0 North Mecklenburg (a) 1-0 1-0 Hough (a) 2-1 2-1 Mallard Creek (a) 0-1 0-1 Hopewell (a) 0-2 0-2 Mooresville 0-4 0-4 West Charlotte (a) 0-0 0-0

– season suspended

SoMeck 7 4A





League W-L All W-L Providence (a) 2-0 2-0 Olympic (a) 2-1 2-1 South Mecklenburg (a) 2-1 2-1 Ardrey Kell (a) 1-1 1-1 Harding (a) 0-2 0-2 Berry Academy (a) 0-2 0-3 West Mecklenburg (a) 0-0 0-0

– season suspended

Southwestern 4A





League W-L All W-L Hickory Ridge 3-0 5-0 Myers Park (a) 2-0 2-0 Independence (a) 2-1 2-1 Butler (a) 1-1 1-1 Garinger (a) 1-2 1-2 Porter Ridge 1-3 1-4 East Mecklenburg (a) 0-3 0-3 Rocky River (a) 0-0 0-0

– season suspended

Sandhills 4A





League W-L All W-L Fayetteville Britt 1-0 1-0 Lumberton 1-0 2-1 Purnell Swett 2-1 2-1 Richmond Senior 2-1 3-1 Fayetteville Seventy-First 1-1 1-1 Pinecrest 2-2 2-3 Scotland County 0-1 0-1 Hoke County 0-3 0-3

Northwestern 3A-4A





League W-L All W-L Alexander Central (3A) 3-0 4-0 Freedom (3A) 3-0 3-0 Hickory (3A) 2-1 3-1 McDowell (4A) 2-2 2-2 St. Stephens (3A) 2-3 3-3 South Caldwell (4A) 1-3 2-3 Watauga (3A) 0-4 0-5

Big South 3A





League W-L All W-L Ashbrook 5-0 6-0 Crest 4-1 4-2 Kings Mountain 2-1 3-1 Hunter Huss 2-2 2-3 Forestview 1-2 1-3 North Gaston 1-5 1-5 Stuart Cramer 0-4 0-4

North Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Jesse Carson 4-0 5-0 West Rowan 2-1 3-1 South Iredell 2-1 2-2 Statesville 1-2 1-3 North Iredell 0-1 0-1 East Rowan 0-4 1-5

South Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Northwest Cabarrus 4-0 5-0 Jay M. Robinson 2-0 2-0 West Cabarrus 4-2 4-2 Central Cabarrus 2-2 2-2 A.L. Brown 2-4 2-4 Cox Mill 0-2 0-2 Concord 0-6 0-6

Southern Carolina 3A





League W-L All W-L Cuthbertson 6-0 6-0 Marvin Ridge 4-1 4-1 Charlotte Catholic 4-2 4-2 Weddington 3-2 3-2 Parkwood 3-3 3-3 Monroe 1-5 1-5 Sun Valley 1-5 1-5 Piedmont 0-4 0-4

Rocky River 2A-3A





League W-L All W-L Forest Hills (2A) 3-0 4-1 Mount Pleasant (2A) 2-0 2-2 West Stanly (2A) 2-1 3-2 Montgomery Central (3A) 1-1 1-2 Central Academy (2A) 1-3 3-3 Anson County (2A) 0-4 0-4

Central Carolina 2A





League W-L All W-L Ledford 3-0 5-0 North Davidson 2-0 4-0 Salisbury 1-0 3-1 Oak Grove 1-1 2-1 Central Davidson 0-0 2-0 South Rowan 1-2 1-5 Lexington 0-1 1-2 East Davidson 0-1 1-3 Thomasville 0-1 0-2 West Davidson 0-2 1-3

Foothills 2A





League W-L All W-L Bunker Hill 6-0 6-0 Fred T. Foard 5-1 5-1 Patton 4-2 4-2 Draughn 2-1 2-1 Hibriten 2-4 2-4 East Burke 1-4 1-4 West Iredell 1-4 1-4 West Caldwell 0-5 0-5

South Fork 2A





League W-L All W-L Newton-Conover 6-0 6-0 Lake Norman Charter 4-1 4-1 East Lincoln 3-2 3-2 Bandys 3-3 3-3 North Lincoln 2-2 2-2 West Lincoln 2-4 2-4 Maiden 1-4 1-4 Lincolnton 0-5 0-5

Southwestern 2A





League W-L All W-L Shelby 5-0 6-0 East Rutherford 4-0 4-0 R-S Central 3-1 3-2 East Gaston 3-3 3-3 Burns 2-3 2-4 Chase 0-5 1-5 South Point 0-5 0-5

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Wilkes Central (2A) 3-0 3-0 West Wilkes (2A) 2-0 2-0 Ashe County (2A) 2-1 2-1 Starmount (1A) 1-1 1-1 East Wilkes (1A) 1-2 1-2 Elkin (1A) 0-1 0-1 Alleghany (1A) 0-2 0-2 North Wilkes (2A) 0-2 0-2

Western Highlands 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Mitchell County (1A) 3-0 6-0 Mountain Heritage (2A) 1-1 1-1 Polk County (1A) 1-1 1-1 Avery County (1A) 0-0 2-0 C.D. Owen (2A) 1-2 2-4 Madison County (2A) 0-2 0-4

PAC 1A





League W-L All W-L Comm. School of Davidson 3-0 3-0 Mtn. Island Charter 3-1 3-1 Union Academy 3-2 3-2 Pine Lake Prep 2-2 3-2 Bradford Prep 1-1 1-1 Carolina International 2-4 2-4 Langtree Charter 0-1 0-1 Queen’s Grant Charter 0-3 0-3

Southern Piedmont 1A





League W-L All W-L Piedmont Comm. Charter 1-0 2-0 Bessemer City 4-1 4-1 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 2-1 2-1 Christ the King 1-1 1-1 Lincoln Charter 1-2 1-2 Highland Tech 0-2 0-2 Cherryville 0-2 0-3

Yadkin Valley 1A





League W-L All W-L North Rowan 3-0 4-0 Chatham Central 2-1 2-2 South Davidson 1-1 3-2 Gray Stone Day 1-1 1-1 North Stanly 1-1 2-2 Uwharrie Charter 1-1 2-2 South Stanly 1-2 2-3 Albemarle 0-2 0-2 North Moore 0-2 0-2

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Cannon School 2-0 8-5 Charlotte Country Day 1-0 3-2 Providence Day 1-1 15-2 Charlotte Christian 0-0 5-5 Charlotte Latin 0-1 4-6 Covenant Day 0-2 4-5

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Concord Academy 5-0 11-1 Gaston Day 3-2 8-5 Metrolina Christian 4-3 8-7 Hickory Grove Christian 3-3 6-6 Northside Christian 0-0 1-2 Westminster Catawba 0-2 3-3 SouthLake Christian 0-5 0-5 Gaston Christian 0-0 0-0

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 2-0 7-5 Statesville Christian 2-0 7-8 Hickory Christian 0-2 2-4 University Christian 0-2 0-4

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Victory Christian 0-0 7-4 United Faith Christian 0-0 4-6 North Hills Christian 0-0 0-2

Other N.C.





All W-L Cabarrus Charter 1-2 Carmel Christian 2-6 Corvian Community 0-0 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0

This week’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 25

PAC 1A

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

South Piedmont 1A

Piedmont Community Charter at Christ the King

Nonconference

Cramerton Christian at Tabernacle Christian

Masters Academy at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

SouthLake Christian at Lake Norman

South Point at Stuart Cramer

Tuesday, Jan. 26

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, ppd

Sandhills 4A

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

Big South 3A

Crest at Kings Mountain

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell at East Rowan

South Iredell at Jesse Carson

West Rowan at Statesville

South Piedmont 3A boys

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at West Cabarrus

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

South Piedmont 3A girls

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

West Cabarrus at Concord

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Monroe at Parkwood

Piedmont at Sun Valley

Metrolina Athletic

Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day

Foothills Athletic

Statesville Christian at Davidson Day

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic

Lake Norman Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

United Faith Christian at North Hills Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Forest Hills

Montgomery Central at Central Academy

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Thomasville

Ledford at Lexington

North Davidson at West Davidson

Oak Grove at South Rowan

Salisbury at Central Davidson

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard

East Burke at West Iredell

Patton at Draughn

West Caldwell at Hibriten

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Maiden at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Bandys

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at Shelby

R-S Central at Burns

South Point at Chase

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Starmount

Ashe County at West Wilkes

North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Western Highland 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Avery County

Mitchell at Polk County

Mountain Heritage at Madison

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Langtree Charter at Union Academy

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Queen’s Grant Charter at Bradford Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Highland Tech

Piedmont Community Charter at Lincoln Charter

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter

North Moore at South Davidson

North Rowan at South Stanly

North Stanly at Albemarle

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Carmel Christian at Victory Christian

Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius

Hickory Ridge at Jay M. Robinson

Highlands at Bessemer City

Matthews Christian at Calvary Christian

North Gaston at East Gaston

Providence HomeSchool at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson at East Davidson

South Fork 2A

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Elkin at Wilkes Central

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at North Stanly

Nonconference

Franklin Prep at Combine Academy

Lake Norman at R.J. Reynolds

North Rowan at Thomasville

Thursday, Jan. 28

CISAA

Cannon School at Providence Day, ppd

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Sandhills 4A

Scotland County at Purnell Swett

North Piedmont 3A

Statesville at North Iredell

South Piedmont 3A boys

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Weddington at Parkwood

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at Gaston Christian

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Draughn at Hibriten

Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell

Patton at West Iredell

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Shelby

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Albemarle

Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Corvian Community at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge

Matthews Christian at Southview Christian

Friday, Jan. 29

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Scotland County

Lumberton at Seventy-First

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Hickory

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

Big South 3A

Crest at Forestview

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at North Iredell

Statesville at South Iredell

West Rowan at East Rowan

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

West Stanly at Forest Hills

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at Metrolina Christian

Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

Foothills Athletic

Davidson Day at Hickory Christian

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic

Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian

Woodlawn School at United Faith Christian (boys)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Ledford

Lexington at East Davidson

Oak Grove at Salisbury

South Rowan at West Davidson

Thomasville at North Davidson

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at Bandys

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at South Point

R-S Central at East Rutherford

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Elkin at Starmount

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Mitchell County

Madison County at C.D. Owen

Polk County at Mountain Heritage

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Union Academy

Langtree Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter

Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Christ the King at Cherryville

Piedmont Community Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Rowan

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

North Stanly at North Moore

South Davidson at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Corvian Community

Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian

Northside Christian at Hickory Christian

South Charlotte Thunder at Greenville (SC) Hurricanes (boys)

Tabernacle Christian at Matthews Christian

West Cabarrus at Ashbrook

Saturday, Jan. 30

CISAA

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin (girls, 1:45; boys, 3:15), ppd

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Lumberton

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Hibriten (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at High Point Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep (boys, 2)

South Granville at Davidson Day