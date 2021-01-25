High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule, standings. Local team to quarantine
Providence Day School’s boys basketball team will not play against until at least Feb. 8 after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The player tested positive over the weekend.
Providence Day had played its first game Friday, a win at Covenant Day, after school officials -- along with those at Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day -- had taken a voluntary 10-day pause do to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Covenant Day officials told the Observer that its team was affected and was working through next steps
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are paused until Feb. 15, though no other public school district in North Carolina is doing the same.
Last fall, Charlotte Country Day’s football team was unable to play its state semifinal game at Charlotte Christian due to contact tracing from a positive case.
Earlier this month, Myers Park missed its first two games after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
Providence Day had three games scheduled this week: at Charlotte Christian Tuesday, at home against Cannon School Thursday and at Charlotte Latin Saturday.
The Chargers were scheduled to play three more games next week.
When the team returns Feb. 8, there will be eight days before the NCISAA playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 16.
Boys Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
I-Meck 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Mecklenburg (a)
3-0
3-0
Vance (a)
3-0
3-0
Hough (a)
2-1
2-1
West Charlotte (a)
2-1
2-1
Hopewell (a)
1-2
1-2
Lake Norman
0-2
1-4
Mallard Creek (a)
0-2
0-2
Mooresville
0-3
0-4
– season suspended
SoMeck 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ardrey Kell (a)
3-0
3-0
Harding (a)
1-1
1-1
South Mecklenburg (a)
1-1
1-1
West Mecklenburg (a)
1-1
1-1
Olympic (a)
1-2
1-2
Berry Academy (a)
0-1
1-1
Providence (a)
0-1
0-1
– season suspended
Southwestern 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Independence (a)
3-0
3-0
Rocky River (a)
2-0
2-0
Porter Ridge
2-1
3-1
Butler (a)
1-2
1-2
East Mecklenburg (a)
1-2
1-2
Hickory Ridge
1-3
2-3
Myers Park (a)
0-1
0-1
Garinger (a)
0-2
0-2
– season suspended
Sandhills 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Scotland County
2-0
2-0
Hoke County
1-0
1-0
Richmond Senior
1-0
1-0
Pinecrest
1-0
3-1
Fayetteville Britt
0-1
0-1
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-2
0-2
Purnell Swett
0-2
0-2
Lumberton
0-0
2-0
Northwestern 3A-4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Alexander Central (3A)
3-1
4-1
Hickory (3A)
2-1
3-1
McDowell (4A)
3-2
3-2
St. Stephens (3A)
2-2
2-3
South Caldwell (4A)
2-2
2-3
Freedom (3A)
1-2
1-3
Watauga (3A)
1-4
1-4
Big South 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Crest
5-0
5-1
Kings Mountain
4-0
5-0
Hunter Huss
3-2
4-2
Ashbrook
2-3
2-4
North Gaston
2-4
2-4
Forestview
1-3
1-3
Stuart Cramer
0-5
0-5
North Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
West Rowan
4-0
6-0
East Rowan
3-1
4-2
North Iredell
2-1
3-1
Statesville
2-1
2-1
Jesse Carson
0-4
1-5
North Iredell
0-4
0-5
South Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cox Mill
4-0
4-0
Central Cabarrus
3-0
3-0
A.L. Brown
2-2
2-2
Concord
2-3
2-3
Jay M. Robinson
2-4
2-4
West Cabarrus
2-4
2-4
Northwest Cabarrus
0-2
0-2
Southern Carolina 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Weddington
6-0
6-0
Charlotte Catholic
5-1
5-1
Cuthbertson
3-2
3-2
Monroe
3-2
3-2
Piedmont
1-2
1-2
Marvin Ridge
1-3
1-3
Sun Valley
1-4
1-4
Parkwood
0-6
0-6
Rocky River 2A-3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
West Stanly (2A)
4-0
6-0
Forest Hills (2A)
3-1
5-1
Anson County (2A)
3-1
3-1
Mount Pleasant (2A)
2-2
3-2
Central Academy (2A)
1-4
1-5
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-4
1-4
Central Carolina 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ledford
3-0
5-0
Salisbury
3-0
3-3
North Davidson
1-0
4-0
Central Davidson
2-1
4-2
South Rowan
1-1
2-3
West Davidson
1-2
3-2
Lexington
1-2
2-3
Oak Grove
1-2
1-3
East Davidson
0-2
0-5
Thomasville
0-3
0-4
Foothills 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Burke
2-0
2-0
Patton
2-0
2-0
Hibriten
2-1
2-1
West Caldwell
2-1
2-1
Bunker Hill
2-2
2-2
West Iredell
1-2
1-2
Fred T. Foard
0-2
0-2
Draughn
0-3
0-3
South Fork 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Lincoln
3-0
3-0
East Lincoln
5-1
5-1
Lincolnton
3-1
3-1
Maiden
3-2
3-2
Newton-Conover
3-3
3-3
Lake Norman Charter
2-2
2-2
Bandys
1-5
1-5
West Lincoln
0-6
0-6
Southwestern 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Shelby
5-0
6-0
R-S Central
4-1
5-1
South Point
3-2
3-2
Burns
3-2
3-3
East Rutherford
2-3
2-4
East Gaston
1-5
1-5
Chase
0-5
0-6
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ashe County (2A)
5-0
5-0
Alleghany (1A)
2-1
2-1
Elkin (1A)
2-1
2-1
North Wilkes (2A)
2-2
2-2
Wilkes Central (2A)
2-2
2-2
East Wilkes (1A)
1-3
1-3
West Wilkes (2A)
1-3
1-3
Starmount (1A)
0-3
0-3
Western Highlands 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Mountain Heritage (2A)
3-0
4-0
Polk County (1A)
3-0
4-0
Mitchell County (1A)
1-2
2-4
C.D. Owen (2A)
1-2
1-4
Madison County (2A)
1-2
1-4
Avery County (1A)
0-3
0-5
PAC 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Pine Lake Prep
4-0
4-0
Mtn. Island Charter
4-1
4-1
Queens Grant Charter
2-1
2-1
Carolina International
1-1
1-1
Comm. School of Davidson
1-2
1-2
Union Academy
0-2
0-2
Bradford Prep
0-1
0-1
Langtree Charter
0-4
0-4
Southern Piedmont 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Lincoln Charter
4-0
5-0
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
2-1
4-1
Bessemer City
3-2
3-2
Christ the King
1-1
2-1
Piedmont Comm. Charter
0-1
1-1
Highland Tech
0-2
0-2
Cherryville
0-3
1-3
Yadkin Valley 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Central
3-0
4-0
Uwharrie Charter
3-0
4-1
North Stanly
2-0
2-2
North Moore
1-0
1-1
Albemarle
0-1
1-1
South Davidson
0-1
0-4
Gray Stone Day
0-2
0-2
South Stanly
0-2
0-4
North Rowan
0-3
0-4
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cannon School
3-0
17-4
Charlotte Latin
1-0
9-3
Charlotte Christian
1-1
7-3
Providence Day
1-1
5-10
Charlotte Country Day
0-1
1-9
Covenant Day
0-3
5-7
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Concord Academy
2-0
14-5
Northside Christian
5-1
14-5
Westminster Catawba
2-1
9-1
Metrolina Christian
4-3
11-7
SouthLake Christian
4-4
9-5
Gaston Christian
3-4
5-12
Gaston Day
2-3
7-7
Hickory Grove Christian
0-6
4-9
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Davidson Day
2-0
13-2
Statesville Christian
2-0
7-6
Hickory Christian
0-2
1-5
University Christian
0-2
0-4
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
Lake Norman Christian
2-1
13-4
Victory Christian
2-1
16-5
United Faith Christian
1-1
12-3
Woodlawn School
0-1
4-3
North Hills Christian
0-2
0-9
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Carmel Christian
18-1
Liberty Heights
11-1
Combine Academy
17-3
Moravian Prep
19-6
Cabarrus Charter
3-1
Charlotte Elite Academy
5-4
Phoenix Montessori
3-3
Elevation Prep
9-10
Corvian Community
1-3
Arborbrook Christian
1-10
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
Girls Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
I-Meck 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Vance (a)
3-0
3-0
Lake Norman
2-0
4-0
North Mecklenburg (a)
1-0
1-0
Hough (a)
2-1
2-1
Mallard Creek (a)
0-1
0-1
Hopewell (a)
0-2
0-2
Mooresville
0-4
0-4
West Charlotte (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
SoMeck 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Providence (a)
2-0
2-0
Olympic (a)
2-1
2-1
South Mecklenburg (a)
2-1
2-1
Ardrey Kell (a)
1-1
1-1
Harding (a)
0-2
0-2
Berry Academy (a)
0-2
0-3
West Mecklenburg (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
Southwestern 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Hickory Ridge
3-0
5-0
Myers Park (a)
2-0
2-0
Independence (a)
2-1
2-1
Butler (a)
1-1
1-1
Garinger (a)
1-2
1-2
Porter Ridge
1-3
1-4
East Mecklenburg (a)
0-3
0-3
Rocky River (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
Sandhills 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Fayetteville Britt
1-0
1-0
Lumberton
1-0
2-1
Purnell Swett
2-1
2-1
Richmond Senior
2-1
3-1
Fayetteville Seventy-First
1-1
1-1
Pinecrest
2-2
2-3
Scotland County
0-1
0-1
Hoke County
0-3
0-3
Northwestern 3A-4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Alexander Central (3A)
3-0
4-0
Freedom (3A)
3-0
3-0
Hickory (3A)
2-1
3-1
McDowell (4A)
2-2
2-2
St. Stephens (3A)
2-3
3-3
South Caldwell (4A)
1-3
2-3
Watauga (3A)
0-4
0-5
Big South 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ashbrook
5-0
6-0
Crest
4-1
4-2
Kings Mountain
2-1
3-1
Hunter Huss
2-2
2-3
Forestview
1-2
1-3
North Gaston
1-5
1-5
Stuart Cramer
0-4
0-4
North Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Jesse Carson
4-0
5-0
West Rowan
2-1
3-1
South Iredell
2-1
2-2
Statesville
1-2
1-3
North Iredell
0-1
0-1
East Rowan
0-4
1-5
South Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Northwest Cabarrus
4-0
5-0
Jay M. Robinson
2-0
2-0
West Cabarrus
4-2
4-2
Central Cabarrus
2-2
2-2
A.L. Brown
2-4
2-4
Cox Mill
0-2
0-2
Concord
0-6
0-6
Southern Carolina 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cuthbertson
6-0
6-0
Marvin Ridge
4-1
4-1
Charlotte Catholic
4-2
4-2
Weddington
3-2
3-2
Parkwood
3-3
3-3
Monroe
1-5
1-5
Sun Valley
1-5
1-5
Piedmont
0-4
0-4
Rocky River 2A-3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Forest Hills (2A)
3-0
4-1
Mount Pleasant (2A)
2-0
2-2
West Stanly (2A)
2-1
3-2
Montgomery Central (3A)
1-1
1-2
Central Academy (2A)
1-3
3-3
Anson County (2A)
0-4
0-4
Central Carolina 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ledford
3-0
5-0
North Davidson
2-0
4-0
Salisbury
1-0
3-1
Oak Grove
1-1
2-1
Central Davidson
0-0
2-0
South Rowan
1-2
1-5
Lexington
0-1
1-2
East Davidson
0-1
1-3
Thomasville
0-1
0-2
West Davidson
0-2
1-3
Foothills 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Bunker Hill
6-0
6-0
Fred T. Foard
5-1
5-1
Patton
4-2
4-2
Draughn
2-1
2-1
Hibriten
2-4
2-4
East Burke
1-4
1-4
West Iredell
1-4
1-4
West Caldwell
0-5
0-5
South Fork 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Newton-Conover
6-0
6-0
Lake Norman Charter
4-1
4-1
East Lincoln
3-2
3-2
Bandys
3-3
3-3
North Lincoln
2-2
2-2
West Lincoln
2-4
2-4
Maiden
1-4
1-4
Lincolnton
0-5
0-5
Southwestern 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Shelby
5-0
6-0
East Rutherford
4-0
4-0
R-S Central
3-1
3-2
East Gaston
3-3
3-3
Burns
2-3
2-4
Chase
0-5
1-5
South Point
0-5
0-5
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Wilkes Central (2A)
3-0
3-0
West Wilkes (2A)
2-0
2-0
Ashe County (2A)
2-1
2-1
Starmount (1A)
1-1
1-1
East Wilkes (1A)
1-2
1-2
Elkin (1A)
0-1
0-1
Alleghany (1A)
0-2
0-2
North Wilkes (2A)
0-2
0-2
Western Highlands 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Mitchell County (1A)
3-0
6-0
Mountain Heritage (2A)
1-1
1-1
Polk County (1A)
1-1
1-1
Avery County (1A)
0-0
2-0
C.D. Owen (2A)
1-2
2-4
Madison County (2A)
0-2
0-4
PAC 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Comm. School of Davidson
3-0
3-0
Mtn. Island Charter
3-1
3-1
Union Academy
3-2
3-2
Pine Lake Prep
2-2
3-2
Bradford Prep
1-1
1-1
Carolina International
2-4
2-4
Langtree Charter
0-1
0-1
Queen’s Grant Charter
0-3
0-3
Southern Piedmont 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Piedmont Comm. Charter
1-0
2-0
Bessemer City
4-1
4-1
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
2-1
2-1
Christ the King
1-1
1-1
Lincoln Charter
1-2
1-2
Highland Tech
0-2
0-2
Cherryville
0-2
0-3
Yadkin Valley 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Rowan
3-0
4-0
Chatham Central
2-1
2-2
South Davidson
1-1
3-2
Gray Stone Day
1-1
1-1
North Stanly
1-1
2-2
Uwharrie Charter
1-1
2-2
South Stanly
1-2
2-3
Albemarle
0-2
0-2
North Moore
0-2
0-2
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cannon School
2-0
8-5
Charlotte Country Day
1-0
3-2
Providence Day
1-1
15-2
Charlotte Christian
0-0
5-5
Charlotte Latin
0-1
4-6
Covenant Day
0-2
4-5
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Concord Academy
5-0
11-1
Gaston Day
3-2
8-5
Metrolina Christian
4-3
8-7
Hickory Grove Christian
3-3
6-6
Northside Christian
0-0
1-2
Westminster Catawba
0-2
3-3
SouthLake Christian
0-5
0-5
Gaston Christian
0-0
0-0
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Davidson Day
2-0
7-5
Statesville Christian
2-0
7-8
Hickory Christian
0-2
2-4
University Christian
0-2
0-4
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
Victory Christian
0-0
7-4
United Faith Christian
0-0
4-6
North Hills Christian
0-0
0-2
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Cabarrus Charter
1-2
Carmel Christian
2-6
Corvian Community
0-0
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
This week’s Schedule
Monday, Jan. 25
PAC 1A
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
South Piedmont 1A
Piedmont Community Charter at Christ the King
Nonconference
Cramerton Christian at Tabernacle Christian
Masters Academy at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
SouthLake Christian at Lake Norman
South Point at Stuart Cramer
Tuesday, Jan. 26
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, ppd
Sandhills 4A
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
Big South 3A
Crest at Kings Mountain
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
North Piedmont 3A
North Iredell at East Rowan
South Iredell at Jesse Carson
West Rowan at Statesville
South Piedmont 3A boys
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at West Cabarrus
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
South Piedmont 3A girls
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
West Cabarrus at Concord
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Monroe at Parkwood
Piedmont at Sun Valley
Metrolina Athletic
Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
Foothills Athletic
Statesville Christian at Davidson Day
University Christian at Hickory Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic
Lake Norman Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
United Faith Christian at North Hills Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Forest Hills
Montgomery Central at Central Academy
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Thomasville
Ledford at Lexington
North Davidson at West Davidson
Oak Grove at South Rowan
Salisbury at Central Davidson
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
East Burke at West Iredell
Patton at Draughn
West Caldwell at Hibriten
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Maiden at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Bandys
Southwestern 2A
East Rutherford at Shelby
R-S Central at Burns
South Point at Chase
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Starmount
Ashe County at West Wilkes
North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Western Highland 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Avery County
Mitchell at Polk County
Mountain Heritage at Madison
PAC 1A
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Langtree Charter at Union Academy
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Queen’s Grant Charter at Bradford Prep
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Highland Tech
Piedmont Community Charter at Lincoln Charter
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
Yadkin Valley 1A
Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter
North Moore at South Davidson
North Rowan at South Stanly
North Stanly at Albemarle
Nonconference
Cabarrus Charter at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Carmel Christian at Victory Christian
Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius
Hickory Ridge at Jay M. Robinson
Highlands at Bessemer City
Matthews Christian at Calvary Christian
North Gaston at East Gaston
Providence HomeSchool at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Central Carolina 2A
North Davidson at East Davidson
South Fork 2A
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Elkin at Wilkes Central
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Yadkin Valley 1A
Gray Stone Day at North Stanly
Nonconference
Franklin Prep at Combine Academy
Lake Norman at R.J. Reynolds
North Rowan at Thomasville
Thursday, Jan. 28
CISAA
Cannon School at Providence Day, ppd
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Sandhills 4A
Scotland County at Purnell Swett
North Piedmont 3A
Statesville at North Iredell
South Piedmont 3A boys
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Weddington at Parkwood
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at Gaston Christian
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Draughn at Hibriten
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
Patton at West Iredell
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at Shelby
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Stanly at Albemarle
Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Corvian Community at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge
Matthews Christian at Southview Christian
Friday, Jan. 29
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Scotland County
Lumberton at Seventy-First
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Hickory
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
Big South 3A
Crest at Forestview
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at North Iredell
Statesville at South Iredell
West Rowan at East Rowan
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at Metrolina Christian
Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
Foothills Athletic
Davidson Day at Hickory Christian
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic
Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian
Woodlawn School at United Faith Christian (boys)
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Ledford
Lexington at East Davidson
Oak Grove at Salisbury
South Rowan at West Davidson
Thomasville at North Davidson
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Maiden at Bandys
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Burns at South Point
R-S Central at East Rutherford
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Elkin at Starmount
North Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Mitchell County
Madison County at C.D. Owen
Polk County at Mountain Heritage
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Union Academy
Langtree Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter
Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Christ the King at Cherryville
Piedmont Community Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Rowan
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
North Stanly at North Moore
South Davidson at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Cabarrus Charter at Corvian Community
Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian
Northside Christian at Hickory Christian
South Charlotte Thunder at Greenville (SC) Hurricanes (boys)
Tabernacle Christian at Matthews Christian
West Cabarrus at Ashbrook
Saturday, Jan. 30
CISAA
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin (girls, 1:45; boys, 3:15), ppd
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Lumberton
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Hibriten (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Lake Norman Christian at High Point Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep (boys, 2)
South Granville at Davidson Day
Comments