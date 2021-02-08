HS Basketball Update: Combine, Lake Norman Christian get ready for epic showdown

When Patrick McCarthy took over as the boys basketball coach at Lake Norman Christian in January, one of the first things he wanted to do was upgrade the schedule.

The Ospreys’ early season schedule had plenty of high-profile games, but the second half wasn’t nearly as strong. Last month, McCarthy replaced Mason Padgett, who resigned for personal reasons midseason.

“We wanted to try to find some competitive games that would be big for us,” McCarthy said, “and get our team some of the attention. We want to play the best and we want to prove that we belong with the best.”

Lake Norman Christian (17-5) will get a chance to play against one of the nation’s best teams Tuesday when it plays at Combine Academy in Lincolnton. Both teams had an open date and decided to play.

Combine (17-3) is ranked No. 32 in the country by MaxPreps and is coached by former UNC and NBA point guard Jeff McInnis. McInnis will be a special guest on the Observer’s streaming sports talk show, “Talking Preps” (airs live Monday at 7 with replay after).

The game will feature more than a dozen Division I college recruits, but will focus on two sophomores ranked among the top 10 in the nation: Combine’s Robert Dillingham, a major North Carolina recruiting target, is ranked No. 10 nationally by 247 Sports as the No. 2 player in North Carolina in his class. Dillingham is a 4-star recruit by 247.

Lake Norman Christian’s Mikey Williams, a 5-star recruit, is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina by 247 Sports and No. 2 in the nation in the class of 2023, behind Kentucky recruit Dajuan Wagner.

Both McCarthy and McInnis acknowledge that the game between Combine and Lake Norman Christian — and the matchup between Williams and Dillingham — is something that N.C. high school fans have been wanting to see.

“We definitely hope to create a local rivalry with national talent,” McCarthy said. “We hope this becomes one of the first of many meetings for sure

McInnis said no fans will be allowed, only limited friends and family of the players. The game will stream on the Hoop State Network. The cost to stream will be $10.

“It’s basketball,” McInnis said. “I want the kids to go out and have fun and play well. Everyone knows that (Lake Norman Christian guard) Trey Green and Mikey and them boys, they bring a level of excitement. Shoot, I’m excited, too, but I want to win. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be jumping at the Farm (the nickname for Combine’s gym). It should be a great environment for the friends and family who do get to come.”

▪ N.C. recruiting analyst Rick Lewis of Phenom Hoop Report said the game will feature three of the top five N.C. recruits in the class of 2023: Williams, Dillingham and Lake Norman Christian 5-9 point guard Green.

▪ Lake Norman Christian is coming off Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Ypsi Prep and star Emoni Bates, perhaps the nation’s best overall high school player regardless of class. A 6-9 junior, Bates has committed to Michigan State.

▪ Lewis said other Combine players to watch are: 6-7 junior Omarion Bodrick, 6-2 guard Kris Robinson (Catawba recruit), 6-6 Michael Dudley (College of Charleston), 6-5 junior AJ Smith and 7-0 junior Patrick Wessler.

▪ For Lake Norman Christian, Lewis said to keep an eye on 7-foot senior Jonathan Kurtas (Southern Illinois), 6-9 AJ Allenspach (Army) and 6-8 junior Joyful Hawkins, a top 150 national recruit whom 247 ranks No. 3 in the N.C. class of 2022.

CMS returns this week

In mid-January, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it was shutting down most sports due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in Mecklenburg County.

Cross-country and volleyball, which had started the postseason, were allowed to continue playing but couldn’t practice.

The district’s basketball teams were shut down as well. Originally the shutdown was going to run until Feb. 15, but the district allowed teams to resume practice Monday. The first games are scheduled for Tuesday night, including a big Southwestern 4A rivalry: Butler at Independence.

Charlotte-area Schedule

(all matchups are girls/boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

Monday

CISAA

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian (girls)

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Concord (boys)

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at West Stanly (girls)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Ashe County at Elkin

Wilkes Central at Starmount

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Alleghany at North Wilkes

Elkin at Ashe County

Starmount at Wilkes Central

PAC 1A

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (boys)

Queen’s Grant Charter at Bradford Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter (girls)

Nonconference

Forbush at Lake Norman (girls)

Lake Norman Christian at Gospel Light Christian (boys)

MAC Tournament

Games tip at 6:30 or 7 (check with home school)

(Boys)

Hickory Grove at Concord Academy

Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Tuesday

I-Meck 4A

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Independence

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Garinger

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Providence Day

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Pinecrest

Purnell Swett at Hoke County

Scotland County at Lumberton

Seventy-First at Richmond Senior

Northwestern 3A-4A

St. Stephens at Watauga

South Caldwell at Freedom

Big South 3A

Hunter Huss at Crest

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook

North Gaston at Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Statesville

South Iredell at North Iredell

West Rowan at Jesse Carson

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson (girls)

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Sun Valley at Monroe

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant

West Stanly at Anson County

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Ledford

North Davidson at Salisbury

South Rowan at Central Davidson

Thomasville at Oak Grove

West Davidson at Lexington

Foothills 2A

Draughn at East Burke

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Hibriten at Patton

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Bandys

Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover

North Lincoln at Maiden

West Lincoln at Lincolnton

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Chase

Shelby at Burns

South Point at East Rutherford

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Victory Christian at United Faith Christian

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at Wilkes Central

Ashe County at East Wilkes

Elkin at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Starmount

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at West Wilkes

Wilkes Central at Alleghany

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Polk County

Mitchell County at Madison County

Mountain Heritage at C.D. Owen

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Queen’s Grant Charter at Carolina International

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Piedmont Community Charter

Christ the King at Bessemer City

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at Albemarle

North Rowan at South Davidson

South Stanly at North Stanly

Uwharrie Charter at North Moore

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Cabarrus Charter at Phoenix Montessori

Carmel Christian at The Burlington School (boys)

Combine Academy at Forsyth Home Educators

Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sheets Memorial Christian

Liberty Heights at Word of God (boys)

Wednesday

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Providence at Berry Academy (girls)

South Mecklenburg at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy (boys)

Southwestern 4A

Rocky River at Myers Park

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Lumberton

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior (boys)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Alexander Central

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Concord at West Cabarrus

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Montgomery Central (boys)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Lexington (girls)

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at North Lincoln (boys)

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at R-S Central (girls)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Madison County (boys)

Polk County at Madison County (girls)

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter (boys)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Community Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter (girls)

North Moore at North Rowan

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Comenius

Hough at Butler

Thursday

I-Meck 4A

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Vance at West Charlotte

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Northwestern 3A-4A

St. Stephens at Hickory (girls)

Big South 3A

Forestview at Stuart Cramer (girls)

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Monroe at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Parkwood

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Montgomery Central (boys)

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Draughn

East Burke at Patton

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard

West Caldwell at West Iredell

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan at Gray Stone Day (girls)

Nonconference

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

The Burlington School at Lake Norman Christian (girls)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Franklin Prep

Garinger at Mooresville

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical (boys)

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Friday

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at Ardrey Kell

Harding at Providence

Olympic at West Mecklenburg (boys)

South Mecklenburg at Olympic (girls)

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Independence

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Seventy-First

Lumberton at Purnell Swett

Pinecrest at Hoke County

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Freedom (girls)

South Caldwell at Alexander Central (boys)

Watauga at Hickory

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Crest at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at North Iredell

Jesse Carson at South Iredell

Statesville at West Rowan

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at A.L. Brown

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Montgomery Central

Forest Hills at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at West Davidson

Ledford at North Davidson

Lexington at Thomasville

Oak Grove at East Davidson

Salisbury at South Rowan

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Patton (boys)

Bunker Hill at East Burke (girls)

Draughn at West Iredell (girls)

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten

West Iredell at West Caldwell (boys)

South Fork 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at East Lincoln

Newton-Conover at North Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Burns

East Rutherford at Chase

R-S Central at South Point

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

North Hills Christian at United Faith Christian

Woodlawn School at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at East Wilkes

Elkin at Ashe County

North Wilkes at West Wilkes

Starmount at Wilkes Central

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Ashe County at Elkin

East Wilkes at Alleghany

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Wilkes Central at Starmount

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at C.D. Owen

Madison County at Mountain Heritage

Polk County at Mitchell County

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Carolina International (boys)

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Queen’s Grant Charter at Community School of Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Lincoln Charter at Christ the King

Piedmont Community Charter at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day

South Stanly at Albemarle

Uwharrie Charter at South Davidson

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Millennium Charter

Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at United Faith Christian

North Rowan at St. Stephens

Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian

Saturday

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian (girls, noon)

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School (girls, noon; boys, 2)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at McDowell (girls, 1)

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Foothills 2A

West Iredell at Hibriten (boys)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Polk County (girls, 2)

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day (girls, 1)

Nonconference

Garinger at Mooresville

Henderson Collegiate at Lincoln Charter