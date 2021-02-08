High School Sports
HS Basketball Update: Combine, Lake Norman Christian get ready for epic showdown
When Patrick McCarthy took over as the boys basketball coach at Lake Norman Christian in January, one of the first things he wanted to do was upgrade the schedule.
The Ospreys’ early season schedule had plenty of high-profile games, but the second half wasn’t nearly as strong. Last month, McCarthy replaced Mason Padgett, who resigned for personal reasons midseason.
“We wanted to try to find some competitive games that would be big for us,” McCarthy said, “and get our team some of the attention. We want to play the best and we want to prove that we belong with the best.”
Lake Norman Christian (17-5) will get a chance to play against one of the nation’s best teams Tuesday when it plays at Combine Academy in Lincolnton. Both teams had an open date and decided to play.
Combine (17-3) is ranked No. 32 in the country by MaxPreps and is coached by former UNC and NBA point guard Jeff McInnis. McInnis will be a special guest on the Observer’s streaming sports talk show, “Talking Preps” (airs live Monday at 7 with replay after).
The game will feature more than a dozen Division I college recruits, but will focus on two sophomores ranked among the top 10 in the nation: Combine’s Robert Dillingham, a major North Carolina recruiting target, is ranked No. 10 nationally by 247 Sports as the No. 2 player in North Carolina in his class. Dillingham is a 4-star recruit by 247.
Lake Norman Christian’s Mikey Williams, a 5-star recruit, is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina by 247 Sports and No. 2 in the nation in the class of 2023, behind Kentucky recruit Dajuan Wagner.
Both McCarthy and McInnis acknowledge that the game between Combine and Lake Norman Christian — and the matchup between Williams and Dillingham — is something that N.C. high school fans have been wanting to see.
“We definitely hope to create a local rivalry with national talent,” McCarthy said. “We hope this becomes one of the first of many meetings for sure
McInnis said no fans will be allowed, only limited friends and family of the players. The game will stream on the Hoop State Network. The cost to stream will be $10.
“It’s basketball,” McInnis said. “I want the kids to go out and have fun and play well. Everyone knows that (Lake Norman Christian guard) Trey Green and Mikey and them boys, they bring a level of excitement. Shoot, I’m excited, too, but I want to win. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be jumping at the Farm (the nickname for Combine’s gym). It should be a great environment for the friends and family who do get to come.”
▪ N.C. recruiting analyst Rick Lewis of Phenom Hoop Report said the game will feature three of the top five N.C. recruits in the class of 2023: Williams, Dillingham and Lake Norman Christian 5-9 point guard Green.
▪ Lake Norman Christian is coming off Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Ypsi Prep and star Emoni Bates, perhaps the nation’s best overall high school player regardless of class. A 6-9 junior, Bates has committed to Michigan State.
▪ Lewis said other Combine players to watch are: 6-7 junior Omarion Bodrick, 6-2 guard Kris Robinson (Catawba recruit), 6-6 Michael Dudley (College of Charleston), 6-5 junior AJ Smith and 7-0 junior Patrick Wessler.
▪ For Lake Norman Christian, Lewis said to keep an eye on 7-foot senior Jonathan Kurtas (Southern Illinois), 6-9 AJ Allenspach (Army) and 6-8 junior Joyful Hawkins, a top 150 national recruit whom 247 ranks No. 3 in the N.C. class of 2022.
