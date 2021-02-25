‘New look’ Myers Park, new QB, impressive in blowout win over Garinger

Myers Park rookie coach Mark Harman had a pretty successful debut Thursday night against Garinger.

The Mustangs beat Garinger 49-0 and looked quite a bit like the team that has won 48 of 55 games over the past four years.

Head coach Scott Chadwick left for an assistant’s job at Maryland and senior QB Drake Maye, a top 25 national recruit left early for North Carolina. Myers Park also lost a few other seniors to early graduation and a few starters to transfer, but these new look Mustangs were pretty impressive Thursday.

New quarterback Lucas Lenhoff, a transfer from California, threw three touchdowns in the first half to three different receivers. Lenhoff completed 12-of-18 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Mustangs receivers Isaac Hill, who had 105 yards receiving, Cam Thornton and Adrian Eley looked elusive, fast and dangerous. And not too many teams have the running back tandem of KD Redfearn and Jacob Newman like the Mustangs do.

Redfearn ran 10 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns on Senior Night. Newman, a junior, ran seven times for 56 yards and had a long scoring run called back.

On defense, Myers Park wasn’t challenged much. The Mustangs defensive line dominated and junior Deems May spent a lot of time in the Garinger backfield.

▪ Just prior to the game, Garinger High head coach Greg Fowler resigned.

Garinger 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Myers Park 7 21 14 7 -- 49

MP: Cam Thornton 10 pass from Lucas Lenhoff (Thomas Walker kick)

MP: Isaac Hill 42 pass from Lenhoff (Wynn Byerley kick)

MP: Adrian Eli 30 pass from Lenhoff (Byerley kick)

MP: Jacob Newman 5 run (Byerley kick)

MP: KD Redfearn 2 run (Byerley kick)

MP: Theo Grabill 53 pass from Lenhoff (Byerley kick)

MP: Redfearn 5 run (Byerley kick)