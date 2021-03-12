High School Sports
Myers Park defense points way to close high school football win at Butler Friday
Myers Park and Butler came into Friday’s high school football showdown with each team averaging more than 40 points per game.
But the Mustangs 24-21 win came down to defense.
After a turnover led to a go-ahead field goal, Myers Park’s defense forced a third and nine with less than two minutes left. Butler coach Brian Hales decided to go for it, from his 34. Quarterback Parish Metzger threw a deep pass, but a Bulldogs receiver dropped it.
That allowed Myers Park (3-0) to beat the Bulldogs for the third year in a row.
But the Mustangs had to hold their breath. After the dropped pass, Butler stopped Myers Park on downs and got the ball back.
A deep pass got Butler to Myers Park’s 19 with 20.5 seconds left. Butler ended up trying a 46-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds left. It was blocked.
Up until the pass, Friday’s game was back-and-fourth.
Up 7-6 in the second quarter, Myers Park was driving when the Mustangs tried a flea flicker. Bryce Dixon tipped Lucas Lenhoff’s pass. Greg Clemmer caught the deflection and ran in 42 yards. After a two-point conversion, Butler led 14-7.
Myers Park tied the game after Parish Metzger’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Henry Jonas. Jonas had a short return to the Butler 22. A few plays later, junior tailback Jacob Newman scored from 9 yards out to tie the game.
Butler quickly answered with a long drive, which featured a lot of running behind the left side of its offensive line. The Bulldogs scored on Davion Nelson’s 3-yard run to take a 21-14 lead.
It didn’t take Myers Park long to answer. On third and 8, Lucas Lenhoff hit Cam Thornton with a dart and a 76-yard touchdown to tie it. On Butler’s next possession, Nelson fumbled while being tackled and Jonas recovered, getting his second turnover of the game.
The play gave Myers Park a short field and the Mustangs drove inside the Butler 10, before Butler’s Glemmer made a big sack on Lenhoff on third down. Win Byerley made a 26-yard field goal with 4:34 left to give the Mustangs a 24-21 lead.
Myers Park 7 0 7
Butler 6 8 0
B: Jake Snapp 10 pass from Parish Metzger (kick failed, Max McGuire blocks kick)
MP: Cam Thorton 15 pass from Lucas Lenhoff (Win Byerley kick)
B: GW Clemmer 42 yard interception return (Isaiah Lawson run)
MP: Jacob Newman 9 run (Byerley kick)
B: Davion Nelson 3 run (Elijah Swett kick)
MP: Cam Thornton 76 pass from Lucas Lenhoff (Byerley kick)
MP: FG Byerley 26
