After Week 1, Catholic, South Meck, Myers Park and Hough all have things to build on

Two things I learned from watching Thursday’s high school football doubleheader at Memorial Stadium.

Well, actually three.

▪ South Meck is much improved and is going to be a real factor in a conference championship race.

▪ Charlotte Catholic, which always starts slow, will be fine moving back up in 4A.

▪ And both Myers Park and Hough are going to be serious factors in the 4A state championship race.

Let’s start with South.

In a 13-6 loss to four-time 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic, South Mecklenburg held its own, and actually moved the ball fairly well against what has been one of the state’s best 3A defenses over the past four years.

Catholic stiffened when it needed to and showed off a passing game that will only get better (and will be needed) as it moves up to 4A. The Cougars also unleashed one of those long, ball-control scoring drives that’s been the hallmark of its success.

Catholic won a small 4A championship in 2015 and is moving back up to a 4A class now where there is no more subdividing. That means the Cougars will have to play with the state heavyweights, but if they stay healthy, they’ll still be a team that no one will want to face in November -- particulary if Catholic has home-field advance.

Myers Park coach Curtis Fuller talked about his shiny new toys in an interview this week. He was talking about his offense, and quarterback Lucas Lenhoff and receivers Cam Thornton and Amir Turner are going to be a handful, but the Mustangs defense made some plays, too. Yes, Hough got 32 points in a 32-16 win, but I saw enough to make me think Myers Park will be making another deep playoff run this season.

And as for Hough, junior quarterback Tad Hudson -- the UNC recruit who is a nominee for Mr. Football -- certainly looked the part, but I was equally impressed with Huskies running backs JT Smith and Zayvion Turner-Knox. Hudson threw for 208 and a touchdown, and he ran for another, but the backs combined for 162 yards and looked good doing it.

Coming into the game, Huskies coach Matthew Jenkins said he liked his defense and felt his offense needed some time.

I’d hate to see them in a few more weeks.

Thursday’s Observations

▪ South Mecklenburg is making great progress under third-year coach Joe Evans. The Sabres played right with the No. 5 team in the Sweet 16 and the No. 88 team in America. South Meck QB Cam Reese had more than 200 yards of offense. Junior wide receiver Michael Nesbit is going to be a star. Nesbit has a long, rangy body like his brother, Bryson, now a tight end at North Carolina.

Michael Nesbit had more than 100 yards receiving Thursday.

▪ Charlotte Catholic’s defense gave a little to South Meck but really stiffened when the Sabres got close to the end zone. On offense, QB Sean Boyle and tight end Jack Larsen are going to be one of the better pass-catch combos in town. Catholic tends to start a little slow, but the talent seems there to make a run at the Southwestern 4A championship.

▪ Memorial Stadium is beautiful. The renovations were great, and the turf field is a welcome addition. Would be nice to see CMS put a high school game there every week, like it did years ago on “Big Friday.” And if the NCHSAA is listening, this would be a really good venue for a state championship game (and so would UNC Charlotte).

▪ NBA World champion Ray Allen was at the game Thursday to watch his nephew, Hough receiver Darryl Taylor. Taylor had a big night, catching five passes for 82 yards.

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

INTERCEPTION!!!



Hough shuts down the scoring opportunity of the Mustangs with under 3 left in the half.



at that toe tap!!! pic.twitter.com/eVdJoDyaJ7 — Charlotte Kickoff Night (@CLTKickoffNight) August 20, 2021

Tommy Hoefling, Charlotte Catholic: had two first half interceptions in the first half of the Cougars 13-6 win over South Meck.

Tad Hudson, Hough: completed 12-of-20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in a 32-16 win over Myers Park. He also had a 7-yard touchdown run.

Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park: Lenhoff threw three interceptions but stood in the face of a heavy rush all night and delivered. He finished 19-of-32 for 350 yards.

Isaiah Murray, Hough: East Carolina commit had a punt block on Myers Park’s first possession. The play gave Hough the ball at the Myers Park 7. On the next play, Hough QB Tad Hudson -- a UNC commit -- ran around the right side for a score. Later in the first half, he had an interception in the end zone that prevented Myers Park from taking a late first half lead.

Jacob Newman, South Mecklenburg: Newman showed off his speed on a 52-yard run that was called back, but also showed patience and great footwork, often making Catholic defenders miss. The Mr. Football nominee had 20 carries for 113 yards in a 13-6 loss.