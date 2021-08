It’s time for kickoff! The 2021 high school football preview:

Metrolina Christian Academy players run onto the field before a game against Covenant Day in Matthews, N.C., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Nell Redmond photo) Nell Redmond

New Conference Names

This year, many schools will play in new conferences in the Charlotte and Triangle-areas. Find out below where your team is playing

OBSERVER AREA

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

Hopewell, Hough, Julius Chambers, Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte (3A), West Mecklenburg (3A)

SOUTH MECK 4A

Ardrey Kell, Berry Academy, Harding, Myers Park, Olympic, South Mecklenburg

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler, Charlotte Catholic, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Independence, Providence, Rocky River.

GREATER METRO 4A

A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman, Mooresville, South Iredell, West Cabarrus

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Cuthbertson, Marvin Ridge, Piedmont, Porter Ridge, Sun Valley, Weddington.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central (4A), South Caldwell (4A), Watauga (4A)

Ashe County (3A), Freedom (3A), Hibriten (3A)

SANDHILLS 3A-4A

Richmond Senior (4A)

(also ... Hoke County, Pinecrest in 4A; Lee County, Scotland County, Southern Lee, Union Pines in 3A)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Ashbrook, Crest, Forestview, Hunter Huss, Kings Mountain, North Gaston, South Point, Stuart Cramer

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus, Concord, East Rowan, Jesse Carson, Lake Norman Charter, Northwest Cabarrus, South Rowan, West Rowan

WESTERN PIEDMONT 3A

East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Central Academy (3A), Parkwood (3A)

Anson County (2A), Forest Hills (2A), Monroe (2A), West Stanly (2A)

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

Chase, East Rutherford, Patton, R-S Central

(also ... Brevard, Hendersonville, Polk County)

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, West Lincoln

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A-2A

Salisbury (2A)

North Rowan (1A)

(also ... East Davidson, Lexington, West Davidson in 2A; South Davidson, Thomasville in 1A)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Jay M. Robinson (2A), Mount Pleasant (2A), North Stanly (2A)

Albemarle (1A), Gray Stone Day (1A), South Stanly (1A), Union Academy (1A)

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson (2A), Lincoln Charter (2A), Pine Lake Prep (2A)

Christ the King (1A), Langtree Charter (1A), Mountain Island Charter (1A)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A-2A

Burns (2A), East Gaston (2A), Shelby (2A)

Bessemer City (1A), Cherryville (1A), Highland Tech (1A), Thomas Jefferson Academy (1A)

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County (1A), Draughn (1A)

also ... Madison, C.D. Owen in 2A; Mitchell County, Mountain Heritage, Rosman in 1A

METRO 8 1A

Apprentice Academy, Bradford Prep, Cabarrus Charter, Carolina International, Corvian Community, Piedmont Community, Queens Grant, Sugar Creek

FOOTBALL-ONLY CONFERENCE IN 1A-2A (still waiting for word on this name)

Community School of Davidson, Pine Lake Prep in 2A

Christ the King, Mountain Island Charter in 1A

(also ... Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Winston-Salem Prep in 1A)

TRIANGLE AREA

GREATER NEUSE RIVER 4A

Corinth Holders, Clayton, Cleveland, fuquay-Varina, Garner, South Garner, Southeast Raleigh, Willow Spring

NORTHERN ATHLETIC 4A

Heritage, Knightdale, Millbrook, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield

CAP 6 4A

Athens Drive, Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe, Leesville Road, Sanderson

SOUTHWEST WAKE 4A

Apex, Apex Friendship, Cary, Green Hope, Green Level, Holly Springs, Middle Creek, Panther Creek

DAC 7 4A

Jordan, Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill, Hillside, Northern Durham, Riverside

(also ... Southern Alamance)

QUAD COUNTY 3A

East Wake, Smithfield-Selma, South Johnston, West Johnston

(also ... C.B. Aycock, Fike, Hunt, Southern Wayne)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 3A

Cedar Ridge, Orange

(also ... Eastern Alamance, Northwood, Person, Western Alamance, Williams)

NORTHERN LAKES 2A-3A

Carrboro (3A), Durham School of Arts (3A), Southern Durham (3A)

(also ... Vance County in 3A; Granville Central, South Granville, Oxford Webb in 2A)

NEUSE 6 2A

North Johnston, Princeton

(also ... Beddingfield, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, Spring Creek)

SUPER SIX 1A-2A

Franklin Academy (2A), N.C. School of Science and Math (2A), Raleigh Charter (2A), Research Triangle (2A)

East Wake Academy (1A), Falls Lake Academy (1A)

CAROLINA 1A

Neuse Charter

(also ... Hobbton, Lakewood, North Duplin, Rosewood, Union)

TRIANGLE NORTH 1A

Eno River Academy, Voyager Academy

(also ... Henderson Collegiate, Oxford Prep, Roxboro Community, Vance Charter)

CENTRAL TAR HEEL 1A

Southern Wake Academy, Triangle Math and Science Academy, Woods Charter

(also ... Chatham Charter, Clover Garden charter, River Mill Academy)