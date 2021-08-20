Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

High School Sports

Thursday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s schedule

Jonathan Aguallo Special to The Observer

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.This WeekNext Week
1.Chambers (4A)0-0at Cardinal Gibbonsat Highland Springs (VA)
2.Hough (4A)1-0d. Myers Park 32-16at Mooresville
3.Butler (4A)0-0idleRichmond Senior
4.Richmond Senior (4A)0-0at Mount Taborat Butler
5.Charlotte Catholic (4A)1-0d. South Mecklenburg 13-6Hickory Ridge
6.Myers Park (4A)0-1lost 32-16 to HoughMallard Creek
7.Providence (4A)0-0Chester (SC)South Mecklenburg
8.Weddington (4A)0-0Charlotte ChristianProvidence Day
9.Burns (2A)0-0at ForestviewCrest
10.Shelby (2A)0-0at Kings Mountainat AC Reynolds
11.Charlotte Christian (IND)0-0at Weddingtonidle
12.Monroe (2A)0-0at Marvin RidgePiedmont
13.Salisbury (2A)0-0at West Rowanat Montgomery Central
14.Providence Day (IND)0-0Legion Collegiate (SC)at Weddington
15.Ardrey Kell (4A)0-0idleCuthbertson
16.Crest (3A)0-0idleat Burns

THURSDAY’S SCORES

Charlotte Catholic 13, South Mecklenburg 6

Hough 32, Myers Park 16

Mountain Island Charter at Anson Sr., late

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.

Chester (SC) at Providence

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Bessemer City (1-6) at Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.

Chambers at Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Christian at Weddington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Country Day at Darlington (SC) Trinity-Byrnes

Christ the King at Harrells Christian, 7 p.m.

Cox Mill at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

East Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7 p.m.

Harding at Garinger, 7 p.m.

Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.

Olympic at Sun Valley, 7 p.m.

Rocky River at Porter Ridge, 7 p.m.

West Mecklenburg at Montgomery Central

Albemarle at Thomasville

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Burns vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High

Cabarrus Warriors at North Raleigh Christian, 7 p.m.

Chase at Mountain Heritage

Cherryville at Avery County

Concord at Ashbrook

Draughn at Thomas Jefferson Academy

East Burke at Patton

East Gaston at North Gaston

East Lincoln at Hibriten

Fred T. Foard at Maiden

Hickory at Alexander Central

Hickory Hawks (6-3) at Andrews

Hunter Huss (2-4) at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at West Iredell, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at South Point

Metrolina Christian at Union Academy

Monroe at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

New Hope Academy vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park

Newton-Conover at Polk County

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

North Rowan at East Rowan

North Stanly at Ledford

Parkland at South Rowan, 7 p.m.

Parkwood at Cuthbertson, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Pisgah at Crest

Richmond Senior at Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

R-S Central at McDowell, 7 p.m.

Salisbury at West Rowan

Shelby at Kings Mountain

South Iredell at North Iredell, 7 p.m.

Statesville at Jesse Carson, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Bandys

Stuart Cramer at Bunker Hill

T.C. Roberson at Watauga

West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Stanly at South Stanly

Idle: Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day, Freedom, Highland Tech, Independence, Jay M. Robinson, Pine Lake Prep, West Charlotte

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service