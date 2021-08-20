High School Sports
Thursday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|This Week
|Next Week
|1.
|Chambers (4A)
|0-0
|at Cardinal Gibbons
|at Highland Springs (VA)
|2.
|Hough (4A)
|1-0
|d. Myers Park 32-16
|at Mooresville
|3.
|Butler (4A)
|0-0
|idle
|Richmond Senior
|4.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|0-0
|at Mount Tabor
|at Butler
|5.
|Charlotte Catholic (4A)
|1-0
|d. South Mecklenburg 13-6
|Hickory Ridge
|6.
|Myers Park (4A)
|0-1
|lost 32-16 to Hough
|Mallard Creek
|7.
|Providence (4A)
|0-0
|Chester (SC)
|South Mecklenburg
|8.
|Weddington (4A)
|0-0
|Charlotte Christian
|Providence Day
|9.
|Burns (2A)
|0-0
|at Forestview
|Crest
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|0-0
|at Kings Mountain
|at AC Reynolds
|11.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|0-0
|at Weddington
|idle
|12.
|Monroe (2A)
|0-0
|at Marvin Ridge
|Piedmont
|13.
|Salisbury (2A)
|0-0
|at West Rowan
|at Montgomery Central
|14.
|Providence Day (IND)
|0-0
|Legion Collegiate (SC)
|at Weddington
|15.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|0-0
|idle
|Cuthbertson
|16.
|Crest (3A)
|0-0
|idle
|at Burns
THURSDAY’S SCORES
Charlotte Catholic 13, South Mecklenburg 6
Hough 32, Myers Park 16
Mountain Island Charter at Anson Sr., late
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.
Chester (SC) at Providence
Bessemer City (1-6) at Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.
Chambers at Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Christian at Weddington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Country Day at Darlington (SC) Trinity-Byrnes
Christ the King at Harrells Christian, 7 p.m.
Cox Mill at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
East Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7 p.m.
Harding at Garinger, 7 p.m.
Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.
Olympic at Sun Valley, 7 p.m.
Rocky River at Porter Ridge, 7 p.m.
West Mecklenburg at Montgomery Central
Albemarle at Thomasville
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
Burns vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High
Cabarrus Warriors at North Raleigh Christian, 7 p.m.
Chase at Mountain Heritage
Cherryville at Avery County
Concord at Ashbrook
Draughn at Thomas Jefferson Academy
East Burke at Patton
East Gaston at North Gaston
East Lincoln at Hibriten
Fred T. Foard at Maiden
Hickory at Alexander Central
Hickory Hawks (6-3) at Andrews
Hunter Huss (2-4) at Hickory Ridge
Lake Norman at West Iredell, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at South Point
Metrolina Christian at Union Academy
Monroe at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
New Hope Academy vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park
Newton-Conover at Polk County
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
North Rowan at East Rowan
North Stanly at Ledford
Parkland at South Rowan, 7 p.m.
Parkwood at Cuthbertson, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Pisgah at Crest
Richmond Senior at Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
R-S Central at McDowell, 7 p.m.
Salisbury at West Rowan
Shelby at Kings Mountain
South Iredell at North Iredell, 7 p.m.
Statesville at Jesse Carson, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bandys
Stuart Cramer at Bunker Hill
T.C. Roberson at Watauga
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
West Stanly at South Stanly
Idle: Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day, Freedom, Highland Tech, Independence, Jay M. Robinson, Pine Lake Prep, West Charlotte
Comments