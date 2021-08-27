High School Sports
Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Observer’s Sweet 16 Fared
|Rank
|School (Cl)
|Record
|This Week
|Next Week
|1
|Chambers (4A)
|(1-0)
|at Highland Springs (VA) Sat
|Glenn
|2
|Hough (4A)
|(2-0)
|d. Mooresville 48-9
|Idle
|3
|Butler (4A)
|(1-0)
|vs Richmond Senior, Sat
|at St. Johns (DC), Sat
|4
|Richmond (4A)
|(1-0)
|vs. Butler, Sat
|Cardinal Gibbons
|5
|Charlotte Catholic (4A)
|(2-0)
|d. Hickory Ridge 34-19
|Idle
|6
|Weddington (4A)
|(2-0)
|d. Providence Day 28-7
|West Forsyth
|7
|Myers Park (4A)
|(1-1)
|d. Clover (SC) 35-13
|Ronald Reagan
|8
|Shelby (2A)
|(2-0)
|d. AC Reynolds 15-12
|at Crest
|9
|Providence (4A)
|(1-1)
|lost 24-7 to South Mecklenburg
|TBD
|10
|Hickory Ridge (4A)
|(1-1)
|lost 34-19 to Charlotte Catholic
|Porter Ridge
|11
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|(0-1)
|idle
|Cuthbertson
|12
|Burns (2A)
|(2-0)
|d. Crest 21-20
|Kings Mountain
|13
|Providence Day (IND)
|(0-1)
|lost 28-7 to Weddington
|at Carver (GA), Sat.
|14
|South Mecklenburg (4A)
|(1-1)
|d. Providence 24-7
|at East Mecklenburg
|15
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|(1-0)
|d. Cuthbertson 41-28
|at Marvin Ridge
|16
|Crest (3A)
|(0-1)
|lost 21-20 to Burns
|Shelby
Friday’s Scores
Mecklenburg nonconference
Ardrey Kell 41, Cuthbertson 28
Athens (Ga.) Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day 9
Charlotte Cathoilc 34, Hickory RIdge 19
Charlotte Latin 24, Hickory 6
Hickory Grove Christian 49, Highland Tech 0
Hopewell 34, East Mecklenburg 0
Hough 48, Mooresville 9
Lake Norman Charter 16, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Marvin Ridge 38, Independence 6
Myers Park 35, Clover 13
North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Garinger (0-1), late
South Mecklenburg 24, Providence 7
Starmount 21, Community School of Davidson 10
Union Academy (0-1) at Christ the King (0-1), late
West Charlotte 20, Harding 8
Weddington 28, Providence Day 7
Other nonconference
AL Brown 41, Sun Valley 13
Alexander Central 41, North Gaston 6
Bandys 49, Fred T. Foard 6
Bunker Hill 42, St. Stephens 0
Burns 21, Crest 20
Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, late
Chase 56, C.D. Owen 6
Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9
Davie County 56, West Rowan 30
Freedom 13, East Burke 12
Kings Mountain 14, Asheville 0
Lake Norman 15, Mitchell County 12
Maiden 47, Watauga 0
Metrolina Christian 49, North Wake 0
Monroe 43, Piedmont 0
Mount Pleasant 10, Forest Hills 7
Mountain Island Charter 28, Cabarrus Stallions 6
Newton-Conover (0-1) at West Iredell (0-1), ppd
North Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 18
North Rowan 36, South Rowan 28 OT
North Stanly 28, East Rowan 6
Pinecrest 48, Anson 0
Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10
Robinson 28, Central Cabarrus 17
Salisbury 44, Polk County 0
Shelby 15, A.C. Reynolds 12
South Point 35, East Gaston 7
Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6
Statesville 27, South Iredell 14
Stuart Cramer 38, Bessemer City 6
Thomas Jefferson Academy 23, Pine Lake Prep 8
West Lincoln 27, Cherryville 7
West Stanly 34, Albemarle 14
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Nonconference
Butler (1-0) vs. Richmond Senior (1-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7
Chambers (1-0) at Highland Springs, Va. (0-0), 3
East Lincoln (1-0) vs. Forestview (0-1), at Stuart Cramer High
Mount Airy at Draughn, 7:30
Canceled
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian
Covenant Day at Wake Christian
Hunter Huss at Hibriten
Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant
Legion Collegiate at Cabarrus Warriors (Thursday)
Mallard Creek at Myers Park
Parkwood at Concord
Patton at Draughn
South Caldwell at Hickory
West Caldwell at R-S Central
Next Week’s Schedule
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Nonconference
Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Mecklenburg nonconference
A.L. Brown at Rocky River, 7
Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Covenant Day, 7
Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian, 7
Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Christian, 7
Glenn at Julius Chambers, 7
North Mecklenburg at Harding, 7
Olympic at Hopewell, 7
Ronald Reagan at Myers Park, 7
S.C. Spartans at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
SouthLake Christian at North Raleigh Christian, 7
South Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg, 7
West Charlotte at Independence, 7
West Mecklenburg at Ashbrook
Nonconference
Alexander Central at A.C. Reynolds, 7
Anson County at Piedmont, 7
Avery County at Hampton (TN)
Blacksburg (SC) at Cherryville
Cabarrus Warriors at Ravenscroft, 7
Cardinal Gibbons at Richmond Senior
Carver at Highland Tech
C.D. Owen at Albemarle
Central Cabarrus at Hunter Huss
Cox Mill at Sun Valley, 7
Crest at Shelby
East Burke at Draughn
East Gaston at Stuart Cramer
East Rowan at Salisbury
Forestview at Freedom
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Hickory at Newton-Conover
Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Kings Mountain at Burns
Lake Norman at Statesville, 7
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Maiden at St. Stephens, 7
Mitchell County at Watauga
Monroe at Concord, 7
Mooresville at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
North Gaston at Chase
North Iredell at Bunker Hill
North Rowan at North Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at North Lincoln
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
South Point at R-S Central
South Stanly at Jesse Carson, 7
Union Academy at Forest Hills, 7
West Forsyth at Weddington, 7
West Iredell at South Iredell
Wilkes Central at Patton
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Nonconference
Butler at Washington (DC) St. John College, 2
Providence Day at Carver (GA), 8
