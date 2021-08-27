Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Observer’s Sweet 16 Fared

RankSchool (Cl)RecordThis WeekNext Week
1Chambers (4A)(1-0)at Highland Springs (VA) SatGlenn
2Hough (4A)(2-0)d. Mooresville 48-9Idle
3Butler (4A)(1-0)vs Richmond Senior, Satat St. Johns (DC), Sat
4Richmond (4A)(1-0)vs. Butler, SatCardinal Gibbons
5Charlotte Catholic (4A)(2-0)d. Hickory Ridge 34-19Idle
6Weddington (4A)(2-0)d. Providence Day 28-7West Forsyth
7Myers Park (4A)(1-1)d. Clover (SC) 35-13Ronald Reagan
8Shelby (2A)(2-0)d. AC Reynolds 15-12at Crest
9Providence (4A)(1-1)lost 24-7 to South MecklenburgTBD
10Hickory Ridge (4A)(1-1)lost 34-19 to Charlotte CatholicPorter Ridge
11Charlotte Christian (IND)(0-1)idleCuthbertson
12Burns (2A)(2-0)d. Crest 21-20Kings Mountain
13Providence Day (IND)(0-1)lost 28-7 to Weddingtonat Carver (GA), Sat.
14South Mecklenburg (4A)(1-1)d. Providence 24-7at East Mecklenburg
15Ardrey Kell (4A)(1-0)d. Cuthbertson 41-28at Marvin Ridge
16Crest (3A)(0-1)lost 21-20 to BurnsShelby

Friday’s Scores

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell 41, Cuthbertson 28

Athens (Ga.) Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day 9

Charlotte Cathoilc 34, Hickory RIdge 19

Charlotte Latin 24, Hickory 6

Hickory Grove Christian 49, Highland Tech 0

Hopewell 34, East Mecklenburg 0

Hough 48, Mooresville 9

Lake Norman Charter 16, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Marvin Ridge 38, Independence 6

Myers Park 35, Clover 13

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Garinger (0-1), late

South Mecklenburg 24, Providence 7

Starmount 21, Community School of Davidson 10

Union Academy (0-1) at Christ the King (0-1), late

West Charlotte 20, Harding 8

Weddington 28, Providence Day 7

Other nonconference

AL Brown 41, Sun Valley 13

Alexander Central 41, North Gaston 6

Bandys 49, Fred T. Foard 6

Bunker Hill 42, St. Stephens 0

Burns 21, Crest 20

Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, late

Chase 56, C.D. Owen 6

Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9

Davie County 56, West Rowan 30

Freedom 13, East Burke 12

Kings Mountain 14, Asheville 0

Lake Norman 15, Mitchell County 12

Maiden 47, Watauga 0

Metrolina Christian 49, North Wake 0

Monroe 43, Piedmont 0

Mount Pleasant 10, Forest Hills 7

Mountain Island Charter 28, Cabarrus Stallions 6

Newton-Conover (0-1) at West Iredell (0-1), ppd

North Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 18

North Rowan 36, South Rowan 28 OT

North Stanly 28, East Rowan 6

Pinecrest 48, Anson 0

Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10

Robinson 28, Central Cabarrus 17

Salisbury 44, Polk County 0

Shelby 15, A.C. Reynolds 12

South Point 35, East Gaston 7

Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6

Statesville 27, South Iredell 14

Stuart Cramer 38, Bessemer City 6

Thomas Jefferson Academy 23, Pine Lake Prep 8

West Lincoln 27, Cherryville 7

West Stanly 34, Albemarle 14

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Nonconference

Butler (1-0) vs. Richmond Senior (1-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7

Chambers (1-0) at Highland Springs, Va. (0-0), 3

East Lincoln (1-0) vs. Forestview (0-1), at Stuart Cramer High

Mount Airy at Draughn, 7:30

Canceled

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian

Covenant Day at Wake Christian

Hunter Huss at Hibriten

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant

Legion Collegiate at Cabarrus Warriors (Thursday)

Mallard Creek at Myers Park

Parkwood at Concord

Patton at Draughn

South Caldwell at Hickory

West Caldwell at R-S Central

Next Week’s Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Nonconference

Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Mecklenburg nonconference

A.L. Brown at Rocky River, 7

Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Covenant Day, 7

Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian, 7

Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Christian, 7

Glenn at Julius Chambers, 7

North Mecklenburg at Harding, 7

Olympic at Hopewell, 7

Ronald Reagan at Myers Park, 7

S.C. Spartans at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

SouthLake Christian at North Raleigh Christian, 7

South Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg, 7

West Charlotte at Independence, 7

West Mecklenburg at Ashbrook

Nonconference

Alexander Central at A.C. Reynolds, 7

Anson County at Piedmont, 7

Avery County at Hampton (TN)

Blacksburg (SC) at Cherryville

Cabarrus Warriors at Ravenscroft, 7

Cardinal Gibbons at Richmond Senior

Carver at Highland Tech

C.D. Owen at Albemarle

Central Cabarrus at Hunter Huss

Cox Mill at Sun Valley, 7

Crest at Shelby

East Burke at Draughn

East Gaston at Stuart Cramer

East Rowan at Salisbury

Forestview at Freedom

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Hickory at Newton-Conover

Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell

Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

Kings Mountain at Burns

Lake Norman at Statesville, 7

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Maiden at St. Stephens, 7

Mitchell County at Watauga

Monroe at Concord, 7

Mooresville at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

North Gaston at Chase

North Iredell at Bunker Hill

North Rowan at North Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at North Lincoln

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

South Point at R-S Central

South Stanly at Jesse Carson, 7

Union Academy at Forest Hills, 7

West Forsyth at Weddington, 7

West Iredell at South Iredell

Wilkes Central at Patton

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Nonconference

Butler at Washington (DC) St. John College, 2

Providence Day at Carver (GA), 8

  Comments  
