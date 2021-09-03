Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”Support my work with a digital subscription
Ranked No. 1 in North Carolina by MaxPreps, Charlotte Country Day soccer got a win Thursday. A recap from that game plus our daily roundup of fall sports action in the region, with game recaps, top performers and more
Comments