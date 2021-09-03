Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

High School Sports

Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

The third week of the N.C high school football season kicked off Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Here are statewide scores from those games.

Follow charlottepreps on Twitter for the latest updates.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service