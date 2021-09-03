Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday's high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week's schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

RankSchoolRecordThis WeekNext Week
1Chambers(3-0)d. Glenn 30-6Hickory Ridge
2Hough(2-0)idleat Cox Mill
3Richmond(2-1)lost 30-22 to Cardinal GibbonsSouth View
4Butler(1-1)at St. John (DC) Sat.idle
5Charlotte Catholic(2-0) idleRoswell (GA)
6Weddington(3-0)d. West Forsyth 19-7at Ardrey Kell
7Myers Park(2-1)d. Reagan 35-20at Buford
8Burns(2-1)lost 19-14 to Kings Mountainat Watauga
9South Mecklenburg(2-1)d. 62-0 East MeckCuthbertson
10Shelby(2-0)idleHibriten
11Salisbury(2-0)d. East Rowan 65-0South Rowan
12Marvin Ridge(2-1)lost 26-7 to Ardrey Kellat Parkwood
13Porter Ridge(2-0)idleidle
14South Point(2-1)lost 27-7 to Hickory Ridgeidle
15East Lincoln (3-0)d. Lincolnton 14-8idle
16Maiden(3-0)d. St. Stephens 28-7idle

NC statewide scores

This week’s scores/schedule

THURSDAY’S SCORE

Pine Lake Prep 20, Bessemer City 8

FRIDAY’S SCORES

A.L. Brown 28, Rocky River 6

Ardrey Kell 26, Marvin Ridge 7

Chambers 30, Glenn 6

Charlotte Christian 20, Cuthbertson 17

Charlotte Latin 44, Metrolina Christian 10

Covenant Day 20, Carolina Bearcats 19

Hickory Grove 43, SC Spartans 0

Mallard Creek 28, Providence 20

Myers Park 35, Reagan 20

North Mecklenburg 27, Harding 14

Olympic 35, Hopewell 13

SouthLake Christian (0-1) at North Raleigh Christian (2-0), late

South Mecklenburg 62, East Mecklenburg 0

Thomas Jefferson 51, Community School of Davidson 15

West Charlotte 15, Independence 6

West Mecklenburg 49, Garinger 0

Outside Mecklenburg

AC Reynolds 20, Alexander Central 7

Cardinal Gibbons 30, Richmond Senior 22

Carson 40, South Stanly 6

Carver (1-1) at Highland Tech (0-1)

Chase 36, North Gaston 26

Cox Mill 17, York, SC 14

Davie County 45, Lake Norman 28

East Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 8

Forestview 13, Freedom 7

Forest Hills 48, Union Academy 0

Hibriten (1-1) at West Caldwell (0-1), late

Hickory 37, Draughn 14

Hickory Ridge 27, South Point 7

High Point Christian 40, South Iredell 28

Jay M. Robinson 42, South Rowan 0

Kings Mountain 19, Burns 14

Maiden 28, St. Stephens 7

Mitchell County 34, Watauga 23

Mooresville 21, West Rowan 13

North Iredell (0-1) at Bunker Hill (2-0), late

North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40

North Rowan 36, North Stanly 32

Owen 34, Albemarle 21

Piedmont 39, Anson Co. 8

Salisbury 65, East Rowan 0

South Caldwell 14, Hickory Hawks 12

Stuart Cramer 28, East Gaston 21

Weddington 19, West Forysth 7

Wilkes Central (1-0) at Patton (0-1), late

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Butler (1-1) at Washington (DC) St. John College (1-0), 2

Providence Day (0-1) at Columbus (GA) Carver (1-1), 8

CANCELED/POSTPONED

Blacksburg, SC at Cherryville

Central Cabarrus at Hunter Huss

Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter

Cox Mill at Sun Valley

Crest at Shelby

East Burke at Draughn

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

Garinger at Berry Academy

Hickory at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman at Statesville

Monroe at Concord

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Providence at Parkwood

South Point at R-S Central

South Pointe at Mallard Creek

West Iredell at South Iredell

West Meck at Ashbrook

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at North Mecklenburg, 7

Christ the King at Bessemer City

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian

Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg, 7

East Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Forest Hills at Charlotte Latin, 7

Hammond School (SC) at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7

Hickory Ridge at Julius Chambers, 7

Hopewell at Independence, 7

Hough at Cox Mill

Lake Norman Charter at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Christian, 7

Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)

Myers Park at Buford (GA)

Ravenscroft at SouthLake Christian, 7

Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Sun Valley at Rocky River, 7

Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Charlotte at Garinger, 7

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Lake Norman, 7

Anson County at Albemarle

Ashe County at Mount Airy

Bandys at South Caldwell

Burns at Watauga

Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, 7

Carolina Bearcats at McBee (SC)

Catawba Ridge (SC) at West Cabarrus

Cherryville at Chase

Draughn at Highland Tech

East Forsyth at South Iredell

Hibriten at Shelby

Hickory Hawks vs. South Wake Crusaders, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Jesse Carson at Jay M. Robinson

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood, 7

McDowell at Avery County

Mooresville at Davie County

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

North Davidson at East Rowan

North Stanly at West Stanly, 7

Pageland (SC) Central at Piedmont, 7

Patton at Freedom

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

South Rowan at Salisbury

South Stanly at South Davidson

South View at Richmond Senior

Starmount at Pine Lake Prep, 7

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

West Lincoln at Ashbrook

West Rowan at North Rowan

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force, 5:30

Canceled / Postponed

Butler at Porter Ridge

Montgomery Central at Monroe

North Stanly at West Stanly

Red Springs at Providence Day

