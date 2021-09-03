High School Sports
Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rank
|School
|Record
|This Week
|Next Week
|1
|Chambers
|(3-0)
|d. Glenn 30-6
|Hickory Ridge
|2
|Hough
|(2-0)
|idle
|at Cox Mill
|3
|Richmond
|(2-1)
|lost 30-22 to Cardinal Gibbons
|South View
|4
|Butler
|(1-1)
|at St. John (DC) Sat.
|idle
|5
|Charlotte Catholic
|(2-0)
|idle
|Roswell (GA)
|6
|Weddington
|(3-0)
|d. West Forsyth 19-7
|at Ardrey Kell
|7
|Myers Park
|(2-1)
|d. Reagan 35-20
|at Buford
|8
|Burns
|(2-1)
|lost 19-14 to Kings Mountain
|at Watauga
|9
|South Mecklenburg
|(2-1)
|d. 62-0 East Meck
|Cuthbertson
|10
|Shelby
|(2-0)
|idle
|Hibriten
|11
|Salisbury
|(2-0)
|d. East Rowan 65-0
|South Rowan
|12
|Marvin Ridge
|(2-1)
|lost 26-7 to Ardrey Kell
|at Parkwood
|13
|Porter Ridge
|(2-0)
|idle
|idle
|14
|South Point
|(2-1)
|lost 27-7 to Hickory Ridge
|idle
|15
|East Lincoln
|(3-0)
|d. Lincolnton 14-8
|idle
|16
|Maiden
|(3-0)
|d. St. Stephens 28-7
|idle
This week’s scores/schedule
THURSDAY’S SCORE
Pine Lake Prep 20, Bessemer City 8
FRIDAY’S SCORES
A.L. Brown 28, Rocky River 6
Ardrey Kell 26, Marvin Ridge 7
Chambers 30, Glenn 6
Charlotte Christian 20, Cuthbertson 17
Charlotte Latin 44, Metrolina Christian 10
Covenant Day 20, Carolina Bearcats 19
Hickory Grove 43, SC Spartans 0
Mallard Creek 28, Providence 20
Myers Park 35, Reagan 20
North Mecklenburg 27, Harding 14
Olympic 35, Hopewell 13
SouthLake Christian (0-1) at North Raleigh Christian (2-0), late
South Mecklenburg 62, East Mecklenburg 0
Thomas Jefferson 51, Community School of Davidson 15
West Charlotte 15, Independence 6
West Mecklenburg 49, Garinger 0
Outside Mecklenburg
AC Reynolds 20, Alexander Central 7
Cardinal Gibbons 30, Richmond Senior 22
Carson 40, South Stanly 6
Carver (1-1) at Highland Tech (0-1)
Chase 36, North Gaston 26
Cox Mill 17, York, SC 14
Davie County 45, Lake Norman 28
East Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 8
Forestview 13, Freedom 7
Forest Hills 48, Union Academy 0
Hibriten (1-1) at West Caldwell (0-1), late
Hickory 37, Draughn 14
Hickory Ridge 27, South Point 7
High Point Christian 40, South Iredell 28
Jay M. Robinson 42, South Rowan 0
Kings Mountain 19, Burns 14
Maiden 28, St. Stephens 7
Mitchell County 34, Watauga 23
Mooresville 21, West Rowan 13
North Iredell (0-1) at Bunker Hill (2-0), late
North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40
North Rowan 36, North Stanly 32
Owen 34, Albemarle 21
Piedmont 39, Anson Co. 8
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 0
South Caldwell 14, Hickory Hawks 12
Stuart Cramer 28, East Gaston 21
Weddington 19, West Forysth 7
Wilkes Central (1-0) at Patton (0-1), late
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Butler (1-1) at Washington (DC) St. John College (1-0), 2
Providence Day (0-1) at Columbus (GA) Carver (1-1), 8
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Blacksburg, SC at Cherryville
Central Cabarrus at Hunter Huss
Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter
Cox Mill at Sun Valley
Crest at Shelby
East Burke at Draughn
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln
Garinger at Berry Academy
Hickory at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman at Statesville
Monroe at Concord
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Providence at Parkwood
South Point at R-S Central
South Pointe at Mallard Creek
West Iredell at South Iredell
West Meck at Ashbrook
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Friday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at North Mecklenburg, 7
Christ the King at Bessemer City
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian
Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg, 7
East Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Forest Hills at Charlotte Latin, 7
Hammond School (SC) at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Hickory Ridge at Julius Chambers, 7
Hopewell at Independence, 7
Hough at Cox Mill
Lake Norman Charter at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Christian, 7
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)
Myers Park at Buford (GA)
Ravenscroft at SouthLake Christian, 7
Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Sun Valley at Rocky River, 7
Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7
West Charlotte at Garinger, 7
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Lake Norman, 7
Anson County at Albemarle
Ashe County at Mount Airy
Bandys at South Caldwell
Burns at Watauga
Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, 7
Carolina Bearcats at McBee (SC)
Catawba Ridge (SC) at West Cabarrus
Cherryville at Chase
Draughn at Highland Tech
East Forsyth at South Iredell
Hibriten at Shelby
Hickory Hawks vs. South Wake Crusaders, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Jesse Carson at Jay M. Robinson
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood, 7
McDowell at Avery County
Mooresville at Davie County
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
North Davidson at East Rowan
North Stanly at West Stanly, 7
Pageland (SC) Central at Piedmont, 7
Patton at Freedom
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)
South Rowan at Salisbury
South Stanly at South Davidson
South View at Richmond Senior
Starmount at Pine Lake Prep, 7
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
West Lincoln at Ashbrook
West Rowan at North Rowan
Saturday
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force, 5:30
Canceled / Postponed
Butler at Porter Ridge
Montgomery Central at Monroe
North Stanly at West Stanly
Red Springs at Providence Day
