Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

RankSchool (Cl)RecordFridayNext Week
1Chambers (4A)(4-0)d. Hickory Ridge 34-27at West Meck
2Hough (4A)(3-0)d. Cox Mill 48-7at North Meck
3Charlotte Catholic (4A)(2-1)lost 28-10 to Blessed Trinityvs. Providence
4Weddington (4A)(3-1)lost 38-21 to Ardrey Kellidle
5Richmond (4A)(3-1)d. South View 23-15Pinecrest
6Butler (4A)(1-2)idleGaringer
7Myers Park (4A)(2-2)lost 44-17 to Buford (GA)at Berry
8Salisbury (2A)(3-0)d. South Rowan 53-0at West Davidson
9South Mecklenburg (4A)(3-1)d. Cuthbertson 34-16Catawba Ridge
10Shelby (2A)(2-1)lost 51-37 to South PointeCherryville
11Hickory Ridge (4A)(2-2)lost 34-27 to ChambersAL Brown
12Ardrey Kell (4A)(3-0)d. Weddington 38-21at Porter Ridge
13Maiden (2A)(4-0)d. Christ School 27-21at East Burke
14Kings Mountain (3A)(2-1)idleat Hunter Huss
15Mallard Creek (4A)(1-1)lost 38-14 to Gaffney (SC)West Charlotte
16Burns (2A)(2-2)lost 28-20 to WataugaHighland Tech

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell 38, Weddington 21

Buford (GA) 44, Myers Park 17

Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27

Charlotte Christian 3, Legion Collegiate 0

Charlotte Latin 41, Forest Hills 10

Christ the King (1-1) at Bessemer City (0-3)

Gaffney 38, Mallard Creek 14

Hammond School, SC 23, Charlotte Country Day 7

Harding 16, West Mecklenburg 7

Hickory Grove 14, Lake Norman Charter 9

Hough 48, Cox Mill 7

Independence 51, Hopewell 0

Metrolina Christian 13, Covenant Day 7

North Mecklenburg 30, Berry 22

Olympic 51, East Mecklenburg 7

Providence Day 53, Carolina Bearcats 0

Ravenscroft (1-1) at SouthLake Christian (0-2), late

Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic 10

Rocky River 34, Sun Valley 14

South Meckenburg 34, Cuthbertson 16

Big South 3A

Crest 46, North Gaston 21

Nonconference

Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8

Bunker Hill 41, North Iredell 0

Cabarrus Warriors (1-1) at Concord (0-1), 7

Catawba Ridge, SC 21, West Cabarrus 14

Cherryville (1-1) at Chase (3-0)

Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

Draughn (0-2) at Highland Tech (0-2)

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

Freedom 42, Patton 6

Hickory Hawks (0-3) vs. South Wake Crusaders (0-2), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Jesse Carson (1-1) at Jay M. Robinson (3-0)

Maiden 27, Christ School 21

Marvin Ridge (2-1) at Parkwood (0-1), 7

North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24

Piedmont 34, Central 28

Richmond 23, South View 15

Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

South Caldwell (2-0) at Newton-Conover (0-1)

South Pointe, SC 51, Shelby 37

South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16

Starmount (1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2), 7

Union Academy (0-3) at Mountain Island Charter (2-0), late

Watauga 28, Burns 20

West Lincoln 21, Ashbrook 19

West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35

Click here for more statewide scores

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (0-1) at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force (0-2), 5:30

Canceled / postponed

Alexander Central at Lake Norman

Anson County at Albemarle

Butler at Porter Ridge

Central Cabarrus at Oak Grove

Hibriten at Shelby

Maiden at Monroe

Montgomery Central at Monroe

North Stanly at West Stanly

Pageland (SC) Central at Piedmont

Red Springs at Providence Day

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

South Caldwell at Bandys

West Charlotte at Garinger

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Nonconference

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Latin, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

Julius Chambers at West Mecklenburg, 7

South Meck 4A

Myers Park at Berry Academy, 7

Olympic at Harding, 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Butler, 7

Providence at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Rabun Gap at Christ School, 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge

Cox Mill at Mooresville

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Northwestern 3A-4A

South Caldwell at Hibriten

Watauga at Ashe County

Sandhills 3A-4A

Scotland County at Hoke County

Southern Lee at Richmond Senior

Union Pines at Lee County

Big South 3A

Crest at Ashbrook

Forestview at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at East Rowan, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7

West Rowan at Jesse Carson, 7

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Hickory, 7

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 7

North Lincoln at Statesville, 7

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

Maiden at East Burke

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell

West Lincoln at Bandys

Mountain Foothills 2A

Polk County at Patton

R-S Central at Hendersonville

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver at Christ the King

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson at Lexington

South Davidson at North Rowan

Thomasville at Salisbury

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Cherryville at Shelby

Highland Tech at Burns

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Rosman

C.D. Owen at Draughn

Madison County at Mitchell County

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7

Catawba Ridge (SC) at South Mecklenburg, 7

Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter

Nonconference

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Asheville School at Greenville (SC) Christ Episcopal

Central Cabarrus at Freedom

Central Davidson at South Stanly

Forest Hills at Montgomery Central

Gray’s Creek at Purnell Swett

Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson

Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central

Monroe at Sun Valley, 7

Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman

Oak Grove at West Stanly

Parkwood at Piedmont, 7

Randleman at North Stanly

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 3

Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

POSTPONED / CANCELED\u0009

Albemarle at Southwestern Randolph

