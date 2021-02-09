Ross Chastain can’t win NASCAR Rookie of the Year. Here’s how he feels about it.

Ross Chastain talks to crew members after a practice run for the Daytona 500 last year. He’s not eligible to win rookie of the year in 2021. AP

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Ross Chastain won’t be eligible for this year’s Rookie of the Year competition in the Cup Series.

“Isn’t that crazy?” Chastain told The Observer. Chastain said he had stopped in Orlando to do some media calls this morning while driving to Daytona Beach from his family’s watermelon farm in Fort Myers, Fla.

“I’ve never collected a single point in the Cup Series and I’ve never run all the races,” Chastain said.

NASCAR’s Rookie of the Year eligibility maintains that a driver must not have run more than seven races and declared to compete for driver points in that series. Chastain has started in 79 Cup events since 2017, but he’s never run the full 36-race schedule nor declared for driver points in Cup. He said he wanted to run for Rookie of the Year honors this year.

“I wanted to go fight Anthony (Alfredo) and Chase (Briscoe) and have that fun battle,” Chastain. “But I wouldn’t trade my experience for it and I understand that 70-something races is pretty valuable.”

Chastain said he “feels” like a rookie because of the step up in equipment this year with CGR and the fact that he’s slated to run a full season. He completed three Cup races last season for Roush Fenway Racing, substituting for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford while Newman recovered from his Daytona 500 accident, and ran five races for Spire Motorsports.

“Yeah, I’ve been there,” Chastain, 28, said. “But it’s been an average of 32nd place and so that’s a different level than where we’re shooting for with this 42 car.”

In essence, Chastain recently realized he won’t have an official Cup rookie season. He said his team loaded the car into the hauler without any rookie stripes.