Austin Cindric off to strong start with NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Daytona
Austin Cindric was one of the few drivers to escape Daytona unscathed. The 22-year-old Team Penske driver didn’t miss a beat after winning the Xfinity championship last year and drove to the season-opening win in the series.
Cindric led the final laps of a two-lap overtime shootout following a late caution in the race, titled the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.”
The Big One occurred a few laps earlier when part-time Xfinity driver Ty Dillon attempted to clear Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the inside lane. Dillon wiggled, then crashed at the front of the pack, taking out over 10 other drivers with 16 laps left in the 122-lap race.
Penske’s Cindric and JGR’s Burton missed the wreck at the front of the pack, and restarted in first and second, respectively. Cindric held his lead in the final laps, while Brett Moffitt raced up to second. Burton finished third.
Cindric also raced his way into the Daytona 500 lineup as an Open car for Penske with his qualifying time.
NASCAR at Daytona Xfinity Results
|Order
|Car No.
|Driver
|Time after leader
|Laps
|1
|22
|Austin Cindric
|--
|122
|2
|2
|Brett Moffitt(i)
|0.104
|122
|3
|20
Harrison Burton
|0.225
|122
|4
|10
|Jeb Burton
|0.243
|122
|5
|16
AJ Allmendinger
|0.333
|122
|6
|68
Brandon Brown
|0.347
|122
|7
|2
|Myatt Snider
|0.446
|122
|8
|26
Brandon Gdovic
|0.471
|122
|9
|18
|Daniel Hemric
|0.616
|122
|10
|23
|Jason White
|0.683
|122
|11
|7
|Joe Graf Jr.
|0.791
|122
|12
|90
Caesar Bacarella
|1.05
|122
|13
|99
Stefan Parsons
|1.266
|122
|14
|54
|Ty Dillon
|1.898
|122
|15
|47
Kyle Weatherman
|2.043
|122
|16
|5
|Matt Mills
|2.044
|122
|17
|78
|Jesse Little
|2.128
|122
|18
|6
|Ryan Vargas #
|2.315
|122
|19
|48
|Danny Bohn(i)
|10.328
|122
|20
|66
|Timmy Hill
|-1
|121
|21
|92
|Josh Williams
|-2
|120
|22
|51
Jeremy Clements
|-2
|120
|23
|4
|Landon Cassill
|-8
|114
|24
|44
Tommy Joe Martins
|-8
|114
|25
|61
|Robby Lyons II
|-17
|105
|26
|98
|Riley Herbst
|-17
|105
|27
|8
|Josh Berry #
|-18
|104
|28
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|-18
|104
|29
|11
|Justin Haley
|-18
|104
|30
|13
|Chad Finchum
|-18
|104
|31
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|-41
|81
|32
|9
|Noah Gragson
|-46
|76
|33
|74
Bayley Currey(i)
|-47
|75
|34
|52
|Gray Gaulding
|-47
|75
|35
|15
|Colby Howard
|-47
|75
|36
|1
|Michael Annett
|-48
|74
|37
|0
Jeffrey Earnhardt
|-48
|74
|38
|19
Brandon Jones
|-62
|60
|39
|17
|Cody Ware(i)
|-62
|60
|40
|36
|Alex Labbe
|-62
|60
(i) ineligible for points, # rookie
