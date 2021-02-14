Daytona 500 live updates: Bubba Wallace failed pre-race inspection

Bubba Wallace, leftf, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, had his car fail pre-race inspection twice Sunday ahead of the Daytona 500. Getty Images

There might be fewer fans, but the energy at Daytona International Speedway is electric ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

Storm clouds are threatening the afternoon event, but for now, there’s sun in the sky.

Alex Bowman is starting on the pole for the race based on his qualifying time, and although his No. 48 Chevrolet suffered an earlier engine issue, his car has cleared technical inspection and Bowman is set to hold onto his front row spot at the green flag.

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and notes happening throughout NASCAR. Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.

Daytona 500 live updates

Pre-race

1:32 p.m. Wallace added to driver to fail pre-race technical inspection

The No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace failed pre-race technical inspection three times, meaning Wallace will have to drop to the rear for the start of the Daytona 500. He will also have a crew member, his car chief Greg Emmer, ejected.

Inspection is still going on, so there could be other penalties issued or other cars joining the list of at least 10 teams dropping to the back at the start.

1:45 p.m. Sunny skies over the speedway

Some clouds hang over Daytona International Speedway and there were sprinkles earlier this morning, but it’s sunny at the track. There’s a 60% of thunderstorms this afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.

Who’s dropping to the rear?

Nine drivers are expected to drop to the rear at the start of the Daytona 500, including front-row starter William Byron. Damage to the cars during Thursday’s Duels forced seven teams to switch to backup cars. Drivers dropping to the rear are Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the rear for the start. Teams are rolling through technical inspection ahead of the race.

The green flag is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. with WWE star Sasha Banks is serving as the honorary starter. She will wave the flag to start the race.

Daytona 500 schedule

Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

2:30-6:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval Stages: 65, 130, 200

65, 130, 200 About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.

Daytona 500 starting order

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Alex Bowman 48 2 William Byron 24 3 Aric Almirola 10 4 Austin Dillon 3 5 Christopher Bell 20 6 Bubba Wallace 23 7 Ryan Newman 6 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Joey Logano 22 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Ryan Preece* 37 12 Chase Elliott 9 13 Kyle Larson 15 14 Ryan Blaney 12 15 Daniel Suárez 99 16 Corey LaJoie 7 17 Michael McDowell 34 18 David Ragan* 36 19 Jamie McMurray 77 20 Kurt Busch 1 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 22 Chris Buescher 17 23 Matt DiBenedetto 21 24 Brad Keselowski 2 25 Denny Hamlin 11 26 Martin Truex Jr. 19 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Joey Gase 53 29 Tyler Reddick 8 30 Chase Briscoe # 14 31 Erik Jones 43 32 Derrike Cope 12 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Ross Chastain 42 35 Cody Ware 51 36 Anthony Alfredo # 38 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 BJ McLeod 78 39 Austin Cindric* 33 40 Kaz Grala* 16

* Open car, # rookie