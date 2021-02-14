NASCAR & Auto Racing
Daytona 500 live updates: Bubba Wallace failed pre-race inspection
There might be fewer fans, but the energy at Daytona International Speedway is electric ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
Storm clouds are threatening the afternoon event, but for now, there’s sun in the sky.
Alex Bowman is starting on the pole for the race based on his qualifying time, and although his No. 48 Chevrolet suffered an earlier engine issue, his car has cleared technical inspection and Bowman is set to hold onto his front row spot at the green flag.
This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and notes happening throughout NASCAR. Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.
Daytona 500 live updates
Pre-race
1:32 p.m. Wallace added to driver to fail pre-race technical inspection
The No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace failed pre-race technical inspection three times, meaning Wallace will have to drop to the rear for the start of the Daytona 500. He will also have a crew member, his car chief Greg Emmer, ejected.
Inspection is still going on, so there could be other penalties issued or other cars joining the list of at least 10 teams dropping to the back at the start.
1:45 p.m. Sunny skies over the speedway
Some clouds hang over Daytona International Speedway and there were sprinkles earlier this morning, but it’s sunny at the track. There’s a 60% of thunderstorms this afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.
Who’s dropping to the rear?
Nine drivers are expected to drop to the rear at the start of the Daytona 500, including front-row starter William Byron. Damage to the cars during Thursday’s Duels forced seven teams to switch to backup cars. Drivers dropping to the rear are Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the rear for the start. Teams are rolling through technical inspection ahead of the race.
The green flag is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. with WWE star Sasha Banks is serving as the honorary starter. She will wave the flag to start the race.
Daytona 500 schedule
- Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX
- When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: 65, 130, 200
- About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.
Daytona 500 starting order
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Ryan Preece*
|37
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|13
|Kyle Larson
|15
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|David Ragan*
|36
|19
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|20
|Kurt Busch
|1
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|22
|Chris Buescher
|17
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|26
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Joey Gase
|53
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Derrike Cope
|12
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|Ross Chastain
|42
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|BJ McLeod
|78
|39
|Austin Cindric*
|33
|40
|Kaz Grala*
|16
* Open car, # rookie
