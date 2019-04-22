No. 1 worst NFL Draft pick in Panthers history: Rae Carruth

How to donate to Chancellor Lee and Saundra Adams You can donate or write to Chancellor Lee and Saundra Adams, two main characters in the "Carruth" series Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can donate or write to Chancellor Lee and Saundra Adams, two main characters in the "Carruth" series

Welcome to the dark side of the NFL Draft, as we re-visit the 10 worst picks in Carolina Panthers history.

No. 1 worst pick: WR Rae Carruth (1997)

There’s no question as to why Rae Carruth is the Panthers’ worst-ever NFL Draft pick. We won’t spend much time discussing his crime and subsequent 18-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams.

Instead, those interested can make a donation to Adams’ son who survived the shooting, Chancellor Lee at www.buffs4life.org/donate.

Carruth was Carolina’s first-round pick (No. 27 overall) in 1997 and had a decent rookie season before his criminal decisions brought his career to an abrupt end in 1999. Along with Jason Peter (1998) and Rashard Anderson (2000), Carruth was the first of three consecutive picks in the first round for the Panthers whose careers ended early because of either, crime, injury or drug use.