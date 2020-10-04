Charlotte Observer Logo
WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater’s 18-yard run give Panthers 2 touchdown lead vs. Cardinals

Cam who?

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has used his legs for two big plays early in Sunday’s game the Cardinals.

On the Panthers’ first possession, Bridgewater’s naked bootleg on fourth-and-2 kept a drive alive that Carolina scored on.

On Carolina’s second possession, Bridgewater had 18-yard scoring run on third-and-8.

Standing in shotgun formation, Bridgewater took the snap backed up a few steps and then stepped up into the pocket and took off. He dodged a few tacklers on his way and dove in with 89 seconds left in the first quarter.

Carolina led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
