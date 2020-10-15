Panthers Tracks Podcast: Are the Panthers good enough to win the NFC South?

First-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said from the start that he doesn’t believe this is a team rebuilding.

The personnel changes didn’t show that, but maybe he’s right. The Panthers are 3-2 and tied for first in the NFC South after a win over the Atlanta Falcons, having already exceeded many expectations.

Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg, who cover the Panthers for The Observer, discuss that in the new Panthers Tracks podcast, as well Getzenberg’s recent story on starting left guard Chris Reed who was diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to the start of the season.

