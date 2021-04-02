Pro days, mock drafts and more: Everything you need to know about the Panthers this week

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

Free agency has quieted down. The draft is less than four weeks away.

While we sit in between the two major events on the NFL calendar, this week was all about pro days for college players seeking to be drafted.

The Carolina Panthers watched a number of notable players work out this week, from quarterbacks to tight ends, around the country. In the coming weeks, the team will finalize its draft plan and continue to monitor free agency as the roster fills out.

With all of that in mind, let’s jump into this week’s Panthers Tracks.

TRIVIA

1. The Panthers have drafted nine quarterbacks in the team’s history. Can you name all of them?

2. Who are the three Panthers on the current roster over the age of 30?

Read to the bottom of the newsletter for the answers. But no skipping and don’t think about using Google.







CHECK OUT ALL THE QUARTERBACKS

Several top quarterbacks expected to be selected on the first day of the draft participated in pro days over the past week. Some, like Zach Wilson and Justin Fields, left big impressions, while Mac Jones took a second opportunity to show why he should be considered among the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Take a look our breakdowns of their big days:

▪ Zach Wilson’s pro day showed why he likely won’t make it past the No. 3 pick

▪ Alabama’s Nick Saban on why he believes Mac Jones will be successful at the next level

▪ Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule got an in-person good look at several other players this week when he attended Florida’s pro day Wednesday. Among the players participating was tight end Kyle Pitts, who is expected to be among the top-10 players selected in the draft, although there is a good chance he will be off the board when the Panthers pick at No. 8.

More: With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

THE DRAFT GOT A BIT CRAZY

Last Friday, the Miami Dolphins traded draft picks with the San Francisco 49ers and then the Philadelphia Eagles.

First, the Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick for the 49ers’ No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Then, the Eagles sent picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall this year to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick.

The top-10 draft order is now: 1. Jaguars; 2. Jets; 3. 49ers (from HOU through MIA); 4. Falcons; 5. Bengals; 6. Dolphins (from PHI); 7. Lions; 8. Panthers; 9. Broncos; 10. Cowboys; 11. Giants; 12. Eagles (from SF through MIA).

We broke down what those moves mean for the Panthers and why it could be an opportunity for Carolina to still grab a top player.

MOCK DRAFT SEASON

The Observer released the first mock draft of the season after the big trades, and this one includes the Panthers not taking a quarterback in the first round.

Check out if you agree with Jonathan’s picks that filled plenty of open holes on the roster: Carolina Panthers mock draft 1.0: It’s not a quarterback coming in the first round.

Stay tuned for more mock drafts over the next month.

Matt Willig (right) portrays Andre the Giant in the NBC sitcom “Young Rock,” based on the early life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Willig played 29 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2003 and 2004 as an offensive lineman. Mark Taylor Courtesy of NBC







EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

The NFL officially added a 17th regular-season game to the schedule. The Panthers will now be traveling to play the Houston Texans in 2021.

As a result, preseason games have been reduced to three and more international games are on the horizon. Check out all of the Panthers’ opponents in 2021.

Must read of the week: Scott Fowler wrote an excellent story on a former Panther that you may not remember. Matt Willig was an offensive tackle for Carolina and is now an actor, playing legendary wrestler Andre the Giant on the new family sitcom “Young Rock,” which explores the early life of future mega-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Make sure you check this story out, if you haven’t yet: Who plays Andre the Giant on ‘Young Rock’? He’s a formerly obscure Carolina Panther

PANTHERS TRACKS PODCAST

Subscribe to The Observer’s Panthers podcast on all podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, etc.

TRIVIA ANSWERS

1. Kerry Collins, Jerry Colquitt, Chris Weinke, Randy Fasani, Stefan Lefors, Jimmy Clausen, Tony Pike, Cam Newton, Will Grier.

2. J.J. Jansen, Matt Paradis and Rashaan Melvin.