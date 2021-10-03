Carolina Panthers
Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Cowboys game? Here are TV and radio stations
Want to follow the undefeated Carolina Panthers as they face their toughest opponent to date in the Dallas Cowboys?
We got you covered.
The game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will be broadcast on Fox. That means channel WJZY FOX46 if you’re in Charlotte and FOX50 if you’re in Raleigh/Durham.
These channels should be accessible over the air and included in basic cable satellite packages, or on YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.
Local fans can view the game on Panthers.com via a mobile web browser or the Panthers’ Mobile App. (Visit the Panthers’ website for more information on this.)
You can also follow the game on the radio (see local affiliates below) or on DirecTV with NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re outside the Panthers TV market.
Panthers radio network
|City
|State
|Station
|Frequency
|Abemarle
|NC
|WSPC-AM
|1010
|Asheville
|NC
|WWNC-AM
|570
|Bedford
|VA
|WLVA-FM
|94.1
|Blacksburg
|VA
|WPIN-AM
|810
|Burlington
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
|Camden
|SC
|WPUB-FM
|102.7
|Charleston
|SC
|WYBB-FM
|98.1
|Charlotte
|NC
|WBT-AM
|1110
|Charlotte
|NC
|WBT-FM
|99.3
|Cherrwille
|NC
|WCSL-AM
|1590
|Chesterfield
|SC
|WVSZ-FM
|107.3
|Columbia
|SC
|WMFX-FM
|102.3
|Concord
|NC
|WEGO-AM
|1410
|Concord
|NC
|WEGO-FM
|98.3
|Elkin
|NC
|WIFM-FM
|100.9
|Fairmont
|NC
|WSTS-FM
|100.9
|Fayetteville
|NC
|WFNC-AM
|640
|Florence
|SC
|WWFN-FM
|100.1
|Greensboro
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
|Greenville
|NC
|WTIB-FM
|103.7
|Greenville
|SC
|WROQ-FM
|101.1
|Hamlet
|NC
|WKDX-AM
|1250
|Henderson
|NC
|WIZS-AM
|1450
|HendersonviIle
|NC
|WHKP-AM
|1450
|HendersonviIle
|NC
|WHKP-FM
|107.7
|Hopewell
|VA
|WHAP-AM
|1340
|Jacksonville
|NC
|WJNC-AM
|1240
|Kinston
|NC
|WRNS-AM
|960
|Lincolnton
|NC
|WLON-AM
|1050
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WLVA-AM
|580
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WLVA-FM
|94.1
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WPLI-AM
|1390
|Lynchburg
|VA
|WPLI-FM
|107.5
|Manning
|SC
|WYMB-AM
|920
|Morehead City
|NC
|WTKF-FM
|107.1
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|WSEA-FM
|100.3
|Newton
|NC
|WNNC-AM
|1230
|Raleigh
|NC
|WCMC-FM
|99.9
|Richmond
|VA
|WURV-FM
|106.1
|Roanoke
|VA
|WPLY-AM
|610
|Roanoke
|VA
|WPLY-FM
|101.1
|Rock Hill
|SC
|WRHM-FM
|107.1
|Rocky Mount
|NC
|WZAX-FM
|99.3
|Salem
|VA
|WPLY-FM
|98.5
|Salisbury
|NC
|WSAT-AM
|1280
|Salisbury
|NC
|WSAT-FM
|103.3
|Shallotte
|NC
|WVCB-AM
|1410
|Shelby
|NC
|WOHS-AM
|1390
|Spartanburg
|SC
|WROQ-FM
|101.1
|Statesville
|NC
|WSIC-AM
|1400
|Statesville
|NC
|WSIC-FM
|100.7, 105.9
|Topsail Beach
|NC
|WNTB-FM
|93.7
|Wilmington
|NC
|WNTB-FM
|93.7
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|WKRR-FM
|92.3
What channel is the Panthers game on?
If inside the Panthers TV market
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
▪ Cable: Fox
▪ Streaming services: YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidigo, SlingTV
If you’re outside the Panthers TV market
▪ DirecTV with SundayTicket
