Analysis: Panthers loss to Cowboys exposed all the problems we feared Carolina had

The Carolina Panthers had an opportunity to show the country Sunday that they were the real deal.

They led in the league in total defense after three games and were one of five teams with an undefeated record heading into the weekend.

But Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Panthers looked anything but one of the top teams in the NFL. The Cowboys, the most talented team the Panthers faced this season, dominated the Panthers to win 36-28. At one point, the Cowboys scored 23 unanswered points, magnifying the concerns Carolina (3-1) had heading into the 2021 season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two costly interceptions in the third quarter and nearly a third in the fourth quarter. Zane Gonzalez missed a 54-yard field goal. And each time, the Cowboys turned those lost possessions into points.

Before Sunday’s game, the Panthers hadn’t allowed a single point in the third quarter. Against the Cowboys, they were outscored 20-0 in the period.

If not for DJ Moore’s dominant performance — eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns — this game might have been a blowout.

Sunday’s game was a true barometer for the Panthers; their first game against a playoff team.

But if there was one thing the Dallas Cowboys showed them on Sunday, it’s that the Panthers aren’t there yet.

Christian McCaffrey’s absence on offense, and Jaycee Horn’s absence on defense, were felt.

While Chuba Hubbard was OK — he had 57 yards on 13 carries — he’s doesn’t pose the same threat McCaffrey does in the running and passing game.

After recording 14 sacks in the first three games, the Panthers did not record a single sack Sunday. And their cornerbacks were exposed when the pressure didn’t get to Prescott.

The Panthers looked like two different teams in the first and second half. Darnold looked poised in the first half despite being sacked three times. He ran for two touchdowns and also completed 12 of 16 passes for 114 yards.

But Carolina needed Darnold to play within the game plan, and at times in the second half, he was trying to do too much, especially when the pressure got to him.

Darnold finished 26-of-39 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions at the hands of Trevon Diggs. Those two picks were costly and neither was a pass that should have been thrown.

“Seven is a good player,” Darnold said of Diggs. “He was just waiting for that second one, and that first one, he was just reading my eyes the whole time and made a good break on it.”

It’s hard to blame Darnold for all the Panthers’ struggles, though. His offensive line allowed five sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

“Dak (Prescott) had a lot of time today, and Sam (Darnold) didn’t,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

The biggest surprise was how poorly the defense played. Aided by the offense’s miscues, the Panthers couldn’t stop Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (143 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown). And that ended up being one of the biggest differences in the game.

The Panthers cut the Cowboys’ lead to eight points late in the fourth quarter, but Elliott kept finding holes. And when he didn’t have a gap, he found someone who did.

On the final play that wasn’t out of the victory formation, Dallas faced third-and-1 at the Carolina 41 coming out of the 2-minute warning. Elliott took the handoff right, and when he was about to be stopped for a loss, he pitched the ball to Tony Pollard trailing behind him, who picked up 5 yards and a first down. The Cowboys then took two kneels and ran out the clock.

Sunday it became clear, the Panthers just aren’t there yet.

