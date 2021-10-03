Panthers-Cowboys live updates: Carolina will try to win in Dallas without McCaffrey

READ MORE Panthers at Cowboys Expanded coverage of Carolina’s Week 4 game Expand All

The Carolina Panthers are 3-0. They’re alone in first place in the NFC South. Sam Darnold is playing at a level well beyond anything he ever did as a New York Jet.

Carolinas is a team that entered the season as an afterthought to one with enough hype that the majority of the country will get to watch on Fox today. But before anyone crowns the Panthers as a team to beat in the NFL, they’ll first need to knock off the Cowboys and move to 4-0, because their undefeated road so far has been relatively easy:

▪ They played the Jets in Week 1.

▪ They beat a Saints team that was down seven starters in Week 2.

▪ They won at Houston in Week 3 when the Texans were down to third-string rookie QB Davis Mills.

Today will be the Panthers’ first challenge of the season. If they beat the 2-1 Cowboys (Vegas is favoring Dallas by 4 points), then it’s time to have a talk about Carolina being a serious contender to challenge Tampa Bay for the divisional title.

The Observer has three journalists in Arlington for the game, including beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander and columnist Scott Fowler. Follow along here for live updates and video highlights throughout the day.

Is Christian McCaffrey playing?

The Carolina Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey against the Cowboys. McCaffrey injured his hamstring in Week 3 at the Houston Texans and missed most of the second half.

McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple weeks but has not been placed on IR.

Who’s inactive for the Panthers-Cowboys game?

PANTHERS: WR Shi Smith, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Clay Johnston, DT Phil Hoskins, G Michael Jordan, G Deonte Brown, DE Yetur Gross-Matos.

COWBOYS: DE Dorance Armstrong, WR Simi Fehoko, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, OT Ty Nsekhe, DT Carlos Watkins, S Donovan Wilson.

Panthers-Cowboys injury report

A full scouting report can be found here.

PANTHERS: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) OUT, DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) DOUBTFUL, RG John Miller (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

COWBOYS: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) OUT, OT Ty Nsekhe (illness) OUT, DE Carlos Watkins (knee) OUT, S Donovan Wilson (groin) OUT, DE Randy Gregory (knee) QUESTIONABLE.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46.

The Panthers-Cowboys game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.

FOX NFL broadcast map for this week. (506 Sports) 506 Sports

