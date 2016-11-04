N.C. to host 2018 World Equestrian Games

The Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, about 80 miles west of Charlotte, will host the 2018 World Equestrian Games.
The announcement was made Friday at the Charlotte Chamber
Chamber officials said the games have the potential to be the largest sporting event in North Carolina’s history, attracting half a million spectators over 14 days with a projected economic impact of $400 million.
Tryon has North Carolina government ties: Gov. Pat McCrory’s former commerce secretary, Sharon Decker, currently serves as Tryon International’s chief operating officer.
The games are held every four years and will take place in Charlotte Sept. 10-23, 2018.
The event is “the major international championship event” that includes eight core equestrian disciplines: show jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining, Tryon said.
