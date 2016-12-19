With HB2 repeal suddenly in sight, business leaders welcome chance for a ‘reset’

Some Charlotte business leaders said they were surprised by the whirlwind of news Monday morning that the state’s House Bill 2, which has led to economic boycotts of the city and state, could be repealed Tuesday in a special session at the state legislature.
The deal to repeal HB2 was contingent on the Charlotte City Council rolling back its own non-discrimination ordinance, which the panel voted 10-0 to do in an unexpected and unannounced move Monday morning. In a potential complication for local businesses, most Fortune 500 companies with major operations in Charlotte had supported Charlotte’s ordinance, which barred discrimination against LGBT individuals and which they said aligned with their own non-discrimination politics.
The Charlotte Chamber – which championed a similar deal between the state and City Council in September that Mayor Jennifer Roberts and City Council turned down – praised the city’s move Monday.
“We commend the Charlotte City Council for taking action to bring about a solution to the controversy surrounding the passage of the City of Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance and the subsequent passage of House Bill 2,” said Chamber CEO Bob Morgan, in a statement. “We encourage the North Carolina General Assembly to act promptly. “
The state legislature passed HB2 in March to nullify the Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance, which the city council approved in February. In response to the state law, major sporting events such as the ACC football championship and the NBA All-Star Game pulled out of Charlotte, while major entertainment acts canceled shows statewide.
Businesses also protested the move. PayPal canceled an expansion in Charlotte and CoStar Group chose Richmond, Va., over Charlotte for a project, costing the city more than 1,100 jobs.
Sid Smith, past executive director of the Charlotte Area Hotel Association, said an earlier deal could have stopped job and convention losses earlier.
“The offer to do that has been standing for months now,” said Smith. “This sounds like a resuscitation that’s occurring now that the (gubernatorial) election is over.”
Smith said a potential repeal opens up business opportunities for entities that may now reconsider Charlotte after dropping the city off their radar.
“It should certainly remove a hurdle that some entities have used it to make a political statement by not coming here for their events or moving their business here,” said Smith.
The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association has been working “for months” to help broker a compromise on HB2, which has resulted in “hundreds of millions of dollars” in losses in the state’s tourism industry, said Lynn Minges, the group’s president and CEO.
“We’re glad it looks like it might be happening,” Minges said of the possibility of a repeal. “Our plea has been ‘let’s figure this out, let’s find a compromise so we can get our state moving again.’”
Maxwell Hanks, a broker with Spectrum Properties leasing the new 300 South Tryon office building, said HB2 has been hurting business recruitment in the state.
“I think on a go-forward basis rescinding HB2 will be a great way to close out 2016 and start 2017 anew,” said Hanks. He said the move offered the potential for a “reset,” and that it would help him and other brokers lure companies to move to the state.
“From commercial real estate and economic development perspectives, this is in the ‘no-brainer’ category,” said Hanks.
On Friday, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said employers considering places to locate jobs were passing over North Carolina because of HB2, and he urged a “resolution” of the situation. On Monday, a bank spokesman directed the Observer to the company’s previous comments on the issue.
