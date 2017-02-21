Lowe’s makes more ‘staffing changes’ at corporate offices

Mooresville-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s says it is making “staffing changes” at its corporate offices, and multiple sources tell the Observer the changes include layoffs.
A Lowe’s spokeswoman confirmed only that changes were coming and said more details would be provided this afternoon.
Lowe’s latest jobs changes come just over a month after the company cut about 2,400 full-time positions as part of a rollout of a new “store staffing model.”
The majority of those cuts were at the store level, Lowe’s said, though other affected positions were at distribution centers, contact centers and at the company’s corporate offices.
Lowe’s employs more than 3,000 at its corporate offices in Mooresville, and another 2,000 at its offices in Wilkesboro.
Last week, Lowe’s announced plans to hire 1,700 full-time workers, including 600 in Wilkesboro, to staff its customer-support centers between now and October.
Experts say layoffs at Lowe’s are a way to boost financial results that have consistently lagged behind larger rival Home Depot.
Earlier on Tuesday, Atlanta-based Home Depot reported a fourth quarter profit that surged nearly 19 percent from the same period last year. Both earnings and sales topped Wall Street expectations, thanks to more customer visits and higher ticket sales.
Lowe’s reports fourth-quarter financial results March 1.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments