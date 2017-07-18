Rick Siskey estate auction offers glimpse inside SouthPark mansion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Corvettes, a 1934 Mercedes, autographed guitars and a house of opulence all part of Siskey auction Pause 1:18 This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:03 NC to host 2018 World Equestrian Games 2:22 What people in Enderly Park think about gentrification 1:13 Earth Fare comes to Concord 0:43 The intersection on Lancaster Highway still lacks a traffic signal 0:54 Unmarked graves halt TopGolf development 1:18 Standing up for workers 0:21 Duke Energy files plans for 35 story tower 1:16 Phase 2 of Matthews Sportsplex opens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This week an auction of Rick Siskey's former home will be held. Siskey, a Charlotte businessman, was accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors millions. He took his own life in December 2016. Proceeds from the auction are expected to benefit creditors, including investors in Siskey's various funds. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

