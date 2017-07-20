Diamond ring, cars go for six figures in high-profile Rick Siskey auction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Rick Siskey Estate Auction Pause 1:07 What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:12 Johnny Fly Co. finds home in NoDa 1:03 Corvettes, a 1934 Mercedes, autographed guitars and a house of opulence all part of Siskey auction 1:18 This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:03 NC to host 2018 World Equestrian Games 2:22 What people in Enderly Park think about gentrification 1:13 Earth Fare comes to Concord 0:43 The intersection on Lancaster Highway still lacks a traffic signal 0:54 Unmarked graves halt TopGolf development Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email More than 500 items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a 5-carat diamond ring were on the block Thursday as auctioneers sold off the former possessions of the late Rick Siskey, the Charlotte businessman accused of operating a long-running Ponzi scheme. Before launching into his fast-paced patter, auctioneer Leland Little kicked off the sale by welcoming bidders in person at the Charlotte Convention Center, on the Internet and calling in by phone. “This is an unusual opportunity as you can all see for yourself, from the vehicles to the jewelry to the coins to the nice furnishings,” Little said. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

More than 500 items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a 5-carat diamond ring were on the block Thursday as auctioneers sold off the former possessions of the late Rick Siskey, the Charlotte businessman accused of operating a long-running Ponzi scheme. Before launching into his fast-paced patter, auctioneer Leland Little kicked off the sale by welcoming bidders in person at the Charlotte Convention Center, on the Internet and calling in by phone. “This is an unusual opportunity as you can all see for yourself, from the vehicles to the jewelry to the coins to the nice furnishings,” Little said. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer