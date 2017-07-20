Diamond ring, cars go for six figures in high-profile Rick Siskey auction

More than 500 items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a 5-carat diamond ring are on the block Thursday as auctioneers sell off the former possessions of the late Rick Siskey, the Charlotte businessman accused of operating a long-running Ponzi scheme.
Before launching into his fast-paced patter, auctioneer Leland Little kicked off the sale by welcoming bidders in person at the Charlotte Convention Center, on the Internet and calling in by phone. The auction is expected to run until 5 p.m. or later.
“This is an unusual opportunity as you can all see for yourself, from the vehicles to the jewelry to the coins to the nice furnishings,” Little said.
The sale comes after the 58-year-old Siskey took his own life in December, shortly after allegations emerged that he had long operated a Ponzi scheme costing investors millions of dollars. Proceeds from the auction are expected to benefit investors and other creditors, an attorney for Siskey’s widow, Diane, has said.
The auction, which attracted as many as 300 people to the convention center, is run by the Iron Horse Auction Co. of Rockingham and Leland Little Auctions of Hillsborough. Potential bidders were able to get a look at the items this week during a preview held at the Siskeys’ SouthPark mansion, which also is for sale but not as part of the auction.
Little kept the bidding moving quickly, but still found room to interact with bidders.
“I believe she deserves it,” he said to one bidder before a diamond necklace sold for $19,000.
Among the more prominent items, the Bentley sold for $137,000, a 1934 Mercedes sold for $220,000 and the 5-carat diamond ring sold for $170,000.
Bette Clark, from Avery County, was one of the attendees Thursday after hearing about the sale on the news.
“We’re just hoping to find a bargain, which probably won’t happen,” said Clark, who attended with her husband, Troy.
Ben Jarrett, of Charlotte, was also at the auction after previewing items at the SouthPark home earlier in the week. He was looking for potential home furnishings.
“The estate is something else,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place out there.”
Jarrett said the alleged fraud was a terrible thing, but that he also feels for the remaining Siskey family members.
“It’s a tragedy,” he said.
The Siskey’s son, Richard Siskey Jr., was in attendance Thursday. He would not comment about the auction.
An FBI affidavit unsealed in January alleged that Siskey was taking investors’ money, and then using the funds for personal expenses, gambling and to pay back other investors seeking redemptions.
In one example in the affidavit, an investor in 2013 gave Siskey $600,000 to invest, and one day later Siskey moved $500,000 from the investment account into his personal account. A day after that, Siskey spent $389,500 at Diamonds Direct jewelry store for “Diane’s ring,” according to the affidavit.
After his death, four Siskey companies were pushed into federal bankruptcy court in Charlotte, and filings show that more than 100 investors have submitted claims exceeding $49 million. However, a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee, Joe Grier, is still examining the claims and combing through Siskey’s assets. Final claims are due Aug. 23.
Diane Siskey has pledged to set aside $37.5 million of the $47 million in life insurance proceeds from her husband’s death for investors. But attorneys for investors have said that may not be enough.
A document filed in Mecklenburg County probate court in June valued Siskey’s estate at $4,423,026. That total included $454,110 in stocks and bonds and $3,954,242 in other personal property, including the items up for sale at the auction.
According to the document, Leland Little Auctions valued the jewelry and coin collection at $371,550 and the car collection at $1.7 million. Some of the cars have loans that require repayment.
The couple’s home is not part of the probate court process.
