Wells Fargo CEO on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify on accounts scandal

Wells Fargo’s CEO is expected to face tough questions from Congress on Tuesday when lawmakers hold another hearing on the bank’s massive scandal over fake accounts.
Tim Sloan is scheduled to testify at a 10 a.m. Senate Banking Committee hearing, just a little more a year after former CEO John Stumpf was grilled by lawmakers over unauthorized customer accounts. Sloan will tell the panel he is “deeply sorry” for the scandal but also that Wells “is a better bank today than it was a year ago,” according to prepared remarks obtained by the Observer.
Wells agreed in September 2016 to pay $185 million in fines to settle authorities’ claims employees opened accounts without customer knowledge as they pushed to meet high-pressure sales goals. The San Francisco-based bank has repeatedly apologized for the scandal and pointed to changes it’s made as it seeks to improve its practices.
In his five-page testimony, Sloan described the past year as having been “a time of great disappointment and transition” at Wells. He faulted the bank for recognizing “too late the full scope and seriousness of the problems in our community bank.”
“Let me be very clear about this: I am deeply sorry for letting down our customers and team members,” Sloan said in the prepared remarks.
“I apologize for the damage done to all the people who work and bank at this important American institution,” he said. “When the challenges at Wells Fargo demanded decisive action, the bank’s leaders acted too slowly and too incrementally. That was unacceptable.”
One analyst said Sloan’s opening statement will not go far enough to appease lawmakers angry over the scandal.
Jaret Seiberg, with Cowen and Company, said in a report that parts of Sloan’s remarks are expected to go over well, such as the ways Wells is holding top executives accountable. But the remarks won’t satisfy Sen. Elizabeth Warren and many other Democrats who will use the hearing to demand the ousting of executives or board members in place when fake accounts were being opened, Seiberg wrote.
Sloan could face some of his toughest questioning from Warren, of Massachusetts, who at one point accusing Stumpf of “gutless leadership” and told him he should resign and be criminally investigated.
Stumpf faced lawmakers in appearances before both the Senate panel and later the House Financial Services Committee. Stumpf retired shortly after testifying before the House committee and was replaced Oct. 12 by Sloan, another Wells veteran.
