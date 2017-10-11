‘Kneel-In’ protest planned outside stadium before Panthers-Eagles game

From left, San Francisco 49ers’ Eli Harold (58), quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) kneel during the national anthem before their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Nearly 100 pastors and community leaders plan to hold a “Kneel-In” protest outside Bank of America Stadium before the start of the Carolina Panthers-Philadelphia Eagles NFL football game on Thursday night. Nhat V. Meyer TNS