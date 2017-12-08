CHRISTOPHER A. RECORD
CHRISTOPHER A. RECORD

Local

Charlotte police stage traffic checkpoint in immigrant community. The top offense?

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 06:26 AM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a traffic safety checkpoint along one of Charlotte’s so called “international corridors” over night, and they found the top offense was people driving without a license.

Over a four-hour period, officers ticketed 25 people driving without a license in the 4900 block of Central Avenue, which is home to one of the city’s largest blocks of Hispanic immigrants. Nine people were ticketed for driving without a car registration and inspection.

Immigrant advocates have cited such checkpoints as one way Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police “harass” immigrants. People who are not legally in the country are not allowed to get a driver’s license in North Carolina, and therefore drive without one. In April, an immigrant advocacy group presented a list of demands to Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials, and among the demands was an end to all CMPD motor vehicle checkpoints.

In Mecklenburg County, experts estimate as many as 54,000 people are living illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports the top crime committed by undocumented people in the U.S. is driving without a license.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have a policy of not asking the citizenship status of people caught driving without a license, which some critics believe allows undocumented immigrants to get back behind the wheel.

Earlier this week, an undocumented immigrant in Charlotte was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license after she caused an accident that killed a 14-month-old baby girl. The driver, Dora Del Carmen Sosa, is a Honduran national and had been ordered to be removed from the United States by a federal immigration judge in September 2005.

Thursday’s police checkpoint operated from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, and used a mobile breath testing bus. The checkpoint is part of a police operation to keep roads safe from drunk drivers during the holiday season. Another checkpoint will be staged Friday night, police said.

Among the offenses recorded during the operation on Central Avenue:

No driver's license: 25

Driving while intoxicated: 10

Having an open container of alcohol: 2

Driving with a suspended license: 10

More Videos

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

Pause
'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl 1:48

'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom 1:31

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom

Suburban apartments are popping up 0:48

Suburban apartments are popping up

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 0:27

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!'

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless 1:26

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE 1:36

'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE

What should you do if your computer gets hacked? 1:38

What should you do if your computer gets hacked?

  • 'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE

    Kristin Cooper, of Bluffton, shares her account of what happened the morning that her husband, Andrey Golubets, was picked up by ICE agents.

'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE

Kristin Cooper, of Bluffton, shares her account of what happened the morning that her husband, Andrey Golubets, was picked up by ICE agents.

Delayna Earley Staff video

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

Pause
'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl 1:48

'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom 1:31

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom

Suburban apartments are popping up 0:48

Suburban apartments are popping up

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 0:27

911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!'

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless 1:26

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE 1:36

'Did this really just happen?' woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE

What should you do if your computer gets hacked? 1:38

What should you do if your computer gets hacked?

  • This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

    In the nearly three years since Krista Lanning of Mooresville was devastated when her baby girl died in the womb (on the morning she was supposed to be born), not a day has gone by without Krista thinking of her little Haven. Krista still talks to her, she still cries for her, and she always tries to include her in some way whenever she and her husband Jason and their three other young children Taitlyn, Korbin,and Laelyn are creating new memories together. They'll bring a framed photo of Haven on vacations, so she can be included in family photos. Some might say it's time to let go. But here's why she won't.

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

View More Video