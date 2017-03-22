Who killed 14-year-old Anthony Frazier? Reward upped to $20K

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the reward for finding the killer of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier has increased to $20,000, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
The reward is for information leading to an arrest in the case, police said. The reward had been $15,000.
The son of a Kannapolis police officer, Anthony was visiting family when he was shot the night of Jan 2 in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive, near Eastway Drive in northeast Charlote.
Anthony was shot while in a vehicle with a relative who had pulled into the relative’s driveway, and died the next day. It’s not known what let up to the shooting or whether Anthony was targeted.
Anthony was returning from a birthday celebration in the city with family members. He had turned 14 the day before Christmas.
Two men in their teens to early 20s are suspected of being involved in the shooting in the Eastwood Acres neighborhood.
Anthony was the son of Officer Daniel Frazier and his wife, Brandi; the couple also has a 10-year-old daughter.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments