Early voting opens to long lines in Mecklenburg County

Early voting opened in North Carolina on Thursday, with long lines at some sites in Mecklenburg County.
At University City library, lines were two hours and growing . After a campaign that has lasted more than a year, some people were just ready to get it over with.
“Voting is the equivalent of the shower we all needed after the three (presidential) debates,” said Gregory Weeks, chairman of the UNC Charlotte political science department, who waited two hours to cast his ballot.
Kevin Lawhorn, 57, didn’t mind the wait.
“I just wanted to get it out of the way,” he said. “Basically can’t wait til it’s over.”
Early voting has become a key part of campaign strategies, with more than six in 10 N.C. voters expected to cast ballots by Election Day.
North Carolina’s importance as a battleground, with tight races for president, U.S. Senate and governor. Not surprisingly, both campaigns are pulling out their big guns.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally near Asheville on Friday. Democrat Hillary Clinton is scheduled to be in the state Sunday. Her running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, is campaigning in Charlotte and Durham on Thursday. Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, was in the state on Tuesday.
In the last two presidential elections, Democrats won the early vote while Republicans won Election Day balloting in North Carolina. Taking nearly 56 percent of the early and absentee vote in 2008 helped Democrat Barack Obama to a 14,177-vote victory in the state.
Four years later, he won 53.6 percent of the early vote in losing the state to Republican Mitt Romney by 92,000 votes.
