October 18, 2016 10:16 PM

Election 2016: Your guide to the candidates in key NC races

Early voting runs Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. The general election is Nov. 8.

Among the races on the ballot:

Governor

Roy Cooper’s course aimed at governor for long time

Roy Cooper on collision course with GOP from the start

With ‘political genes,’ Pat McCrory has been the face of crises – and controversy

Pat McCrory fights perceptions that he’s changed

U.S. Senate

Richard Burr banking on Intelligence chairmanship to boost his re-election prospects

Deborah Ross’ ACLU leadership looms large in US Senate race

NC senator who champions fossil fuels happened to get industry money for 20 years

Senate candidate Deborah Ross opposed ending historic tax credits that had benefited her family

In Senate race, Burr and Ross clash over trade deal they both oppose

Senate race reveals deep divide on gun control

How to handle benefits for seniors? NC voters get choice in Senate race

Council of State

NC lieutenant governor: Candidates clash on key issues

Attorney general: Josh Stein seeks to lead attorney general’s office where he used to work

Attorney general: Buck Newton pushed for HB2, lower power rates

State auditor: Former FBI agent challenges incumbent Beth Wood

Insurance commissioner: Goodwin faces rematch with Causey

NC schools superintendent: Lawyer takes on June Atkinson

Labor commissioner: Former Raleigh mayor seeks to unseat Cherie Berry

State treasurer: an Blue III, candidate to manage NC pension fund, returned from Wall Street to his roots

State treasurer: Trash collector, mechanic, CPA, lawmaker — now Dale Folwell wants to run NC’s $90 billion pension fund

Congress

House District 8: Candidates agree on trade, terrorism, not much else

House District 10: Candidates disagree on guns, immigration

House District 12: The district gives Mecklenburg voters a voice – and a choice

NC Legislature

NC Senate District 37: Incumbent Jeff Jackson faces Bob Diamond

NC Senate District 38: Incumbent Joel Ford faces Richard Rivette

NC Senate District 39: Incumbent Dan Bishop faces Lloyd Scher

NC Senate District 40: Incumbent Joyce Waddell faces Marguerite Cooke

NC Senate District 41: Incumbent Jeff Tarte faces two challengers

NC House District 88: Incumbent Rob Bryan faces Mary Belk

NC House District 92: Chaz Beasley faces Beth Caulfield

NC House District 98: Incumbent John Bradford faces Jane Campbell

NC House District 103: Incumbent Bill Brawley faces Rochelle Rivas

NC House District 104: Andy Dulin faces Peter Noris

NC House District 105: Incumbent Scott Stone faces Connie Green-Johnson

County commissioner

Mecklenburg County at-large commissioners: Democrats hold three seats, but a Republican challenges

District 5 Commissioner: Former Democratic chair tries to unseat the incumbent in a GOP-tilted district

