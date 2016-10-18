Election 2016: Your guide to the candidates in key NC races

Early voting runs Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. The general election is Nov. 8.
Among the races on the ballot:
Governor
Roy Cooper’s course aimed at governor for long time
Roy Cooper on collision course with GOP from the start
With ‘political genes,’ Pat McCrory has been the face of crises – and controversy
Pat McCrory fights perceptions that he’s changed
U.S. Senate
Richard Burr banking on Intelligence chairmanship to boost his re-election prospects
Deborah Ross’ ACLU leadership looms large in US Senate race
NC senator who champions fossil fuels happened to get industry money for 20 years
Senate candidate Deborah Ross opposed ending historic tax credits that had benefited her family
In Senate race, Burr and Ross clash over trade deal they both oppose
Senate race reveals deep divide on gun control
How to handle benefits for seniors? NC voters get choice in Senate race
Council of State
NC lieutenant governor: Candidates clash on key issues
Attorney general: Josh Stein seeks to lead attorney general’s office where he used to work
Attorney general: Buck Newton pushed for HB2, lower power rates
State auditor: Former FBI agent challenges incumbent Beth Wood
Insurance commissioner: Goodwin faces rematch with Causey
NC schools superintendent: Lawyer takes on June Atkinson
Labor commissioner: Former Raleigh mayor seeks to unseat Cherie Berry
State treasurer: an Blue III, candidate to manage NC pension fund, returned from Wall Street to his roots
State treasurer: Trash collector, mechanic, CPA, lawmaker — now Dale Folwell wants to run NC’s $90 billion pension fund
Congress
House District 8: Candidates agree on trade, terrorism, not much else
House District 10: Candidates disagree on guns, immigration
House District 12: The district gives Mecklenburg voters a voice – and a choice
NC Legislature
NC Senate District 37: Incumbent Jeff Jackson faces Bob Diamond
NC Senate District 38: Incumbent Joel Ford faces Richard Rivette
NC Senate District 39: Incumbent Dan Bishop faces Lloyd Scher
NC Senate District 40: Incumbent Joyce Waddell faces Marguerite Cooke
NC Senate District 41: Incumbent Jeff Tarte faces two challengers
NC House District 88: Incumbent Rob Bryan faces Mary Belk
NC House District 92: Chaz Beasley faces Beth Caulfield
NC House District 98: Incumbent John Bradford faces Jane Campbell
NC House District 103: Incumbent Bill Brawley faces Rochelle Rivas
NC House District 104: Andy Dulin faces Peter Noris
NC House District 105: Incumbent Scott Stone faces Connie Green-Johnson
County commissioner
Mecklenburg County at-large commissioners: Democrats hold three seats, but a Republican challenges
District 5 Commissioner: Former Democratic chair tries to unseat the incumbent in a GOP-tilted district
