A day after CMS plan, some parents ‘floored’ over new boundaries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 0:45 On Style: Sarah Morgan 2:12 CMPD defends officers 3:33 New boundary plan for CMS 0:31 Top ACC, in-state players heading to NFL draft 2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island 0:50 Inside the old Carolina Theatre 1:36 North Carolina’s Pro Timing Day 4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts 1:01 New Beginnings Church in Matthews Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

CMS Superintendent Ann Clark unveiled the new boundary plan on Tuesday evening at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.