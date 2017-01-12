To honor ex-Davidson star Stephen Curry, arena’s student section to be named ‘Section 30’

Before gaining worldwide popularity as a two-time NBA MVP with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, wearing his baggy No. 30 jersey, captured national attention by nearly leading Davidson to the 2008 NCAA tournament’s Final Four.
Curry still wears No. 30, the same number his father, Dell, donned while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. That number, however, will soon gain even more significance at Davidson
The school announced Thursday that the student section at Belk Arena will be named “Section 30” in honor of Curry, the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer. The christening will take place at halftime of Davidson’s 7:30 p.m. game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Warriors are off that day before playing the Hornets in Charlotte on Jan 25. Curry plans to attend the dedication.
The ceremony at Davidson will be held shortly after Charlotte Christian School retires Curry’s No. 20 high school jersey at halftime of its 5:30 p.m. home game against Covenant Day.
In addition to being the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 2,635 points, Curry holds the school record for made 3-pointers (414). He was a consensus first-team All-American as a junior during the 2008-09 season, when he led the country with 28.6 points per game.
Note: Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Davidson Ticket Office.
