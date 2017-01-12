Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry gets animated for ‘Family Guy’ spoof

Here’s something you might not know about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry: His favorite television show is the animated sitcom “Family Guy.”
Sunday, Curry – the NBA star’s animated likeness anyway – made a brief appearance on “Family Guy” in which he and the series’ main character, Peter Griffin, spoofed Curry’s NBA playoffs postgame news conferences with his daughter Riley sitting on his lap.
In the show, Peter meets Curry for the first time and asks if he could sit on his lap after the next game. Because this is TV, Peter’s request made perfectly good sense and the two-time NBA MVP agreed.
If you watch “Family Guy” regularly and have watched Riley at a press conference, you probably had a good idea about how this would go down. And you still laughed because it’s hilarious – even if it’s not as charming as the original with Riley.
It’s all in good fun and Curry, the former Davidson and Charlotte Christian star, comes off as the classy and real family guy we know and love.
For your entertainment, we present both Sunday’s “Family Guy” segment and an original NBA postgame news conference excerpt with daughter Riley below.
