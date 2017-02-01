Gamecocks have top class among Carolinas schools on football signing day

South Carolina was the Carolinas’ leader Wednesday on Signing Day, with the Gamecocks ranked in the top 20 by the leading recruiting organizations – Scout.com, 247Sports, Rivals.com, and ESPN.
Defending national champion Clemson was ranked around the No. 25 spot by the major organizations, followed by North Carolina, generally rated in the low 30s.
Among ACC teams, Florida State earned top-10 rankings from the recruiting analysts, with Miami and Virginia Tech also finishing in the top 20.
The SEC was led by Alabama, the consensus No. 1-rated school on Signing Day 2017. Also in the top 10 were Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Auburn.
Here is how the Carolinas’ FBS schools fared, with how the schools were ranked in their conferences (averaging the four recruiting organizations):
APPALACHIAN STATE
Conference rank: Sixth of 10 (Sun Belt).
Top recruits: CB D’Andre Hicks of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte was an all-state performer. RB Malik Williams of Chester (S.C.) rushed for 4,000 yards and 42 touchdowns in earning South Carolina 3A Player of the Year honors. Both were three-star recruits.
Of note: Also signed were all-state DL Zeke Brandl of Forest City Chase and QB Peyton Derrick of Conway (S.C.), who passed for 2,865 yards last fall.
CHARLOTTE
Conference rank: Ninth of 14 (Conference USA)
Top recruits: OL Dmitri Emmanuel of Marvin Ridge was ranked in the top 50 at his position. RB Kameron Duncan of Ocala (Fla.) West Port rushed for 1,332 yards as a senior and was recruited by North Carolina, Virginia, Cincinnati and Missouri.
Of note: The 49ers had five three-star recruits.
CLEMSON
Conference rank: Third of 14 (ACC)
Top recruits: The Tigers had 11 four-star signees, including WR Tee Huggins of Oak Ridge (Tenn.), the overall 40th-ranked high school senior. Hunter Johnson, a 6-3, 201-pound QB from Brownsburg (Ind.) and another four-star recruit, is a pro-style pocket passer.
Of note: The Tigers signed another QB, three-star Chase Brice of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.
COASTAL CAROLINA
Conference rank: Unranked (transition year into Sun Belt)
Top recruits: The Chanticleers landed a three-star recruit in OL Jack Franklin of Buford (Ga.) Mill Creek. He was an all-state pick.
Of note: Most other signees were two-star players, including WR Jeremiah Miller of Sun Valley High and PK Myles Prosser of York (S.C.) High.
DUKE
Conference rank: Ninth of 14 (ACC)
Top recruits: The Blue Devils laid the groundwork for a strong offensive line, signing three-star recruits C Will Taylor of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson and TE Jake Marwede of Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy.
Of note: Both Taylor and Marwede were top-20 recruits at their positions, according to several scouting organizations.
EAST CAROLINA
Conference rank: Sixth of 12 (American Athletic)
Top recruits: The Pirates’ haul of three-star recruits included all-staters OL John Spellacy of Cleveland St. Ignatius High and DB Davondre Robinson of Holly Hill (S.C.) Lake Marion High.
Of note: There were four local players signed – QB Kingsley Ifedi (Vance), LB Ben Norris (Myers Park), WR Blake Proehl (Providence), and WR Jayden Borders (Shelby).
NORTH CAROLINA
Conference rank: Fifth of 14 (ACC)
Top recruits: The task of rebuilding the RB corps included the signings of three-star players Antwuan Branch of Clarksville (Tenn.) Greenback School and Michael Carter of Navarre (Fla.) High. Branch, 6-0 and 200 pounds, rushed for 1,852 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall.
Of note: Local signees included three-star DE Jake Lawler of South Mecklenburg and WR J.T. Cauthen of Waxhaw’s Cuthbertson.
N.C. STATE
Conference rank: 11th of 14 (ACC)
Top recruits: Three-star signees included QB Matt McKay of Raleigh Wakefield and OLB Louis Acceus of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph. Acceus was a top 35 recruit at his position.
Of note: Local signees were WR Emeka Emezie of Marvin Ridge, DT Grant Gibson of Mallard Creek, and CB Chris Ingram of Mooresville.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Conference rank: Seventh of 14 (SEC)
Top recruits: The Gamecocks landed a pair of the top-25 junior college players in DT Javon Kinlaw of Jones County (Miss.) Junior College and CB Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western. Both were four-star recruits. Other big-name signees were WR OrTre Smith of Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Wando and WR Jamyest Williams of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.
Of note: Eric Douglas, a three-star OT from Mallard Creek, also signed with the Gamecocks.
WAKE FOREST
Conference rank: 13th of 14 (ACC)
Top recruits: Probably the big-name signee was WR Sage Surratt of Lincolnton, but DE Michael Allen of Buford (Ga.) Lanier also was highly ranked.
Of note: The Deacons’ signees also included ILB Chase Monroe of Davidson Day.
