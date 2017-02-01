On Signing Day, Charlotte 49ers add depth along offensive line, find success in Florida

Four years ago, Charlotte 49ers football coach Brad Lambert and his staff set a goal that their 2017 recruiting class wouldn’t have to compensate for the loss of 27 seniors - including 19 fifth-year seniors.
That goal came to fruition Wednesday, on national Signing Day.
The 49ers’ sixth recruiting class includes 22 players, making it the third-largest in school history. Although its size will help Charlotte overcome its losses, it won’t bear a similar burden as the recently departed seniors who helped establish the program.
“We didn’t want to sign the first class, let them play out and then be back to square one in 2017,” Lambert said. “That was something that once we made the decision to go to Conference USA, we had to make sure that we balanced our roster.
“I feel like we’ve done that, and I feel like we’ve done that in this class, as well.”
After losing three longtime starters, including stalwart offensive tackle Jamal Covington and valuable backup Jarred Barr off last year’s team, Lambert said addressing the offensive line was a point of emphasis with this year’s recruiting class.
The 49ers filled that need with six players signed along the line, including three who come from junior colleges and will provide veteran leadership in the trenches.
Charlotte also continued to extend its recruiting reach with this year’s class, landing 11 players from outside North Carolina. A class-high six players signed from Florida, marking the first time a majority of the 49ers’ recruiting class came from a state besides North Carolina.
“Once we started playing in Florida every year (against Florida Atlantic and Florida International) we wanted to branch out to Florida. …” Lambert said. “Florida is an important state for us.”
The Class of 2017 features four players who are three-star recruits, according to 247sports.com. Among them is defensive end Chrishawn Wilson, who signed with the 49ers after receiving offers from Rutgers and Pittsburgh, and D’Mitri Emmanuel, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman from Marvin Ridge High.
Wilson isn’t the only player who spurned multiple offers to sign with Charlotte, showing signs of the advancements the program has made since its inception.
“That’s kind of where we are with Conference USA,” Lambert said. “We need to compete at a higher level on the field and in the recruiting process. You don’t win them all, obviously, but we’re starting to win our share of them.”
5 to watch
Michael Adams (6-2, 307, Summerville, Ga.): With the losses of Larry Ogunjobi and Tanner Fleming, Adams, a two-star recruit, could see some snaps at nose tackle.
Cameron Bent (6-0, 180, Indianapolis, Ind.): A three-star recruit, Bent’s speed makes him an explosive playmaker at receiver, running back and on special teams.
Kameron Duncan (5-10, 195, Ocala, Fla.): The three-star running back could serve a complementary role to sophomores Robert Washington and Ben Lemay in replacing all-time leading rusher Kalif Phillips.
Jean Eason (6-3, 285, Oakland, Calif.): A junior college transfer, Eason will compete for the starting spot at center vacated by Thomas La Bianca.
Wilson (6-6, 247, Florence, S.C.): At 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, Wilson’s size could make him a weapon off the edge.
Charlotte 49ers’ signings
Michael Adams, 6-2, 307, DT, Summerville, Ga.; Jalen Allen, 6-4, 296, OL, Indianapolis, Ind.; Cameron Bent, 6-0, 180, WR, Bluffton, S.C. ; Cameron Dollar, 6-2, 195, WR, Denver, N.C. (East Lincoln HS); Kameron Duncan, 5-10, 195, RB, Ocala, Fla.; Jean Eason, 6-3, 285, OL, Oakland, Ca.; D’Mitri Emmanuel, 6-3, 300, OL, Waxhaw (Marvin Ridge HS); Jonathan Francois, 6-1, 225, LB, Hialeah, Fla.; De’Anthony O’Neill, 6-1, 226, LB/DE, Tallahassee, Fla. ; Chris Phillips, 6-3, 230, TE, Woodbridge, Va.; Mic Roof, 6-3, 190, QB, Duluth, Ga.; Henry Segura, 6-2, 190, LB/DB, Tallahassee, Fla.; Antoine Shaw, 6-4, 220, TE, Rockingham (Richmond Senior HS); Mark Shekletski, 6-4, 295, OL, Ijamsville, Md.; Sherard Sutton, 6-3, 215, LB, Kannapolis (A.L. Brown HS); Victor Tucker, 5-11, 170, WR, Opa Locka, Fla.; Jacob Webb, 6-5, 260, OL, Canton, Ga.; Chrishawn Wilson, 6-6, 247, DL, Florence, S.C. (West Florence HS). ... December signings: Sean Bernard, 6-3, 235, LB, Wichita, Kan., North H.S./Butler C.C./Missouri State; Ryan Eachus, 6-2, 245, TE, Mission Viejo, Calif., Mission Viejo H.S./Orange Coast College; David Foust, 6-6, 265, OL, Washington, D.C., Coolidge H.S./Los Angeles Valley College; Marquavis Gibbs, 6-1, 200, DB, West Palm Beach, Fla., Suncoast H.S./Coffeyville C.C. (Kansas)
