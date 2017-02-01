Carolinas college football: Division I signees by schools

Here are lists of recruits signed by Division 1 college football teams in North Carolina and South Carolina, sorted by schools.
These lists of recruits were compiled Wednesday from the Associated Press, press releases and college websites and completed about 8:30 p.m.
NORTH CAROLINA
Appalachian State
Gage Blackston, OL, 6-4, 280, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine
Zeke Brandle, DL, 6-5, 250, Forest City, N.C., Chase
Peyton Derrick, QB, 6-2, 185, Conway, S.C., Conway
Tim Frizzell, LB, 6-1, 215, Knoxville, Tenn., Hardin Valley Academy
Noah Hannon, OL, 6-2, 260, Greer, S.C., Greer
Daetrich Harrington, RB, 6-0, 175, Douglasville, Ga., Alexander
Joe Hartung, OL, 6-4, 250, Greenwood, S.C., Greenwood
Thomas Hennigan, WR, 6-2, 210, Greensboro, N.C., Northwest Guilford
Jake Henry, WR, 5-11, 170, Cantonment, Fla., J.M. Tate
Ryan Huff, DB, 6-1, 195, Athens, Ga., Cedar Shoals
D'Marco Jackson, LB, 6-1, 205, Spartanburg, S.C., Broome
Shaun Jolly, DB, 5-10, 170, Stone Mountain, Ga., Stephenson
Steven Jones, DB, 5-10, 180, Rockingham, N.C., Richmond Senior
De'Vonta Smith, RB, 5-11, 185, Brooksville, Fla., Central
Demetrius Taylor, LB, 6-1, 215, Miami, Fla., Northwestern
Malik Williams, ATH, 5-11, 180, Chester, S.C., Chester
Early Enrollees
D'Andre Hicks, DB, 5-10, 160, Punta Gorda, Fla., Charlotte
Jermaine McDaniel Jr. , DE, 6-3, 235, Dillon, S.C., Dillon
Charlotte
Michael Adams, dt, 6-2, 307, Chattooga HS, Summerville, Ga.
Jalen Allen, ol, 6-4, 296, Pike HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Cameron Bent, rb, 6-2, 195, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C
Sean Bernard, lb, 6-3, 235, North HS, Wichita, Kan.
Cameron Dollar, wr, 6-2, 195, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.
Kameron Duncan, rb, 5-10, 195, West Port HS, Ocala, Fla.
Ryan Eachus, h, 6-2, 245, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jean Eason, ol, 6-3, 285, Skyline HS, Oalkand, Calif.
D'Mitri Emmanuel, ol, 6-3, 300, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
David Foust, ol, 6-6, 265, Coolidge HS, Washington, D.C.
Marquavis Gibbs, db, 6-1, 200, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.
DeAnthony O'Neill, lb, 6-1, 226, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Chris Phillips, te, 6-3, 230, C. D. Hylton HS, Woodbridge, Va.
Mic Roof, qb, 6-3, 190, Buford HS, Duluth, Ga.
Henry Segura, lb, 6-2, 190, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Antoine Shaw, te, 6-4, 220, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.
Mark Shekletski, ol, 6-4, 295, Urbana HS, Ijamsville, Md.
Sherard Sutton, lb, 6-3, 215, A. L. Brown HS, Kannapolis, N.C.
Victor Tucker, wr, 5-11, 170, Miami Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.
Jacob Webb, ol, 6-5, 260, Creekview HS, Canton, Ga.
Chrishawn Wilson, dl, 6-6, 247, West Florence HS, Florence, S.C.
Duke
Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.
Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys' Latin School, Baltimore, Md.
Ben Frye, DL, 6-3, 255, Dublin, Ohio
Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.
Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.
Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.
Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.
Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.
Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.
Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.
Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.
Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.
East Carolina
Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.
Bruce Bivens, lb, 6-0, 220, Davis H.S., Houston, TX
Jayden Borders, wr, 5-11, 170, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.
Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Cannon Gibbs, lb, 6-2, 230, Jones JC, Brandon, MS
Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.
Brandon Henderson , dl, 6-5, 275, Georgia Military College, Greenwood, S.C
Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Marcus Holton, Jr, db, 6-0, 160, Georgia Military College, Tallassee, Fla.
Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.
Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.
Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Tyree Owens , dl, 6-4, 285, Copiah Lincoln CC,Oviedo, Fla.
Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.
Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.
Dqmarcus Shaw, ol, 6-4, 320, Itawamba CC, Batesville, Miss.
Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.
John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio
Mydreon Vines, wr, 6-1, 170, J.H. Rose HS,Greenville, N.C.
Eric Weber, te, 6-2, 230, Southwest Mississippi CC,Blythewood, S.C.
Elon
Jarquez Bizzell, DB, 6-1, 190, Kinston, N.C., Kinston
Davis Cheek, QB, 6-2, 185, Matthews, N.C., Butler
Tristen Cox, DL, 6-3, 350, Piqua, Ohio, Piqua
Cooper Cromer, OL, 6-6, 280, La Grange, N.C., North Lenoir
Destin Flloyd, DL, 6-0, 280, Havelock, N.C., Havelock
Jalen Greene*, QB, 6-2, 185, Durham, N.C., Southern Durham
Matt Holland, OL, 6-2, 290, Hilliard, Fla., Hilliard
McAllister Ingram, DB, 5-11, 190, Thomasville, N.C., Ledford
Jasen Johnson Jr., RB, 5-11, 228, Mountain View, Ga., Mountain View
Michael Purcell, OL, 6-3, 335, Centerville, Ohio, Centerville
Christian VanSickle, K, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C., Charlotte Christian
Kortez Weeks, WR, 6-0, 180, Mt. Ulla, N.C., West Rowan
Tiras Williams , LB, 6-2, 225, Anderson, S.C., T.L. Hanna
Torrence Williams, DL, 6-2, 278, Burlington, N.C. , Williams
Gardner-Webb
Darius Clark, 6-2, 280, OL, Shelby, N.C., Shelby HS
Kyndall Clark, 6-2, 225, LB, Oak Ridge, Tenn., Oak Ridge HS
Cliff Cole, 6-3, 275, OL, Kodak, Tenn., Northview Academy
Carter Francis, 6-2, 285, OL, Acworth, Ga., Allatoona HS
Deonte' Grier, 5-11, 170, CB, Charlotte, N.C., Mallard Creek HS
Brandon Leahey, 6-3, 295, OL, Parker, Colo., Eastern Michigan
AJ Moses, 6-0, 205, RB, Griffin, Ga., Spalding HS
Jaylen Myers, 6-2, 180, QB, Alcoa, Tenn., Alcoa HS
Jack Nichols, 6-3, 290, OL, Roswell, Ga., Roswell HS
Jacob Perry, 6-2, 215, TE, Acworth, Ga., Allatoona HS
Ethan Piercy, 6-1, 185, WR, Fort Mill, S.C., Fort Mill HS
Darien Reynolds, 6-0, 205, LB, Charlotte, N.C., Vance HS
Garrett Scoggins, 6-1, 270, OL, Buford, Ga., Buford HS
John Singleton, 6-5, 215, DE, Apex, N.C., Middle Creek HS
Jordan Smith, 6-1, 200, QB, Fruit Cove, Fla., Bartram Trail HS
Shai Thomas, 6-2, 230, LB, Anderson, S.C., T.L. Hanna HS
Donnie Thompson, 6-3, 290, DL, Lincolnton, N.C., Lincolnton HS
R.J. Walker, 6-0, 175, DB, Buford, Ga., Buford HS
Noah Wilder, 6-1, 215, LB, Bessemer, Ala., Bessemer Academy
David Wilson, 6-3, 315, OL, Hope Mills, N.C., South View HS
North Carolina A&T
Malik Blassingame, OL, 6-2, 330, Anderson, S.C. , Westside
Jalen Fowler, QB, 6-3, 240, Spartanburg, S.C. , Dorman
Macquel Hardy, OL, 6-3, 295, Philadelphia, Pa. , ASA Junior College, Prep Charter Academy
Devin Harrell, DL, 6-2, 220, Gastonia, N.C. , Hunter Huss
Kyin Howard, LB, 6-0, 230, Greensboro, N.C. , Eastern Guilford
Karfa Kaba, DL, 6-4, 250, Laurinburg, N.C. , Scotland County
Dontae Keys, OL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville, N.C. , Jack Britt
Zachary Leslie, WR, 6-3, 188, Lawndale, N.C. , Palmetto Prep Academy
Christian Marshall, OL, 6-4, 295, Columbus, Ohio, Graduate Transfer: Jackson State
Amir McNeil, DB, 5-10, 165, Laurinburg, N.C., Scotland County
Jalen Pittman, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Wake Forest, N.C., Heritage
Artavious Richardson, DL, 6-2, 230, Rocky Mount, N.C., Rocky Mount
Davis Rogers, PK, 5-9, 165, Spartanburg, S.C., Dorman
Noel Ruiz, PK/P, 6-0, 165, Wilson, N.C., Fike
Chamberlain Russell, OL, 6-4, 358, Pfafftown, N.C., Fork Union Prep
Jamari Smith, RB, 5-10, 210, Jacksonville, Fla., University of South Carolina
Dacquari Wilson, OL, 6-3, 285, Greensboro, N.C., Dudley
North Carolina Central
Randy Anyanwu, DL, 6-2, 245, Lovejoy, Ga. , University of Buffalo/Lovejoy HS
Branden Bailey, LB, 6-0, 225, Deerfield Beach, Fla. , Deerfield Beach HS
Chris Burton, DT, 6-2, 296, Danville, Va. , University of Cincinnati/George Washington HS
Chauncey Caldwell, QB, 6-3, 225, Durham, N.C. , Mallard Creek HS
Jason Cascen, DT, 6-3, 290, Charlotte, N.C. , Fork Union Military Academy/Zebulon B. Vance HS
Patrick Connor, LB, 6-0, 224, Greensboro, N.C. , Dudley HS
Aaron Duncan, DB, 6-1, 180, Miami, Fla. , Norland HS
Jerome Foster, LB, 6-0, 210, Greenville, S.C. , Greenville HS
Qorticha Glenn, Jr., OL, 6-3, 290, Winston-Salem, N.C. , Palmetto Prep/Glenn HS
E.J. Hicks, WR, 6-0, 172, Rolesville, N.C. , Rolesville HS
Carl Isaac, DL, 6-3, 250, Rockingham, N.C. , Richmond Senior HS
Jose Jeanty, OL, 6-4, 260, Deerfield Beach, Fla. , Deerfield Beach HS
Zach Kellum, TE, 6-3, 230, Winston-Salem, N.C. , East Forsyth HS
Xavier Lenear, LS, 5-9, 215, Charlotte, N.C. , Independence HS
Marcus Martin, DB, 5-11, 180, Miami, Fla. , Atlanta Sports Academy/North Miami HS
Nique Martin, WR, 6-1, 190, Winston-Salem, N.C. , Palmetto Prep/East Forsyth HS
Kalen McCain, DB, 6-1, 182, Durham, N.C. , Lackawanna College/Hillside HS
Somadina Okezie-Okeke, OL, 6-3, 290, Woodstock, Ga. , River Ridge HS
Cam'Ron Perkins, DT, 6-2, 275, Eden, N.C. , Morehead HS
Malik Riddick-Reynolds, OL, 6-6, 360, Robbins, N.C. , North Moore HS
Eric Saintil, WR, 6-2, 185, Homestead, Fla. , Shasta College/Homestead HS
Miles Turmon, DT, 6-0, 290, Central, S.C. , D.W. Daniel HS
North Carolina State
Louis Acceus, olb, 6-0, 206, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Danny Blakeman, lb, 6-2, 227, Raleigh, N.C. / St. Joseph Reg. HS
Adam Boselli, te, 6-5, 210, Episcopal HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Kevince Brown, de, 6-5, 230, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.
Erin Collins, rb, 6-0, 200, Armwood HS, Seffner, Fla.
Dalton Counts, s, 6-0, 211, Raleigh, N.C. / Garner HS
Cayman Czesak, lb, 6-2, 246, Pikeville, N.C. / Laney HS
Damien Darden, te, 6-3, 250, Charles B Aycock HS, Pikeville, N.C.
Emeka Emezie, wr, 6-3, 185, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
Joshua Fedd-Jackson, og, 6-3, 310, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Max Fisher, wr, 6-3, 191, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, District of Columbia
Grant Gibson, dt, 6-1, 295, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Trenton Gill, k/p, 6-4, 187, Hillsborough, N.C. / Cedar Ridge HS
Chris Ingram, cb, 6-0, 175, Mooresville Senior HS, Mooresville, N.C.
Dante Johnson, de, 6-4, 252, Wekiva HS, Apopka, Fla.
Ibrahim Kante, de, 6-4, 240, Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, N.Y.
Xavier Lyas, de, 6-6, 215, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.
Jessie Malit, lb, 6-3, 215, Concord, N.C./ Cox Mill HS
Matt McKay, qb, 6-3, 170, Wakefield HS, Raleigh, N.C.
Isaiah Moore, olb, 6-3, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.
Damontay Rhem, rb, 5-11, 215, Wendell, N.C. / East Wake HS/ UNCP
Nakia Robinson Jr., cb, 5-11, 175, Miami Jackson HS, Miami, Fla.
Liam Ryan, ol, 6-3, 290, Cary, N.C. / Cary HS/ Fork Union
Raven Saunders, lb, 6-1, 215, Riviera Beach, Fla. / Dwyer HS
Bryson Speas, ot, 6-4, 265, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Antoine Thompson, wr, 6-1, 180, Plant City HS, Plant City, Fla.
Brian Anderson, og, 6-3, 282, Montgomery Catholic HS, Montgomery, Ala.
North Carolina
Antwuan Branch, rb, 6-0, 200, Kenwood HS, Clarksville, Tenn.
Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.
J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.
Beau Corrales, wr, 6-4, 203, Georgetown HS, Georgetown, Texas
C.J. Cotman, ath, 5-10, 175, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Jeremiah Gemmel, olb, 6-2, 205, East Coweta HS, Sharpsburg, Ga.
Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Marcus McKethan, ot, 6-5, 328, Barnwell HS, Barnwell, S.C.
Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.
Dazz Newsome, cb, 5-10, 170, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.
Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.
Kayne Roberts, s, 6-3, 200, Greenback School, Greenback, Tenn.
Malik Robinson, ilb, 6-1, 210, South Gwinnett HS, Snellville, Ga.
Billy Ross, ot, 6-5, 292, Huntington HS, Huntington, W.Va.
Caleb Rozar, ath, 6-4, 200, Dickson County HS, Dickson, Tenn.
Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.
Jordan Tucker, ot, 6-6, 320, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Wake Forest
Michael Allen, de, 6-6, 241, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.
Christian Beal, rb, 5-10, 180, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.
Tayvon Bowers, qb, 6-2, 215, Bishop McDevitt HS, Harrisburg, Pa.
Jeffery Burley, olb, 6-3, 220, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ga.
Spencer Clapp, ol, 6-6, 250, Eastern Guilford, NC
Coby Davis, cb, 6-1, 180, Maret School, Washington, District of Columbia
Tyriq Hardimon, s, 6-0, 186, Lassiter HS, Marietta, Ga.
Waydale Jones, wr, 6-4, 187, A C Jones HS, Beeville, Texas
Chase Monroe, ilb, 6-2, 218, Davidson Day, Davidson, N.C.
Loic Nya, og, 6-3, 265, Springbrook HS, Silver Spring, Md.
Allan Rappleyea, og, 6-5, 272, Milton HS, Milton, Mass.
Jaquarii Roberson, wr, 6-3, 170, Hertford County HS, Ahoskie, N.C.
Troy Simon, cb, 5-11, 187, Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jake Simpson, olb, 6-2, 205, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Sage Surratt, wr, 6-3, 200, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.
D.J. Taylor, olb, 6-3, 220, Huntland School, Huntland, Tenn.
Ja'Sir Taylor, wr, 6-0, 180, Brick Township HS, Brick, N.J.
Zach Tom, ot, 6-4, 270, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Tyler Williams, dt, 6-1, 280, Oxbridge Academy, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Western Carolina
Keshaun Abel, WR, 6-4, 185, Charlotte, N.C., Mallard Creek HS
Kenny Benton, WR, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C., Blythewood HS
Cam Brown, LB, 6-2, 210, Tallahassee, Fla., Florida High
Nick Campbell, OL, 6-2, 280, Braselton, Ga., Mill Creek HS
Trevor Childers, LB, 6-1, 190, Lincolnton, N.C., East Lincoln HS
Owen Cosenke, TE, 6-3, 220, Aldie, Va., Fork Union Military / John Champe HS
Willie Debruce, LB, 6-1, 205, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County HS
Michael Harper, OL, 6-5, 250, Wilkesboro, N.C., Fork Union Military
Elijah Hall, DL, 6-0, 255, Kannapolis, N.C., A.L. Brown HS
Alan Harris, LB, 6-2, 225, Atlanta, Ga., Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
Will Horton, K, 5-10, 165, Acworth, Ga., North Cobb HS
Reggie Jones, DB, 5-11, 175, Sharpsburg, Ga., East Coweta HS
Will Jones, QB, 6-4, 200, Greensboro, N.C., Page HS
Nate Link, DL, 6-2, 240, Crowley, La., ULM / Notre Dame HS
Ricky Palao, DL, 6-2, 285, Hoover, Ala., Hoover HS
Bruce Squires, WR, 6-0, 180, Forest City, N.C., Chase HS
Quintin Thames, DB, 5-11, 170, Grayson, Ga., Grayson HS
Grady Thomas, OL, 6-4, 285, Spartanburg, S.C., Spartanburg HS
DJ Thorpe, QB, 6-3, 185, Nashville, Tenn., Cane Ridge HS
Clark Willoite, OL, 6-7, 295, Cincinnati, Ohio, Roger Bacon HS
Jacquez Williams, LB, 6-3, 220, Cataula, Ga., Georgia Military / Harris County HS
Wofford
Donavan Anderson, DB, 5-11, 175, Boiling Springs, S.C., Boiling Springs
Moe Arman, OL, 6-3, 290, Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Coffman
Joe Beckett, LB, 6-2, 225, Lexington, S.C., White Knoll
Elliott Campbell, OL, 6-6, 260, Lugoff, S.C., Lugoff-Elgin
Josh Contee, DL, 6-2, 340, Elkridge, Md., Our Lady of Good Counsel
Anthony Craig, OL, 6-4, 272, Norfolk, Va., Norview
Chad Gardner, OL, 6-2, 285, Boiling Springs, S.C., Boiling Springs
Dawson Henis, K, 6-0, 170, Lexington, S.C., River Bluff
Omari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 175, Goose Creek, S.C., Stratford HS
Zak Kurz, OL, 6-5, 275, West Chester, Ohio, St. Xavier
Ryan Lovelace, RB, 5-9, 195, Sugar Hill, Ga., North Gwinnett
Austin Lufkin, DL, 6-3, 270, Clifton, Maine, Brewer
Shaun Moore, LB, 6-1, 205, Columbia, S.C., Spring Valley
Kent Phelps, RB, 5-11, 185, Hagerhill, Ky., Paintsville
Deon Priester, DL, 6-2, 280, Allendale, S.C., Allendale-Fairfax
Cam Racke, QB, 6-0, 205, Independence, Ky., Simon Keaton HS
Evan Suggs, RB, 6-0, 190, Boone, N.C., Watauga
Ryan Titus, LB, 6-1, 215, Mooresville, N.C., Davidson Day
Slayton Wild, TE, 6-3, 225, Chapel Hill, Tenn., Forrest
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Citadel
Jalen Barr, DB, 6-0, 185, Lake City, S.C., Lake City
Brandon Berry, B-Back, 5-11, 227, Crawfordville, Fla., Wakulla
Lane Botkin, DB, 6-0, 195, Columbia, S.C., A.C. Flora
Aaron Brawley, LB/DL, 6-2, 215, Loganville, Ga., Grayson
Malik Brooks, B-Back, 6-0, 206, Saluda, S.C., Saluda
Noah Cannon, P, 6-2, 190, Rabun Gap, Ga., Rabun County
Jonathan Cole, OL, 6-1, 295, Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Fuquay-Varina
Willie Eubanks III, LB, 6-2, 215, Augusta, Ga., Laney
Sean-Thomas Faulkner, DB, 5-11, 180, Easley, S.C., Easley
KD Frederick, DB, 6-0, 170, Rock Hill, S.C., South Pointe
JaBauri Garner, DL, 6-2, 290, Florence, Ala., Florence
Branden Glick, K, 5-11, 170, Taylors, S.C., Wade Hampton
Haden Haas, OL, 6-3, 295, Cuero, Texas, Cuero
Jay Howard, ATH, 6-1, 180, Lewisburg, Tenn., Marshall County
Jon Barrett Lewis, OL, 6-2, 295, Lenoir, N.C., Hibriten
Ryan McCarthy, QB, 6-3, 200, Cumming, Ga., Pinecrest Academy
Dalton Owens, DL, 6-2, 302, Monroe, Ga., Prince Avenue Christian
Keyonte Sessions, A-Back, 5-8, 195, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Myrtle Beach
Dante Smith, WR, 5-10, 180, North Charleston, S.C., Porter-Gaud
Matthew Taylor, A-Back, 5-11, 190, Johns Creek, Ga., Johns Creek
John Wesley Whiteside II, DL, 6-1, 310, Dalton, Ga., Dalton
Wally Wilmore, DB, 5-11, 175, York, S.C., Northwestern
Clemson
Matt Bockhorst, og, 6-4, 290, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Chase Brice, qb, 6-2, 207, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Noah DeHond, ot, 6-7, 320, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Travis Etienne Jr., rb, 5-11, 199, Jennings HS, Jennings, La.
Justin Foster, lb, 6-3, 254, Crest Senior HS, Shelby, N.C.
Tee Higgins, wr, 6-4, 188, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Hunter Johnson, qb, 6-3, 201, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind.
Amari Rodgers, wr, 5-10, 185, Knoxville Catholic HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Logan Rudolph, lb/de, 6-3, 230, Northwestern HS, Rock Hill, S.C.
Baylon Spector, olb, 6-2, 195, Calhoun HS, Calhoun, Ga.
Will Swinney, wr, 5-9, 175, D.W. Daniel HS, Clemson, S.C.
A.J. Terrell, cb, 6-2, 171, Westlake HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Blake Vinson, ot, 6-5, 296, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.
LeAnthony Williams, cb, 6-0, 175, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Jordan Williams, de, 6-4, 260, Frank W. Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Coastal Carolina
Jave Brown, db, 5-10, 185, Lackawanna College
Mallory Clayborne, wr, 5-10, 175, Lackawanna College
Ryan Culbertson, ls, 6-0, 210, Greenwood HS, Greenwood S.C.
Chris Evans, lb, 6-2, 210, Boiling Springs HS, Duncan, S.C.
Jack Franklin, og, 6-4, 315, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.
Jeffrey Gunter, de, 6-3, 190, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.
Darius Harper, qb, 6-3, 210, Austin East HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Seth Harrell, og, 6-4, 320, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.
Tre' High, wr, 6-0, 180, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Brock Hoffman, c, 6-4, 302, Statesville HS, Statesville, N.C.
Antwine Loper, ol, 6-3, 280, Carolina Forest HS, Conway, S.C.
Michael Makins, lb, 5-11, 200, Stephenson HS, Lithonia, Ga.
Brayden Matts, wr, 6-1, 185, Sandalwood HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jeremiah Miller, wr, 6-0, 175, Sun Valley HS, Monroe, N.C.
Baden Pinson, rb, 5-10, 195, Reading Hs, Cincinnati, Ohio
E.J. Porter, rb, 6-2, 210, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Octavious Pringle, dt, 6-2, 300, Brookland Cayce HS, Cayce, S.C.
Myles Prosser, k, 6-4, 190, York Comprehensive HS, York, S.C.
Kenneth Sims, ol, 6-4, 305, Georgia Military College
Alex Spillum, s, 6-2, 180, Chanhassen HS, Chanhassen, Minn.
Jalin Walker, dt, 6-2, 300, Laurens HS, Laurens, S.C.
Will Webster, ol, 6-4, 285, Chaplin HS, Chaplin, S.C.
Cantorian Weems, s, 5-10, 171, Brookwood HS, Snellville, Ga.
Furman
Grayson Atkins, PK/P, 5-9, 174, Fr., Inman, S.C., Boiling Springs H.S.
Cam Burnette, WR, 6-1, 198, Fr., Summerville, S.C., Summerville H.S.
DiMarcus Clay, CB, 5-9, 168, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., Grady H.S.
Ross Detamore, DL, 6-3, 240, Fr., Bridgewater, Va., Turner Ashby H.S.
Reynard Ellis, LB, 6-1, 220, Fr., Birmingham, Ala., Shades Valley H.S.
Adrian Hope, OLB, 6-1 205, Fr., Ocala, Fla., Vanguard H.S.
Darius Kearse, CB, 5-10, 180, Fr., Enterprise, Ala., Enterprise H.S.
Landon Lawrence, DL, 6-3, 255, Fr., Temple, Ga., Avon Old Farms School/Conn.
London Lewis, DL, 6-4, 270, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., St. Pius X
JeMar Lincoln, QB, 6-1, 190, Fr., Waycross, Ga., Ware County H.S.
Raeqwon McAllister, S, 5-10, 185, Fr., Whiteville, N.C., Whiteville H.S.
Elijah McKoy, S, 6-1, 205, Fr., Rome, Ga., Darlington School
Cole Neely, OL, 6-2, 270, Fr., Fayetteville, Ga., Sandy Creek H.S.
Ben Page, DL, 6-3, 235, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., Marist H.S.
Davonta Porter, S, 6-2, 190, Fr., Latta, S.C., Latta H.S.
Matt Sochovka, DL, 6-3, 255, Fr., Fayetteville, N.C., Pine Forest H.S.
Parker Stokes, DL, 6-1, 283, Fr., Wrens, Ga., Jefferson County H.S.
Tyree Toliver, LB, 6-1, 235, Fr., Athens, Tenn., Baylor School
Devin Wynn, RB, 5-11, 188, Fr., Greensboro, Ga., Greene County H.S.
South Carolina State
Tyshawn Baines, RB 5-10 195 Lake City HS Lake City, SC
Jacory Benson, RB 5-9 170 Seneca HS Seneca, SC
Andre Brown, DE 6-2 200 Scott-s Branch HS Summerton, SC
Mikail Coleman, DB 5-11 170 Boiling Springs HS Boiling Springs, SC
Omar Cummings, RB 5-9 175 Beaufort HS Beaufort, SC
Jaylen Evans, DB 6-0 177 Hartsville HS Hartsville, SC
Tim Ewing, DB 5-11 170 Greenwood HS Greenwood, SC
Tison Gray, OL 6-4 300 Keenan HS Columbia, SC
Farrika Grier, RB 5-11 225 Lancaster HS Lancaster, SC
Shaheem Haltiwanger, DL 6-3 255 White Knoll HS Lexington, SC
Deprince Haynes, FB 5-11 216 Spring Valley HS Columbia, SC
Xaiver Johnson, DE 6-1 240 Lake View HS Lake View, SC
Zafir Kelly, DB 6-1 170 Irmo HS Columbia, SC
Khalil Moore, OL 6-4 275 Sumter HS Sumter, SC
Jonathan Muhammad, WR 6-1 180 South Pointe HS Rock Hill, SC
Duane Nichols, DB 6-0 190 Lake View HS Hamer, SC
Tyrece Nick, QB 6-0 170 Strom Thurmond HS Johnston, SC
Marcus Reid, TE 6-3 200 CE Murray HS Greeleyville, SC
Cory Riley, DB 5-10 175 AC Flora HS Columbia, SC
Chris Simmons, DB 5-11 185 Orangeburg Wilkinson HS Orangeburg, SC
Rodriques Thomas, WR 6-2 180 Fork Union / Westside HS Anderson, SC
Will Vereen, ATH 5-11 197 Myrtle Beach HS Little River, SC
South Carolina
Davonne Bowen, de, 6-2, 220, Woodmont HS, Piedmont, S.C.
Zay Brown, s, 5-11, 177, Clarke Central HS, Athens, Ga.
Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.
Jordon Carty, ot, 6-7, 265, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Kaleb Chalmers, db, 5-10, 181, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Dennis Daley, ol, 6-6, 309, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.
Eric Douglas, ot, 6-5, 280, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Sherrod Greene, ilb, 6-1, 215, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Tavyn Jackson, cb, 5-11, 175, James Rickards HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Brad Johnson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Pendleton HS, Pendleton, S.C.
Javon Kinlaw, dl, 6-6, 340, Goose Creek/Jones County JC, Charleston, S.C.
Keisean Nixon, db, 5-10, 192, Salesian HS, Compton, Calif.
Will Register, te, 6-4, 240, Chapin HS, Chapin, S.C.
Jordan Rhodes, ot, 6-6, 300, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.
OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.
Shi Smith, wr, 5-11, 175, Union County HS, Union, S.C.
Damani Staley, olb, 6-2, 215, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Aaron Sterling, de, 6-2, 260, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Chad Terrell, wr, 6-3, 208, North Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.
Eldridge Thompson, lb, 6-1, 191, White Station/Coffeyville CC, Houston
Jay Urich, qb, 6-4, 185, Wren HS, Piedmont, S.C.
M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.
Jamyest Williams, ath, 5-9, 173, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
