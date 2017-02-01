Carolinas college football: Division I signees by schools

College Sports

Here are lists of recruits signed by Division 1 college football teams in North Carolina and South Carolina, sorted by schools.

These lists of recruits were compiled Wednesday from the Associated Press, press releases and college websites and completed about 8:30 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

Appalachian State

Gage Blackston, OL, 6-4, 280, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine

Zeke Brandle, DL, 6-5, 250, Forest City, N.C., Chase

Peyton Derrick, QB, 6-2, 185, Conway, S.C., Conway

Tim Frizzell, LB, 6-1, 215, Knoxville, Tenn., Hardin Valley Academy

Noah Hannon, OL, 6-2, 260, Greer, S.C., Greer

Daetrich Harrington, RB, 6-0, 175, Douglasville, Ga., Alexander

Joe Hartung, OL, 6-4, 250, Greenwood, S.C., Greenwood

Thomas Hennigan, WR, 6-2, 210, Greensboro, N.C., Northwest Guilford

Jake Henry, WR, 5-11, 170, Cantonment, Fla., J.M. Tate

Ryan Huff, DB, 6-1, 195, Athens, Ga., Cedar Shoals

D'Marco Jackson, LB, 6-1, 205, Spartanburg, S.C., Broome

Shaun Jolly, DB, 5-10, 170, Stone Mountain, Ga., Stephenson

Steven Jones, DB, 5-10, 180, Rockingham, N.C., Richmond Senior

De'Vonta Smith, RB, 5-11, 185, Brooksville, Fla., Central

Demetrius Taylor, LB, 6-1, 215, Miami, Fla., Northwestern

Malik Williams, ATH, 5-11, 180, Chester, S.C., Chester

Early Enrollees

D'Andre Hicks, DB, 5-10, 160, Punta Gorda, Fla., Charlotte

Jermaine McDaniel Jr. , DE, 6-3, 235, Dillon, S.C., Dillon

Charlotte

Michael Adams, dt, 6-2, 307, Chattooga HS, Summerville, Ga.

Jalen Allen, ol, 6-4, 296, Pike HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cameron Bent, rb, 6-2, 195, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C

Sean Bernard, lb, 6-3, 235, North HS, Wichita, Kan.

Cameron Dollar, wr, 6-2, 195, East Lincoln HS, Denver, N.C.

Kameron Duncan, rb, 5-10, 195, West Port HS, Ocala, Fla.

Ryan Eachus, h, 6-2, 245, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Jean Eason, ol, 6-3, 285, Skyline HS, Oalkand, Calif.

D'Mitri Emmanuel, ol, 6-3, 300, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

David Foust, ol, 6-6, 265, Coolidge HS, Washington, D.C.

Marquavis Gibbs, db, 6-1, 200, Suncoast HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

DeAnthony O'Neill, lb, 6-1, 226, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Chris Phillips, te, 6-3, 230, C. D. Hylton HS, Woodbridge, Va.

Mic Roof, qb, 6-3, 190, Buford HS, Duluth, Ga.

Henry Segura, lb, 6-2, 190, Leon HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Antoine Shaw, te, 6-4, 220, Richmond Senior HS, Rockingham, N.C.

Mark Shekletski, ol, 6-4, 295, Urbana HS, Ijamsville, Md.

Sherard Sutton, lb, 6-3, 215, A. L. Brown HS, Kannapolis, N.C.

Victor Tucker, wr, 5-11, 170, Miami Carol City HS, Miami, Fla.

Jacob Webb, ol, 6-5, 260, Creekview HS, Canton, Ga.

Chrishawn Wilson, dl, 6-6, 247, West Florence HS, Florence, S.C.

Duke

Joshua Blackwell, DB, 5-11, 180, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Michael Carter II, DB, 5-10, 175, South Paulding HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Rakavius Chambers, OL, 6-3, 320, Opelika HS, Opelika, Ala.

Victor Dimukeje, DL, 6-2, 265, The Boys' Latin School, Baltimore, Md.

Ben Frye, DL, 6-3, 255, Dublin, Ohio

Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 230, Leominster Senior HS, Leominster, Mass.

Marvin Hubbard, rb, 5-9, 185, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Deon Jackson, RB, 6-0, 210, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Leonard Johnson, DB, 6-1, 185, Hayden HS, Hayden, Ala.

Damond Johnson, wr, 6-1, 180, West Florida HS, Pensacola, Fla.

Drew Jordan, DL, 6-2, 255, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, Ga.

Chris Katrenick, QB, 6-2, 205, Harry D Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.

Patrick Leitten, OL, 6-7, 270, Ravenwood HS, Brentwood, Tenn.

Jake Marwede, TE, 6-5, 240, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Damani Neal, DL, 5-10, 190, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

Axel Nyembwe, DL, 6-2, 310, The Avalon School, Gaithersburg, Md.

Jacob Rimmer, OL, 6-7, 290, Milan HS, Milan, Tenn.

Chris Rumph II, DL, 6-3, 215, F. W. Buchholz HS, Gainesville, Fla.

Will Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Marquis Waters, DB, 6-0, 190, Atlantic HS, Delray Beach, Fla.

Lummie Young, DB, 6-1, 200, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.

East Carolina

Taijh Alston, de, 6-5, 215, Union Pines HS, Cameron, N.C.

Bruce Bivens, lb, 6-0, 220, Davis H.S., Houston, TX

Jayden Borders, wr, 5-11, 170, Shelby HS, Shelby, N.C.

Trace Christian, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Cannon Gibbs, lb, 6-2, 230, Jones JC, Brandon, MS

Delvontae Harris, db, 6-0, 185, Newnan HS, Newnan, Ga.

Brandon Henderson , dl, 6-5, 275, Georgia Military College, Greenwood, S.C

Leroy Henley, wr, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Marcus Holton, Jr, db, 6-0, 160, Georgia Military College, Tallassee, Fla.

Kingsley Ifedi, qb, 6-3, 205, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Matt Morgan, ot, 6-5, 275, Corinth Holders HS, Wendell, N.C.

Ja-Quane Nelson, dl, 6-3, 280, High Point Central HS, High Point, N.C.

Ben Norris, olb, 6-3, 220, Myers Park HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Tyree Owens , dl, 6-4, 285, Copiah Lincoln CC,Oviedo, Fla.

Darius Pinnix, rb, 6-0, 220, Western Alamance HS, Elon College, N.C.

Blake Proehl, wr, 6-1, 170, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Davondre Robinson, db, 6-0, 194, Lake Marion HS, Santee, S.C.

Dqmarcus Shaw, ol, 6-4, 320, Itawamba CC, Batesville, Miss.

Kennan Solomon, dl, 6-5, 275, Person HS, Roxboro, N.C.

John Spellacy, c, 6-1, 280, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, Ohio

Mydreon Vines, wr, 6-1, 170, J.H. Rose HS,Greenville, N.C.

Eric Weber, te, 6-2, 230, Southwest Mississippi CC,Blythewood, S.C.

Elon

Jarquez Bizzell, DB, 6-1, 190, Kinston, N.C., Kinston

Davis Cheek, QB, 6-2, 185, Matthews, N.C., Butler

Tristen Cox, DL, 6-3, 350, Piqua, Ohio, Piqua

Cooper Cromer, OL, 6-6, 280, La Grange, N.C., North Lenoir

Destin Flloyd, DL, 6-0, 280, Havelock, N.C., Havelock

Jalen Greene*, QB, 6-2, 185, Durham, N.C., Southern Durham

Matt Holland, OL, 6-2, 290, Hilliard, Fla., Hilliard

McAllister Ingram, DB, 5-11, 190, Thomasville, N.C., Ledford

Jasen Johnson Jr., RB, 5-11, 228, Mountain View, Ga., Mountain View

Michael Purcell, OL, 6-3, 335, Centerville, Ohio, Centerville

Christian VanSickle, K, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C., Charlotte Christian

Kortez Weeks, WR, 6-0, 180, Mt. Ulla, N.C., West Rowan

Tiras Williams , LB, 6-2, 225, Anderson, S.C., T.L. Hanna

Torrence Williams, DL, 6-2, 278, Burlington, N.C. , Williams

Gardner-Webb

Darius Clark, 6-2, 280, OL, Shelby, N.C., Shelby HS

Kyndall Clark, 6-2, 225, LB, Oak Ridge, Tenn., Oak Ridge HS

Cliff Cole, 6-3, 275, OL, Kodak, Tenn., Northview Academy

Carter Francis, 6-2, 285, OL, Acworth, Ga., Allatoona HS

Deonte' Grier, 5-11, 170, CB, Charlotte, N.C., Mallard Creek HS

Brandon Leahey, 6-3, 295, OL, Parker, Colo., Eastern Michigan

AJ Moses, 6-0, 205, RB, Griffin, Ga., Spalding HS

Jaylen Myers, 6-2, 180, QB, Alcoa, Tenn., Alcoa HS

Jack Nichols, 6-3, 290, OL, Roswell, Ga., Roswell HS

Jacob Perry, 6-2, 215, TE, Acworth, Ga., Allatoona HS

Ethan Piercy, 6-1, 185, WR, Fort Mill, S.C., Fort Mill HS

Darien Reynolds, 6-0, 205, LB, Charlotte, N.C., Vance HS

Garrett Scoggins, 6-1, 270, OL, Buford, Ga., Buford HS

John Singleton, 6-5, 215, DE, Apex, N.C., Middle Creek HS

Jordan Smith, 6-1, 200, QB, Fruit Cove, Fla., Bartram Trail HS

Shai Thomas, 6-2, 230, LB, Anderson, S.C., T.L. Hanna HS

Donnie Thompson, 6-3, 290, DL, Lincolnton, N.C., Lincolnton HS

R.J. Walker, 6-0, 175, DB, Buford, Ga., Buford HS

Noah Wilder, 6-1, 215, LB, Bessemer, Ala., Bessemer Academy

David Wilson, 6-3, 315, OL, Hope Mills, N.C., South View HS

North Carolina A&T

Malik Blassingame, OL, 6-2, 330, Anderson, S.C. , Westside

Jalen Fowler, QB, 6-3, 240, Spartanburg, S.C. , Dorman

Macquel Hardy, OL, 6-3, 295, Philadelphia, Pa. , ASA Junior College, Prep Charter Academy

Devin Harrell, DL, 6-2, 220, Gastonia, N.C. , Hunter Huss

Kyin Howard, LB, 6-0, 230, Greensboro, N.C. , Eastern Guilford

Karfa Kaba, DL, 6-4, 250, Laurinburg, N.C. , Scotland County

Dontae Keys, OL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville, N.C. , Jack Britt

Zachary Leslie, WR, 6-3, 188, Lawndale, N.C. , Palmetto Prep Academy

Christian Marshall, OL, 6-4, 295, Columbus, Ohio, Graduate Transfer: Jackson State

Amir McNeil, DB, 5-10, 165, Laurinburg, N.C., Scotland County

Jalen Pittman, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Wake Forest, N.C., Heritage

Artavious Richardson, DL, 6-2, 230, Rocky Mount, N.C., Rocky Mount

Davis Rogers, PK, 5-9, 165, Spartanburg, S.C., Dorman

Noel Ruiz, PK/P, 6-0, 165, Wilson, N.C., Fike

Chamberlain Russell, OL, 6-4, 358, Pfafftown, N.C., Fork Union Prep

Jamari Smith, RB, 5-10, 210, Jacksonville, Fla., University of South Carolina

Dacquari Wilson, OL, 6-3, 285, Greensboro, N.C., Dudley

North Carolina Central

Randy Anyanwu, DL, 6-2, 245, Lovejoy, Ga. , University of Buffalo/Lovejoy HS

Branden Bailey, LB, 6-0, 225, Deerfield Beach, Fla. , Deerfield Beach HS

Chris Burton, DT, 6-2, 296, Danville, Va. , University of Cincinnati/George Washington HS

Chauncey Caldwell, QB, 6-3, 225, Durham, N.C. , Mallard Creek HS

Jason Cascen, DT, 6-3, 290, Charlotte, N.C. , Fork Union Military Academy/Zebulon B. Vance HS

Patrick Connor, LB, 6-0, 224, Greensboro, N.C. , Dudley HS

Aaron Duncan, DB, 6-1, 180, Miami, Fla. , Norland HS

Jerome Foster, LB, 6-0, 210, Greenville, S.C. , Greenville HS

Qorticha Glenn, Jr., OL, 6-3, 290, Winston-Salem, N.C. , Palmetto Prep/Glenn HS

E.J. Hicks, WR, 6-0, 172, Rolesville, N.C. , Rolesville HS

Carl Isaac, DL, 6-3, 250, Rockingham, N.C. , Richmond Senior HS

Jose Jeanty, OL, 6-4, 260, Deerfield Beach, Fla. , Deerfield Beach HS

Zach Kellum, TE, 6-3, 230, Winston-Salem, N.C. , East Forsyth HS

Xavier Lenear, LS, 5-9, 215, Charlotte, N.C. , Independence HS

Marcus Martin, DB, 5-11, 180, Miami, Fla. , Atlanta Sports Academy/North Miami HS

Nique Martin, WR, 6-1, 190, Winston-Salem, N.C. , Palmetto Prep/East Forsyth HS

Kalen McCain, DB, 6-1, 182, Durham, N.C. , Lackawanna College/Hillside HS

Somadina Okezie-Okeke, OL, 6-3, 290, Woodstock, Ga. , River Ridge HS

Cam'Ron Perkins, DT, 6-2, 275, Eden, N.C. , Morehead HS

Malik Riddick-Reynolds, OL, 6-6, 360, Robbins, N.C. , North Moore HS

Eric Saintil, WR, 6-2, 185, Homestead, Fla. , Shasta College/Homestead HS

Miles Turmon, DT, 6-0, 290, Central, S.C. , D.W. Daniel HS

North Carolina State

Louis Acceus, olb, 6-0, 206, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.

Danny Blakeman, lb, 6-2, 227, Raleigh, N.C. / St. Joseph Reg. HS

Adam Boselli, te, 6-5, 210, Episcopal HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Kevince Brown, de, 6-5, 230, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.

Erin Collins, rb, 6-0, 200, Armwood HS, Seffner, Fla.

Dalton Counts, s, 6-0, 211, Raleigh, N.C. / Garner HS

Cayman Czesak, lb, 6-2, 246, Pikeville, N.C. / Laney HS

Damien Darden, te, 6-3, 250, Charles B Aycock HS, Pikeville, N.C.

Emeka Emezie, wr, 6-3, 185, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

Joshua Fedd-Jackson, og, 6-3, 310, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.

Max Fisher, wr, 6-3, 191, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, District of Columbia

Grant Gibson, dt, 6-1, 295, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Trenton Gill, k/p, 6-4, 187, Hillsborough, N.C. / Cedar Ridge HS

Chris Ingram, cb, 6-0, 175, Mooresville Senior HS, Mooresville, N.C.

Dante Johnson, de, 6-4, 252, Wekiva HS, Apopka, Fla.

Ibrahim Kante, de, 6-4, 240, Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, N.Y.

Xavier Lyas, de, 6-6, 215, Durant HS, Plant City, Fla.

Jessie Malit, lb, 6-3, 215, Concord, N.C./ Cox Mill HS

Matt McKay, qb, 6-3, 170, Wakefield HS, Raleigh, N.C.

Isaiah Moore, olb, 6-3, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Damontay Rhem, rb, 5-11, 215, Wendell, N.C. / East Wake HS/ UNCP

Nakia Robinson Jr., cb, 5-11, 175, Miami Jackson HS, Miami, Fla.

Liam Ryan, ol, 6-3, 290, Cary, N.C. / Cary HS/ Fork Union

Raven Saunders, lb, 6-1, 215, Riviera Beach, Fla. / Dwyer HS

Bryson Speas, ot, 6-4, 265, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Antoine Thompson, wr, 6-1, 180, Plant City HS, Plant City, Fla.

Brian Anderson, og, 6-3, 282, Montgomery Catholic HS, Montgomery, Ala.

North Carolina

Antwuan Branch, rb, 6-0, 200, Kenwood HS, Clarksville, Tenn.

Michael Carter, rb, 5-9, 185, Navarre HS, Navarre, Fla.

J.T. Cauthen, wr, 6-1, 219, Cuthbertson HS, Waxhaw, N.C.

Beau Corrales, wr, 6-4, 203, Georgetown HS, Georgetown, Texas

C.J. Cotman, ath, 5-10, 175, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Jeremiah Gemmel, olb, 6-2, 205, East Coweta HS, Sharpsburg, Ga.

Xach Gill, dt, 6-4, 284, Wake Forest HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

Jake Lawler, de, 6-3, 225, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Marcus McKethan, ot, 6-5, 328, Barnwell HS, Barnwell, S.C.

Jonah Melton, og, 6-4, 285, Eastern Alamance HS, Mebane, N.C.

Dazz Newsome, cb, 5-10, 170, Hampton HS, Hampton, Va.

Jordon Riley, dt, 6-5, 288, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.

Kayne Roberts, s, 6-3, 200, Greenback School, Greenback, Tenn.

Malik Robinson, ilb, 6-1, 210, South Gwinnett HS, Snellville, Ga.

Billy Ross, ot, 6-5, 292, Huntington HS, Huntington, W.Va.

Caleb Rozar, ath, 6-4, 200, Dickson County HS, Dickson, Tenn.

Tre Shaw, cb, 6-0, 180, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.

Jordan Tucker, ot, 6-6, 320, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Wake Forest

Michael Allen, de, 6-6, 241, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.

Christian Beal, rb, 5-10, 180, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.

Tayvon Bowers, qb, 6-2, 215, Bishop McDevitt HS, Harrisburg, Pa.

Jeffery Burley, olb, 6-3, 220, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ga.

Spencer Clapp, ol, 6-6, 250, Eastern Guilford, NC

Coby Davis, cb, 6-1, 180, Maret School, Washington, District of Columbia

Tyriq Hardimon, s, 6-0, 186, Lassiter HS, Marietta, Ga.

Waydale Jones, wr, 6-4, 187, A C Jones HS, Beeville, Texas

Chase Monroe, ilb, 6-2, 218, Davidson Day, Davidson, N.C.

Loic Nya, og, 6-3, 265, Springbrook HS, Silver Spring, Md.

Allan Rappleyea, og, 6-5, 272, Milton HS, Milton, Mass.

Jaquarii Roberson, wr, 6-3, 170, Hertford County HS, Ahoskie, N.C.

Troy Simon, cb, 5-11, 187, Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jake Simpson, olb, 6-2, 205, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Sage Surratt, wr, 6-3, 200, Lincolnton HS, Lincolnton, N.C.

D.J. Taylor, olb, 6-3, 220, Huntland School, Huntland, Tenn.

Ja'Sir Taylor, wr, 6-0, 180, Brick Township HS, Brick, N.J.

Zach Tom, ot, 6-4, 270, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.

Tyler Williams, dt, 6-1, 280, Oxbridge Academy, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Western Carolina

Keshaun Abel, WR, 6-4, 185, Charlotte, N.C., Mallard Creek HS

Kenny Benton, WR, 5-9, 165, Columbia, S.C., Blythewood HS

Cam Brown, LB, 6-2, 210, Tallahassee, Fla., Florida High

Nick Campbell, OL, 6-2, 280, Braselton, Ga., Mill Creek HS

Trevor Childers, LB, 6-1, 190, Lincolnton, N.C., East Lincoln HS

Owen Cosenke, TE, 6-3, 220, Aldie, Va., Fork Union Military / John Champe HS

Willie Debruce, LB, 6-1, 205, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County HS

Michael Harper, OL, 6-5, 250, Wilkesboro, N.C., Fork Union Military

Elijah Hall, DL, 6-0, 255, Kannapolis, N.C., A.L. Brown HS

Alan Harris, LB, 6-2, 225, Atlanta, Ga., Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Will Horton, K, 5-10, 165, Acworth, Ga., North Cobb HS

Reggie Jones, DB, 5-11, 175, Sharpsburg, Ga., East Coweta HS

Will Jones, QB, 6-4, 200, Greensboro, N.C., Page HS

Nate Link, DL, 6-2, 240, Crowley, La., ULM / Notre Dame HS

Ricky Palao, DL, 6-2, 285, Hoover, Ala., Hoover HS

Bruce Squires, WR, 6-0, 180, Forest City, N.C., Chase HS

Quintin Thames, DB, 5-11, 170, Grayson, Ga., Grayson HS

Grady Thomas, OL, 6-4, 285, Spartanburg, S.C., Spartanburg HS

DJ Thorpe, QB, 6-3, 185, Nashville, Tenn., Cane Ridge HS

Clark Willoite, OL, 6-7, 295, Cincinnati, Ohio, Roger Bacon HS

Jacquez Williams, LB, 6-3, 220, Cataula, Ga., Georgia Military / Harris County HS

Wofford

Donavan Anderson, DB, 5-11, 175, Boiling Springs, S.C., Boiling Springs

Moe Arman, OL, 6-3, 290, Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Coffman

Joe Beckett, LB, 6-2, 225, Lexington, S.C., White Knoll

Elliott Campbell, OL, 6-6, 260, Lugoff, S.C., Lugoff-Elgin

Josh Contee, DL, 6-2, 340, Elkridge, Md., Our Lady of Good Counsel

Anthony Craig, OL, 6-4, 272, Norfolk, Va., Norview

Chad Gardner, OL, 6-2, 285, Boiling Springs, S.C., Boiling Springs

Dawson Henis, K, 6-0, 170, Lexington, S.C., River Bluff

Omari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 175, Goose Creek, S.C., Stratford HS

Zak Kurz, OL, 6-5, 275, West Chester, Ohio, St. Xavier

Ryan Lovelace, RB, 5-9, 195, Sugar Hill, Ga., North Gwinnett

Austin Lufkin, DL, 6-3, 270, Clifton, Maine, Brewer

Shaun Moore, LB, 6-1, 205, Columbia, S.C., Spring Valley

Kent Phelps, RB, 5-11, 185, Hagerhill, Ky., Paintsville

Deon Priester, DL, 6-2, 280, Allendale, S.C., Allendale-Fairfax

Cam Racke, QB, 6-0, 205, Independence, Ky., Simon Keaton HS

Evan Suggs, RB, 6-0, 190, Boone, N.C., Watauga

Ryan Titus, LB, 6-1, 215, Mooresville, N.C., Davidson Day

Slayton Wild, TE, 6-3, 225, Chapel Hill, Tenn., Forrest

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Citadel

Jalen Barr, DB, 6-0, 185, Lake City, S.C., Lake City

Brandon Berry, B-Back, 5-11, 227, Crawfordville, Fla., Wakulla

Lane Botkin, DB, 6-0, 195, Columbia, S.C., A.C. Flora

Aaron Brawley, LB/DL, 6-2, 215, Loganville, Ga., Grayson

Malik Brooks, B-Back, 6-0, 206, Saluda, S.C., Saluda

Noah Cannon, P, 6-2, 190, Rabun Gap, Ga., Rabun County

Jonathan Cole, OL, 6-1, 295, Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Fuquay-Varina

Willie Eubanks III, LB, 6-2, 215, Augusta, Ga., Laney

Sean-Thomas Faulkner, DB, 5-11, 180, Easley, S.C., Easley

KD Frederick, DB, 6-0, 170, Rock Hill, S.C., South Pointe

JaBauri Garner, DL, 6-2, 290, Florence, Ala., Florence

Branden Glick, K, 5-11, 170, Taylors, S.C., Wade Hampton

Haden Haas, OL, 6-3, 295, Cuero, Texas, Cuero

Jay Howard, ATH, 6-1, 180, Lewisburg, Tenn., Marshall County

Jon Barrett Lewis, OL, 6-2, 295, Lenoir, N.C., Hibriten

Ryan McCarthy, QB, 6-3, 200, Cumming, Ga., Pinecrest Academy

Dalton Owens, DL, 6-2, 302, Monroe, Ga., Prince Avenue Christian

Keyonte Sessions, A-Back, 5-8, 195, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Myrtle Beach

Dante Smith, WR, 5-10, 180, North Charleston, S.C., Porter-Gaud

Matthew Taylor, A-Back, 5-11, 190, Johns Creek, Ga., Johns Creek

John Wesley Whiteside II, DL, 6-1, 310, Dalton, Ga., Dalton

Wally Wilmore, DB, 5-11, 175, York, S.C., Northwestern

Clemson

Matt Bockhorst, og, 6-4, 290, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Chase Brice, qb, 6-2, 207, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Noah DeHond, ot, 6-7, 320, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.

Travis Etienne Jr., rb, 5-11, 199, Jennings HS, Jennings, La.

Justin Foster, lb, 6-3, 254, Crest Senior HS, Shelby, N.C.

Tee Higgins, wr, 6-4, 188, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Hunter Johnson, qb, 6-3, 201, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind.

Amari Rodgers, wr, 5-10, 185, Knoxville Catholic HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Logan Rudolph, lb/de, 6-3, 230, Northwestern HS, Rock Hill, S.C.

Baylon Spector, olb, 6-2, 195, Calhoun HS, Calhoun, Ga.

Will Swinney, wr, 5-9, 175, D.W. Daniel HS, Clemson, S.C.

A.J. Terrell, cb, 6-2, 171, Westlake HS, Atlanta, Ga.

Blake Vinson, ot, 6-5, 296, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.

LeAnthony Williams, cb, 6-0, 175, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Jordan Williams, de, 6-4, 260, Frank W. Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Coastal Carolina

Jave Brown, db, 5-10, 185, Lackawanna College

Mallory Clayborne, wr, 5-10, 175, Lackawanna College

Ryan Culbertson, ls, 6-0, 210, Greenwood HS, Greenwood S.C.

Chris Evans, lb, 6-2, 210, Boiling Springs HS, Duncan, S.C.

Jack Franklin, og, 6-4, 315, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.

Jeffrey Gunter, de, 6-3, 190, Riverside HS, Durham, N.C.

Darius Harper, qb, 6-3, 210, Austin East HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Seth Harrell, og, 6-4, 320, Grassfield HS, Chesapeake, Va.

Tre' High, wr, 6-0, 180, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Brock Hoffman, c, 6-4, 302, Statesville HS, Statesville, N.C.

Antwine Loper, ol, 6-3, 280, Carolina Forest HS, Conway, S.C.

Michael Makins, lb, 5-11, 200, Stephenson HS, Lithonia, Ga.

Brayden Matts, wr, 6-1, 185, Sandalwood HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jeremiah Miller, wr, 6-0, 175, Sun Valley HS, Monroe, N.C.

Baden Pinson, rb, 5-10, 195, Reading Hs, Cincinnati, Ohio

E.J. Porter, rb, 6-2, 210, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Octavious Pringle, dt, 6-2, 300, Brookland Cayce HS, Cayce, S.C.

Myles Prosser, k, 6-4, 190, York Comprehensive HS, York, S.C.

Kenneth Sims, ol, 6-4, 305, Georgia Military College

Alex Spillum, s, 6-2, 180, Chanhassen HS, Chanhassen, Minn.

Jalin Walker, dt, 6-2, 300, Laurens HS, Laurens, S.C.

Will Webster, ol, 6-4, 285, Chaplin HS, Chaplin, S.C.

Cantorian Weems, s, 5-10, 171, Brookwood HS, Snellville, Ga.

Furman

Grayson Atkins, PK/P, 5-9, 174, Fr., Inman, S.C., Boiling Springs H.S.

Cam Burnette, WR, 6-1, 198, Fr., Summerville, S.C., Summerville H.S.

DiMarcus Clay, CB, 5-9, 168, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., Grady H.S.

Ross Detamore, DL, 6-3, 240, Fr., Bridgewater, Va., Turner Ashby H.S.

Reynard Ellis, LB, 6-1, 220, Fr., Birmingham, Ala., Shades Valley H.S.

Adrian Hope, OLB, 6-1 205, Fr., Ocala, Fla., Vanguard H.S.

Darius Kearse, CB, 5-10, 180, Fr., Enterprise, Ala., Enterprise H.S.

Landon Lawrence, DL, 6-3, 255, Fr., Temple, Ga., Avon Old Farms School/Conn.

London Lewis, DL, 6-4, 270, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., St. Pius X

JeMar Lincoln, QB, 6-1, 190, Fr., Waycross, Ga., Ware County H.S.

Raeqwon McAllister, S, 5-10, 185, Fr., Whiteville, N.C., Whiteville H.S.

Elijah McKoy, S, 6-1, 205, Fr., Rome, Ga., Darlington School

Cole Neely, OL, 6-2, 270, Fr., Fayetteville, Ga., Sandy Creek H.S.

Ben Page, DL, 6-3, 235, Fr., Atlanta, Ga., Marist H.S.

Davonta Porter, S, 6-2, 190, Fr., Latta, S.C., Latta H.S.

Matt Sochovka, DL, 6-3, 255, Fr., Fayetteville, N.C., Pine Forest H.S.

Parker Stokes, DL, 6-1, 283, Fr., Wrens, Ga., Jefferson County H.S.

Tyree Toliver, LB, 6-1, 235, Fr., Athens, Tenn., Baylor School

Devin Wynn, RB, 5-11, 188, Fr., Greensboro, Ga., Greene County H.S.

South Carolina State

Tyshawn Baines, RB 5-10 195 Lake City HS Lake City, SC

Jacory Benson, RB 5-9 170 Seneca HS Seneca, SC

Andre Brown, DE 6-2 200 Scott-s Branch HS Summerton, SC

Mikail Coleman, DB 5-11 170 Boiling Springs HS Boiling Springs, SC

Omar Cummings, RB 5-9 175 Beaufort HS Beaufort, SC

Jaylen Evans, DB 6-0 177 Hartsville HS Hartsville, SC

Tim Ewing, DB 5-11 170 Greenwood HS Greenwood, SC

Tison Gray, OL 6-4 300 Keenan HS Columbia, SC

Farrika Grier, RB 5-11 225 Lancaster HS Lancaster, SC

Shaheem Haltiwanger, DL 6-3 255 White Knoll HS Lexington, SC

Deprince Haynes, FB 5-11 216 Spring Valley HS Columbia, SC

Xaiver Johnson, DE 6-1 240 Lake View HS Lake View, SC

Zafir Kelly, DB 6-1 170 Irmo HS Columbia, SC

Khalil Moore, OL 6-4 275 Sumter HS Sumter, SC

Jonathan Muhammad, WR 6-1 180 South Pointe HS Rock Hill, SC

Duane Nichols, DB 6-0 190 Lake View HS Hamer, SC

Tyrece Nick, QB 6-0 170 Strom Thurmond HS Johnston, SC

Marcus Reid, TE 6-3 200 CE Murray HS Greeleyville, SC

Cory Riley, DB 5-10 175 AC Flora HS Columbia, SC

Chris Simmons, DB 5-11 185 Orangeburg Wilkinson HS Orangeburg, SC

Rodriques Thomas, WR 6-2 180 Fork Union / Westside HS Anderson, SC

Will Vereen, ATH 5-11 197 Myrtle Beach HS Little River, SC

South Carolina

Davonne Bowen, de, 6-2, 220, Woodmont HS, Piedmont, S.C.

Zay Brown, s, 5-11, 177, Clarke Central HS, Athens, Ga.

Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.

Jordon Carty, ot, 6-7, 265, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.

Kaleb Chalmers, db, 5-10, 181, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Dennis Daley, ol, 6-6, 309, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.

Eric Douglas, ot, 6-5, 280, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Sherrod Greene, ilb, 6-1, 215, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Tavyn Jackson, cb, 5-11, 175, James Rickards HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Brad Johnson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Pendleton HS, Pendleton, S.C.

Javon Kinlaw, dl, 6-6, 340, Goose Creek/Jones County JC, Charleston, S.C.

Keisean Nixon, db, 5-10, 192, Salesian HS, Compton, Calif.

Will Register, te, 6-4, 240, Chapin HS, Chapin, S.C.

Jordan Rhodes, ot, 6-6, 300, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.

OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.

Shi Smith, wr, 5-11, 175, Union County HS, Union, S.C.

Damani Staley, olb, 6-2, 215, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Aaron Sterling, de, 6-2, 260, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.

Chad Terrell, wr, 6-3, 208, North Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.

Eldridge Thompson, lb, 6-1, 191, White Station/Coffeyville CC, Houston

Jay Urich, qb, 6-4, 185, Wren HS, Piedmont, S.C.

M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.

Jamyest Williams, ath, 5-9, 173, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

