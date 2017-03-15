Obama picks UNC to win NCAA men’s basketball title

Former President Obama has picked the UNC Tar Heels to win the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.
In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017
The Obama Foundation tweeted Obama’s picks for #MarchMadness 2017 on Wednesday, “in the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship.”
While Obama made a tradition of filling out the NCAA Tournament bracket on camera with ESPN, President Donald Trump “respectfully declined,” according to ESPN.
Obama’s men’s bracket has UNC, Duke, Arizona and Kansas in the Final Four, with Duke beating Arizona and UNC knocking off Kansas.
For the women’s titIe, Obama has the University of Connecticut beating Notre Dame. In the Final Four, the former president predicts Notre Dame will beat South Carolina and UConn will defeat Washington.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
[MORE PICKS: N.C.’s top high school basketball recruits share Final Four predictions]
[REFOCUSSING: Why UNC has history on its side]
[NO SLOWING DOWN: Duke’s Jayson Tatum playing best his ball at the right time]
[REMEMBER? NCAA tournament teams with players from Charlotte area]
Comments