March 15, 2017 4:58 PM

Obama picks UNC to win NCAA men’s basketball title

By Joe Marusak

Former President Obama has picked the UNC Tar Heels to win the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

The Obama Foundation tweeted Obama’s picks for #MarchMadness 2017 on Wednesday, “in the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship.”

While Obama made a tradition of filling out the NCAA Tournament bracket on camera with ESPN, President Donald Trump “respectfully declined,” according to ESPN.

Obama’s men’s bracket has UNC, Duke, Arizona and Kansas in the Final Four, with Duke beating Arizona and UNC knocking off Kansas.

For the women’s titIe, Obama has the University of Connecticut beating Notre Dame. In the Final Four, the former president predicts Notre Dame will beat South Carolina and UConn will defeat Washington.

