South Pointe’s Derion Kendrick, Shelby’s Dax Hollifield named junior HS football All-Americans

Two Charlotte-area high school football players were named to the MaxPreps’ Junior All-America team Wednesday.
Rock Hill South Point QB Derion Kendrick and Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield were named to the team of some of the nation’s best players from the class of 2018.
Kendrick, a 6-foot, 197-pounder, has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers. He led South Pointe to the S.C. 4A state championship and Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll title after throwing for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns. He rushed for 630 yards and eight scores. He helped lead the Stallions to their third straight state title.
Hollifield, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder had 146 tackles with 52 tackles for a loss for the four-time state champions from Shelby. He had 18 sacks, three force fumbles and he had an interception return for a touchdown.
Also on the first team were Scotland County running back Zamir White, the N.C. Gatorade player of the year; Wilson (SC) defensive lineman Xavier Thomas.
South Pointe kicker BT Potter made the second team offense. Two N.C. players made second team defense: West Forsyth lineman KJ Henry and Wallace Rose-Hill linebacker Javonte Williams.
MaxPreps Junior All-America Football Team
First Team Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, 6-5, 197, Cartersville (Ga.)
QB — Alex Huston, 6-1, 185, Glendale (Springfield, Mo.)
RB — Zamir White, 6-1, 210, 195, Scotland (Laurinburg, N.C.)
RB — La'Damian Webb, 5-8, 180, Beauregard (Opelika, Ala.)
RB — Daniel Bangura, 5-10, 170, Harvest Prep (Canal Winchester, Ohio)
WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown, 6-1, 187, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
WR — Drake Stoops, 5-11, 175, Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
TE — Brevin Jordan, 6-2, 200, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
OL — Jackson Carman, 6-6, 300, Fairfield (Ohio)
OL — Jamaree Salyer, 6-4, 308, Pace Academy (Atlanta)
OL — Brey Walker, 6-7, 317, Southmoore (Moore, Okla.)
OL — Cade Mays, 6-6, 311, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
OL — Curtis Dunlap, 6-5, 350, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
AP — Derion Kendrick, 6-1, 185, South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
AP — Erik Ezukanma, 6-3, 180, Timber Creek (Fort Worth, Texas)
K — Barret Pickering, 6-0, 175, Hoover (Ala.)
First Team Defense
DL — Micah Parsons, 6-4, 235, Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.)
DL — Taron Vincent, 6-2, 285, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
DL — Xavier Thomas, 6-3, 255, Wilson (Florence, S.C.)
DL — Eyabi Anoma, 6-5, 230, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
LB — Palaie Gaoteote, 6-2, 220, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
LB — Teradja Mitchell, 6-3, 232, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.)
LB — Dax Hollifield, 6-2, 225, Shelby (N.C.)
LB — Solomon Tuliaupupu, 6-3, 230, Claremont (Calif.)
DB — Patrick Surtain II, 6-3, 190, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
DB — Asante Samuel, 5-11, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
DB — Caden Sterns, 6-2, 187, Steele (Cibolo, Texas)
DB — Kelvin Joseph, 6-1, 190, Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.)
AP — Olaijah Griffin, 6-0, 178, Mission Viejo (Calif.)
P — Preston Pitt, 6-0, 165, Viewmont (Bountiful, Utah)
Second Team Offense
QB — Tanner McKee, 6-6, 220, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
QB — Cole Yankoff, 6-4, 205, Coeur d'Alene (Idaho)
RB — Draycen Hall, 5-8, 165, Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.)
RB — Dusty Frampton, 5-11, 214, St. Mary's (Stockton, Calif.)
RB — TJ Pledger, 5-9, 175, Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.)
WR — Jalen Hall, 6-4, 192, Hawkins (Los Angeles)
WR — Terrace Marshall, 6-4, 190, Parkway (Bossier City, La.)
TE — Mustapha Muhammad, 6-5, 235, Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)
OL — Barton Clement, 6-2, 304, Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)
OL — Richard Gouraige, 6-5, 270, Cambridge Christian (Tampa, Fla.)
OL — Tommy Brown, 6-7, 315, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
OL — Tyrone Sampson Jr., 6-3, 295, East English Village Prep (Detroit)
OL — Reuben Unije, 6-5, 303, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
AP — Trevon Alexander, 6-1, 185, Richmond (Mo.)
AP — Anthony Lytton, 5-11, 170, Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
K — BT Potter, 5-11, 165, South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Second Team Defense
DL — Nik Bonitto, 6-3, 210, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
DL — Justin Mascoll, 6-4, 237, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.)
DL — KJ Henry, 6-5, 217, West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.)
DL — Miguel Rodriguez, 6-3, 230, Viera (Fla.)
LB — Dallas Gant, 6-3, 201, St. John's Jesuit (Toledo, Ohio)
LB — Ben Wilson, 6-2, 215, Sumner (Wash.)
LB — Raymond Scott, 6-2, 220, Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.)
LB — Javonte Williams, 5-11, 195, Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey, N.C.)
DB — Jalani Ellison, 6-0, 160, Reseda (Calif.)
DB — Christian Tutt, 5-10, 185, Thomson (Ga.)
DB — Jaiden Woodbey, 6-2, 205, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
DB — Kyler Gordon, 5-11, 180, Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.)
AP — Brendan Radley-Hiles, 5-10, 175, Calabasas (Calif.)
P — Greg Hayden, 5-7, 160, Vicksburg (Miss.)
Comments