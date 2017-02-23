Top high school basketball recruits to play in NCISAA semifinals in Charlotte area Friday

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state basketball semifinals and finals are in the Charlotte area this weekend, and the boys’ games will feature many of the state’s top college prospects.
▪ At Charlotte Country Day, Cannon School (20-11) will face Greensboro Day (31-3) at 4 p.m. Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 junior, is ranked No. 5 by Phenom Hoop Report, a N.C. based scouting service, and 6-6 junior Qon Murphy is No. 25. Greensboro Day, ranked No. 23 in USA Today’s national poll, features 6-6 junior John Newman, ranked No. 7 in the state, and No. 16 Will Dillard, a 6-2 junior guard. Greensboro Day senior J.P. Moorman, a 6-7 Temple recruit, is ranked No. 4 in his class statewide.
In the other 3A semifinal, reigning state champion Providence Day (23-10) will play High Point Wesleyan (27-4) at 7 p.m. That game will feature four players ranked in the top eight in the state’s junior class: Wesleyan’s Jaylen Hoard, a 6-8 forward, and 6-6 wing Aaron Wiggins plus Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a 6-1 point guard, and Trey Wertz, a 6-5 combo guard.
▪ At Covenant Day, Burlington School (29-0) plays Fayetteville’s Northwood Temple (24-14) in a 1A semifinal at 5:30. Northwood features top 15 senior Michael Hueitt, a 6-3 Old Dominion signee, and 6-10 Manny Bates, a top 15 junior. At 8:30, North Carolina recruit Coby White, ranked No. 2 in the class of 2018, will lead Wilson’s Greenfield School (23-10) against Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian (20-9) in the other 1A semifinal.
Greenfield also features 6-5 junior Elijah McCadden, ranked No. 17 in the state. Trinity Christian has the No. 2 (6-5 guard Josh Nickelberry) and No. 3 (6-7 forward Joey Baker) recruits in the 2019 class. And 6-8 forward Greg Gannt is ranked No. 8 in the sophomore class.
▪ At Gaston Day, Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5) plays Gaston Day (23-3) at 5:30 in the 2A semifinals. Village Christian has a top 20 senior in 5-11 guard Jordan Ratliffe. Gaston Day has three top 30 juniors in 6-6 point guard Nate Hinton, 6-6 forward Quan McCluney and 6-3 guard M.J. Armstrong.
At 8:30 p.m. at Gaston Day, Carmel Christian (20-5) plays Concord First Assembly (22-10) in the other 2A semifinal. Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory, a 6-4 wing, is a top 30 sophomore, and 6-1 guard Myles Pierre is also a Division I recruit. First Assembly 6-5 wing Stephen Edoka is a top 30 recruit in the N.C. junior class.
▪ Four Observer-area girls’ teams are alive in the playoffs. In 2A //at Gaston Day,// Carmel Christian (17-6) plays Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) at 4 p.m. Carolina Day has won six straight state titles. In the other semifinal, Concord First Assembly (25-5) will play 2016 state runner-up Davidson Day (23-3) at 7, also at Gaston Day.
And at Charlotte Country Day, Providence Day (23-4) will play Rabun Gap (12-14) at 2:30. The Chargers have won seven straight state titles.
