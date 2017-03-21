Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore named NCBCA N.C. high school basketball player of the year

Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore has been voted the N.C. state player of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. The team is for public school players only.
Moore, a 6-foot-6 sophomore wing, was voted the NCBCA District 9 player of the year after averaging 25 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Moore scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the N.C. 3A state championship game, leading Cox Mill to a 70-66 win over Eastern Guilford.
Last year, Moore became one of the few freshmen that North Carolina coach Roy Williams has ever offered a scholarship. He also has offers from Charlotte, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Moore is generally considered a top 25 recruit in the class of 2019 and is the No. 1 college recruit from North Carolina in his class.
Moore was named to the Observer’s All-Region first team and led Cox Mill to the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball championship. Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton was named Charlotte Observer All-Region player of the year. Hamilton is a 6-8 junior forward ranked among the nation’s top 40 recruits in the class of 2018.
LINK: Why Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore has college coaches flocking to Concord
LINK: UNC recruit Coby White named N.C. Gatorade player of the year
▪ Three Observer-area players made first team all-state from the NCBCA: Moore, Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts and Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt. Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson, Shelby’s Quay Kimble and Weddington’s Ryan Schwieger made third team.
On the girls side, three Observer-area player made the team, All-Region player of the year Mahaley Holit of Central Cabarrus made third team. Freedom’s Ariyana Williams made first team and Rocky RIver’s Ariana Nance made third team.
N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State
Boys First Team: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, Soph; Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson, Sr.; Tyler Maye, Farmville Central, Sr.; Sage Surratt, Lincolnton, Sr.; Jayden Gardner, Wake Forest Heritage, Jr.
Boys Second Team: Zach Hobbs, Northside Jacksonville, Sr.; Kam Langley, SW Guilford, Sr.; Connor Crabtree, Hillsborough Orange, Sr.; Keyshawn Langley, SW Guilford, SO.; Tyrell Kirk, Whiteville, Sr.
Boys Third Team: Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill, Jr.; Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, Jr.; Quay Kimble, Shelby, Sr.; Ryan Schwieger, Weddington, Sr.; Austin Nelson, North Henderson, Sr.
Girls First Team: Mikayla Boykins, Clinton, Sr; Kai Crutchfield, Raleigh Millbrook, Sr.; Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford, Sr.; Kayla Jones, Williamston Riverside, Sr.; Ariyana Williams, Freedom, Sr.
Girls Second Team: Elizabeth Kitley, NW Guilford, So.; Cayla King, NW Guilford, Jr.; Jo Snow, Mt Airy, Jr.; Jade McMillan, SE Raleigh, Sr.; Kayla Stephens, Northside Jacksonville, Sr
Girls Third Team: Ariana Nance, Rocky River, Sr.; Dazia Powell, Raleigh Millbrook, Sr.; Nyjanque Langley, North Pitt, Sr.; Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus, Sr.; Madeline Hardy, Rockingham County, Jr.
Comments