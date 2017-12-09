Roundup: Charlotte Catholic wins, Mallard Creek falls in state football finals

Charlotte Catholic won the fifth state championship in school history Saturday.
The Cougars rushed for nearly 300 yards and beat Havelock 28-14 in the N.C. 3A state final. Catholic finished 16-0.
Three other area teams played for state titles Saturday.
Lenoir Hibriten beat East Duplin 16-14 in the N.C. 2AA final.
In 4AA, Mallard Creek reached the state final for the fourth time in five years. But the Mavericks struggled on offense and fell 21-0 to repeat state champion Wake Forest.
Harding, in the state final for the first time since 1987, was scheduled to play Scotland County in the 4A final at 7:40 p.m. The game started too late for print deadlines. Please visit charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school for a report from that game.
Saturday’s scores
4AA: Wake Forest 21, Mallard Creek 0
4A: Harding vs. Scotland County, late
3AA: Asheville Reynolds vs. Wilmington New Hanover, late
3A: Charlotte Catholic 28, Havelock, 14
2AA: Lenoir Hibriten 16, East Duplin 14
2A: Reidsville vs. Wallace-Rose Hill, late
1AA: Tarboro 32, Mount Airy 7
1A: Cherokee 21, North Duplin 13
