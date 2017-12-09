More Videos

  Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

    Mallard Creek Mavericks head coach Mike Palmieri encouraged his team to keep their heads up and remain positive following their 21-0 loss to the Wake Forest Cougars in the NCHSAA 4AA State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Mallard Creek Mavericks head coach Mike Palmieri encouraged his team to keep their heads up and remain positive following their 21-0 loss to the Wake Forest Cougars in the NCHSAA 4AA State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mallard Creek Mavericks head coach Mike Palmieri encouraged his team to keep their heads up and remain positive following their 21-0 loss to the Wake Forest Cougars in the NCHSAA 4AA State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Roundup: Charlotte Catholic wins, Mallard Creek falls in state football finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 09, 2017 07:37 PM

Charlotte Catholic won the fifth state championship in school history Saturday.

The Cougars rushed for nearly 300 yards and beat Havelock 28-14 in the N.C. 3A state final. Catholic finished 16-0.

Three other area teams played for state titles Saturday.

Lenoir Hibriten beat East Duplin 16-14 in the N.C. 2AA final.

In 4AA, Mallard Creek reached the state final for the fourth time in five years. But the Mavericks struggled on offense and fell 21-0 to repeat state champion Wake Forest.

Harding, in the state final for the first time since 1987, was scheduled to play Scotland County in the 4A final at 7:40 p.m. The game started too late for print deadlines. Please visit charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school for a report from that game.

Saturday’s scores

4AA: Wake Forest 21, Mallard Creek 0

4A: Harding vs. Scotland County, late

3AA: Asheville Reynolds vs. Wilmington New Hanover, late

3A: Charlotte Catholic 28, Havelock, 14

2AA: Lenoir Hibriten 16, East Duplin 14

2A: Reidsville vs. Wallace-Rose Hill, late

1AA: Tarboro 32, Mount Airy 7

1A: Cherokee 21, North Duplin 13

