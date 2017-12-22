2017 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg defensive team

DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
DL: Jacolbe Cowan, Providence Day, 6-6, 265, SOPH – Top 10 recruit in his class, Cowan has more than 20 D1 offers. He had 87 tackles, including 23 for a loss plus 12 sacks, 10 QB hurries. Cowan also had two takeaways and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
DL: Damir Faison, Vance, 6-3, 250, SR – 75 tackles, 25 for a loss and 15 sacks for a N.C. 4A semifinalist. Faison also played on the Cougars’ offensive line.
DL: Jordan Davis, Mallard Creek, 6-7, 330, SR – Played offense most of the season but the Shrine Bowl pick started six games on defense after moving there full time in midseason. Georgia recruit finished with 53 tackles, 25 for a loss and 11 sacks. He had 11 QB hurries, blocked two field goals.
Never miss a local story.
DL: Kevin Coss, Charlotte Catholic, 6-2, 240, JR – End had 65 tackles, 15 sacks and anchored a defense that allowed 9.6 points, 98 rush yards and 97 pass yards per game. Played 12 of 16 games after missing four with a broken foot to start season.
LB: Kalen Allen, Mallard Creek, 6-1, 235, SR: Three-year starter and two-time all-conference pick had 133 tackles, including 35 for loss, plus seven sacks and six QB hurries. The I-Meck conference defensive player of the year.
LB: Gerald Nathan, Vance, 6-2, 205, Sr. – Shrine Bowl pick helped lead the Cougars to the state semifinals for the second straight season. Nathan has signed with Missouri.
LB: Jaylon Sharpe, Rocky River, 6-3, 220, JR – Southwestern 4A defensive player of the year had 115 tackles and four sacks. He’s a two-time all-league pick and three-year starter.
LB: Boss Parson, Harding, 6-0, 220, SR – The SoMeck defensive player of the year missed the state finals with injury but finished with 117 tackles, six sacks and an interception.
DB: Malik Dunlap, Harding, 6-4, 200, SR – N.C. State signee didn’t get thrown at much, but had four interceptions, 22 pass breakups. Shrine Bowl pick had 49 tackles. Teams completed 15 percent of passes thrown his way.
DB: Tyus Fields, Hough, 5-11, 175, JR – Two-time all-conference star had 92 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He returned one of them 102 yards for a score. Has multiple FBS offers and is a top 10 N.C. recruit in class of 2019.
DB: Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, Myers Park, 6-0, 200, SOPH – 42 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Hard-hitting player forced three fumbles at safety. Has offers from ACC, Big 10 and SEC schools.
P: Bryson Porzenski, Providence, 6-0, 170, Sr. – Greater Charlotte punter of the year averaged 41.2 yards with a long of 61. Also kicked 91 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
PR: Shamari Wingard, Ardrey Kell, 6-1, 185, SR – All-conference pick had five return touchdowns; also had 48 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense. Division I recruit.
DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
DL: Elijiah Brown, Providence Day, 6-4, 295, SR.
DL: Abrion Pearson, Rocky River, 6-2, 260, SR.
DL: Gavin Reeder, Providence, 6-1, 280, JR.
DL: Tarshawn Reed, East Mecklenburg, 6-1, 270, Sr.
LB: Jarrett Nagy, Hough, 5-9, 195, SR.
LB: Dantevian Byrd, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, 215, Sr.
LB: Chase Foley, Charlotte Catholic, 6-1, 210, Sr.
DB: Jabril Griffin, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, 185, Sr.
DB: Zach Repak, Independence, 5-10, 170, Jr.
DB: Malcolm Franklin, Mallard Creek, 5-9, 175, Sr.
DB: Kendren Smith, Providence, 6-1, 170, Jr.
P: Keaton Gum, Charlotte Christian, 6-1, 180, Sr.
PR: TJ Cusick, Butler, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Links to more content
Click here for All-Mecklenburg Offense
Click here for All-Mecklenburg Defense
Click here for final Sweet 16 football poll
Comments