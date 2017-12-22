Harding duo, Mallard Creek star headline Observer All-Mecklenburg football team

Harding High running back Quavaris Crouch put up one of the most impressive seasons in Mecklenburg County history, leading the Rams to their first state championship in 64 years. Crouch is the Charlotte Observer’s All-Mecklenburg offensive player of the year.
Crouch, the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2019, ran for 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had 230 receiving yards on nine catches. On defense, he had 14 sacks, and 25 of his 51 tackles were for a loss. He was MVP of Harding’s 30-22 win over Scotland High in the state final and repeated as SoMeck conference offensive player of the year.
▪ The Observer’s defensive player of the year is Mallard Creek linebacker Kalen Allen. Allen was a three-year starter for the N.C. 4AA runners-up. He was the I-MECK conference defensive player of the year. Allen, who committed to Wofford, had 133 tackles, seven sacks and 35 tackles for a loss this season.
▪ The Observer’s coach of the year is Harding’s Sam Greiner. The Rams became a national story by winning the school’s first state championship since 1953. Harding was 1-10 two years ago. Greiner led Harding to a 14-1 record and the Rams’ first state final appearance in 30 years. Harding beat Scotland High 30-22 in the championship earlier this month.
▪ Players had to be nominated to be considered for the team. The team was selected by the Observer’s high school staff.
