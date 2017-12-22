Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, left, battles to get free of a Scotland County defender on a run during first half action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, left, battles to get free of a Scotland County defender on a run during first half action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, left, battles to get free of a Scotland County defender on a run during first half action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Harding duo, Mallard Creek star headline Observer All-Mecklenburg football team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 01:10 PM

Harding High running back Quavaris Crouch put up one of the most impressive seasons in Mecklenburg County history, leading the Rams to their first state championship in 64 years. Crouch is the Charlotte Observer’s All-Mecklenburg offensive player of the year.

Crouch, the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2019, ran for 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had 230 receiving yards on nine catches. On defense, he had 14 sacks, and 25 of his 51 tackles were for a loss. He was MVP of Harding’s 30-22 win over Scotland High in the state final and repeated as SoMeck conference offensive player of the year.

allen
Mallard Creek linebacker Kalen Allen, center, makes the tackle on Vance running back Kalen Clark, right, during second quarter action on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Vance High School.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  The Observer’s defensive player of the year is Mallard Creek linebacker Kalen Allen. Allen was a three-year starter for the N.C. 4AA runners-up. He was the I-MECK conference defensive player of the year. Allen, who committed to Wofford, had 133 tackles, seven sacks and 35 tackles for a loss this season.

greiner
Harding University head coach Sam Greiner smiles at the Harding University fans as he and the team celebrated their victory over Scotland County in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪  The Observer’s coach of the year is Harding’s Sam Greiner. The Rams became a national story by winning the school’s first state championship since 1953. Harding was 1-10 two years ago. Greiner led Harding to a 14-1 record and the Rams’ first state final appearance in 30 years. Harding beat Scotland High 30-22 in the championship earlier this month.

▪ Players had to be nominated to be considered for the team. The team was selected by the Observer’s high school staff.

Click here for All-Mecklenburg Offense

Click here for All-Mecklenburg Defense

Click here for final Sweet 16 football poll

Click here for the All-Region team

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video