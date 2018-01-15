Carmel Christian's Jake Boggs finishes the dunk during early 3rd quarter action.
High School Sports

Monday’s HS Roundup: Carmel Christian ramps up defense, beats Lincoln Charter at MLK event

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 15, 2018 08:02 PM

Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 22 points, on 8-for-12 shooting, plus seven rebounds and three steals in a 68-50 win over Sweet 16 No. 5 Marshville Forest Hills

Donovan Gregory, Marten Maide, Carmel Christian: Gregory had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 75-62 win over No. 15 Lincoln Charter. Maide, a Liberty recruit, had 17 points, four rebounds and connected on 3-of-6 3-point attempts.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Freshman is one of the nation’s leading scorers and is also on the ESPN national rankings “Watch List” for her class.

Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian girls: 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals in a 72-61 loss to 3A High Point Wesleyan. Carmel Christian (11-11) is 2A. Wesleyan’s Shaniya Jones had 41 points.

Monday’s Boys Roundup

Donovon Gregory (10) of Carmel Christian completes the dunk.
Concord First Assembly 68, No. 5 Marshville Forest Hills 50: First Assembly (14-6) used a 1-3-1 zone at the Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian tournament Monday to flummox a smaller Forest Hills team (14-2). The Yellow Jackets shot 34 percent from the field. Forest Hills got 20 points, nine rebounds from Jaleel McLaughlin and 14 points, six rebounds from Nas Tyson. First Assembly got 20 points from guard Trae Benham, who made 6-of-9 3-point shots, plus 10 points and 13 rebounds from Cheick Traore, a 6-foot-8 sophomore.

Winston-Salem Reynolds 59, No. 6 Hickory 58: Reynolds (11-6), a 4A team, won its third straight game at the Atkins High MLK Tournament over 3A Hickory, ending the Red Tornadoes nine-game win streak. Torey James had 24 for Hickory (14-2) and Jaquan Thurman added 14. Mysta Goodloe had 20 for Reynolds.

Long Island Lutheran (NY) 85, No. 12 Providence Day 58: Nationally ranked Lutheran (11-2) jumped all over the Chargers at the Big Apple Invitational in New York, leading 21-3. Lutheran, which featured three players 6-9 or more, had a tremendous size advantage over the Chargers, who have just one player at 6-6. Providence Day got 23 points, five rebounds, three assists from Devon Dotson and 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Trey Wertz. Isaac Suffren added 11 for Providence Day, which will play its fourth game in five nights Tuesday against Covenant Day.

Carmel Christian 75, No. 15 Lincoln Charter 62: Trailing 38-35 at halftime, Carmel Christian ramped up its defense in the second half, limiting Lincoln Charter to just 37 percent shooting in the final 16 minutes. Lincoln Charter shot 57 percent in the first half. Kody Shubert had 24 points, eight assists for Lincoln Charter. Myles Pierre had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists for Carmel.

Fayetteville Trinity Christian 72, Asheville Christian 67, OT: Trinity rallied from a double-digit deficit with an intense second half defensive performance and big games from KJ Marshall (21 points, three rebounds), Audiese Toney (20 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Joey Baker (18 points, six rebounds). Asheville Christian missed a free throw to win in regulation and shot 1-for-9 in overtime. Asheville got 28 points, four assists from Caleb Mills.

Rabun Gap (GA) 61, Hargrave Military (VA) 53 -- Tomas Butkus scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Rabun Gap to the win at the Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian tournament. Rabun Gap held Hargrave to 29 percent shooting. Hargrave got 14 points each from Korbin Spencer and Chance Keys.

Monday’s Girls Roundup

Raleigh Neuse Christian 52, Providence Day 41: UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had 27 points for the Chargers (16-5) but no other Providence Day play had more than four. Neuse got 17 points from Izabela Leite and 10 from Izabel Leite.

McDonald’s All-America predictions

The teams for the annual McDonald’s All-America game will be announced Tuesday at 3 p.m. N.C. recruiting site, 8 Balla Hoop Insider predicts the teams.

The annual game is March 28 in Atlanta. It will be televised nationally by ESPN.

West

　

East

1. Bol Bol

　

1 RJ Barrett

2. Romeo Langford

　

2. Zion Williamson

3. Keldon Johnson

　

3. Cam Reddish

4. Darius Bazley

　

4. Simisola Shittu

5. Tre Jones

　

5. Coby White

6. Darius Garland

　

6. Immanuel Quickley

7. Quinten Grimes

　

7. Nassir Little

8. Taeshon Cherry

　

8. Mosses Brown

9. Shareef O'Neal

　

9. Naz Reid

10. Tyler Herro

　

10. Jahvon Quinerly

11. Jordan Brown

　

11. Louis King

12. Jalen Smith

　

12. Devon Dotson

Tuesday’s Schedule

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Buford

Anson County at Central Academy

Ashe County at Starmount

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Calvary Day School at Carmel Christian

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls’ only)

Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Clover at Fort Mill

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Crest at Burns

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Freedom at McDowell

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Great Falls at McBee

Hickory Grove at Concord First Assembly

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King

Lamar at Lewisville

Monroe at Weddington

Nation Ford at Northwestern

N.C. School for the Deaf at Cabarrus Charter

North Central at Central Pageland

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Rock Hill at Fairfield Central

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood

Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Bible Baptist

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

United Faith at York Prep (Girls’ only)

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Walnut Grove Christian at Charlotte Learning Center

West Caldwell at Watauga

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

York at Ridge View

